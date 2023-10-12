Private view: autumn fashion on display at David Zwirner gallery

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Autumn fashion for art lovers: as Frieze London 2023 takes over town this week, photographer Dham Srifuengfung and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes capture a series of curated ensembles for cultural influencers and artistic types, backdropped by London gallery David Zwirner.

Spanning the quotidien – a Miu Miu hoodie, a classic Bottega Veneta overcoat, slouchy Zegna trousers – and the surreal – Loewe’s sprouting metal wings, a furry Sportmax suit – it is a recipe for impactful dressing for cultural excursions this autumn and winter.

In the background, the colourful compositions of Brazilian artist Odoteres Ricardo de Ozias line David Zwirner’s walls as part of an exhibition that took place in the gallery in September 2023, the artist’s first solo exhibition outside his home country. Here, his bold approach to colour and texture provides a fitting backdrop to this autumn’s wishlist wardrobe.

Autumn fashion, photographed at David Zwirner London

Chieloka wears jacket, £5,300; jacket (underneath), £6,400; cardigan, £1,260; top, £1,120; underwear, £660; tights, £535, all by Miu Miu. Thijs wears coat, €3,590; gilet, €1,190; top, €390; roll-neck, price on request; shorts, €1,090; trousers (underneath), €2,190; sunglasses, €450, all by Givenchy. Yangying wears top, £1,720; skirt, £1,620, both by Fendi. Hat, price on request, by MSGM. Bag, £4,340, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jordan wears coat, £4,170; top, £440; trousers, £1,415, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Kiran wears cardigan, £2,130, by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Above, Jordan wears jacket, £1,895; trousers, £600, both by Paul Smith. Shoes, £1,635, by John Lobb. Ring, £250, by Chloé. Socks, £18, by Pantherella. Yangying wears jacket, £3,890; roll-neck, £690; trousers, £995, all by Akris. Shoes, £750, by Jimmy Choo. Bag, £2,995, by Ferragamo. Rings, £3,920 each, by Repossi. Gem wears coat, £2,100; top, £825; skirt, £380, all by Tory Burch. Boots, £1,145, by Manolo Blahnik. Bag, £2,295, by Ferragamo. Sunglasses, £450, by Gucci. Earring (left), £2,390; earring (right), £3,020, both by Repossi. Lars wears trenchcoat, £1,190; top (underneath), £195; jeans, £455, all by Isabel Marant. Jumper, £495, by Begg & Co. Glasses, £300, by Bottega Veneta. Slippers, £485, by Manolo Blahnik (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jordan wears coat, £6,740; roll-neck, £720; trousers, £1,505, all by Ferragamo. Boots, £1,830, by John Lobb. Lars wears coat, £3,858; top, £988; trousers, £1,022, all by Zegna. Glasses, £300, by Bottega Veneta. Slippers, £495, by Manolo Blahnik. Chieloka wears coat, £2,270; top, £1,180; trousers, £1,090; shoes, £865; bag, price on request, all by Gucci. Earrings, price on request, by Sophie Bille Brahe. Yangying wears coat, price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier. Shoes, £750, by Jimmy Choo. Sunglasses, £565, by Gucci. Necklace, $747, by Sapir Bachar. Sona wears dress, price on request, by Aspesi. Boots, £1,090, by Isabel Marant. Sunglasses, £330, by Gucci. Gem wears coat, £8,050; blouse and skirt two-piece, £1,400, both by Hermès. Boots, £1,095, by Lemaire. Earrings, $265, by Sapir Bachar. Aramish wears coat; jacket (underneath); top; trousers, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Boots, £830, by Celine. Kiran wears jacket, £5,000; roll-neck, £900; trousers, £1,550, all by Hermès. Shoes, £520, by Santoni. Thijs wears coat; boots, both price on request, by No.21. Jeans, £520, by Jacob Cohën. Top, £45, by Calvin Klein (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Yangying wears coat; bag, both price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Boots, £1,325, by Jimmy Choo. Jordan wears suit, £1,800 by Emporio Armani. Boots, £1,830, by John Lobb. Sunglasses, £330, by Bottega Veneta. Thijs wears gilet, £3,700; trousers, £1,100; shoes, £702, all by Dolce & Gabbana (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Gem wears jacket, £2,100; top, £990; trousers, £740; earrings, £560, all by Celine by Hedi Slimane (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Aramish wears coat, £1,040; jumper, £795; trousers, £395, all by Herno. Chieloka wears coat, £5,940; trousers, £2,366; bag, £1,820, all by Chloé. Shoes, price on request, by Sportmax. Earrings, $398, by Sapir Bachar. Sona wears jacket, price on request, by Conner Ives. Boots, £990, by Isabel Marant. Sunglasses, £335, by Balenciaga. Kiran wears jacket, £840; top, £395, both by Ami. Jeans, £520, by Jacob Cohën. Boots, £950, by Jimmy Choo. Yangying wears dress, £1,600, by Tod’s. Gem wears jacket, £1,490, by JW Anderson. Boots, £1,095, by Lemaire. Glasses, £500, by Lindberg. Earrings, price on request, by Sophie Bille Brahe (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Yangying wears coat, £970; jumper, £490, both by Toteme. Skirt, £520, by Tod’s. Shoes, £750, by Jimmy Choo. Bag, $4,600, by Dior. Thijs wears top, £1,000; wings, price on request, both by Loewe. Chieloka wears jacket, £960; trousers, £565; shoes, price on request, all by Sportmax. Earrings, £440, by Celine. Kiran wears coat; shirt; trousers, all price on request, by Gabriela Hearst. Boots, £950, by Jimmy Choo. Gem wears coat, €1,135; skirt, €645, both by Dries Van Noten. Boots, £1,145, by Manolo Blahnik. Glasses, £500, by Lindberg. Earrings, $345, by Sapir Bachar. Bag, £2,295, by Ferragamo (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Chieloka wears jacket, £4,400; jumper, £1,220; skirt, £4,350, all by Prada. Shoes, £920, by Miu Miu. Thijs wears coat; boots, both price on request, by No.21. Jeans, £520, by Jacob Cohën. Top, £45, by Calvin Klein. Lars wears coat, £3,858; top, £988; trousers, £1,022, all by Zegna. Slippers, £495, by Manolo Blahnik. Glasses, £300, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Yangying wears coat, £4,500; top, £2,000; choker, £1,330; bag, £4,600, all by Dior. Boots, £750, by Toteme. Jordan wears jacket, £6,740; roll-neck, £720; trousers, £1,505, all by Ferragamo. Boots, £1,830, by John Lobb (Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Chieloka at Xdirectn, Thijs Leushuis at Chapter Mgmt, Sona at Majin Scouting, Gem Refoufi at Present Model Management, Kiran Farebrother at Premier Model Management, Yangying Long at The Hive Management, Jordan Djadi at Storm Management, Lars Baena Boer, and Aramish Mangi at Viva London. Casting: Hien Le at Diller Global. Hair: Maarit Niemela at Frank Agency using Amika. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Dior Forever Foundation and Capture Totale Le Sérum. Photography assistants: Jed Barnes, Coco Bagley. Fashion assistants: Kris Bergfeldt, Sabrina Leina, Ady Huq. Hair assistant: Aimeric Aimot Make-up assistant: Ruby Yu. Production assistant: Minna Vauhkonen. Photographed on location at the David Zwirner gallery, London, W1.

This article appears in the November 2023 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.