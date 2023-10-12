Private view: autumn fashion on display at David Zwirner gallery
Photographer Dham Srifuengfung captures the best autumn fashion on a cast of cultural characters in a London art gallery, as seen in the November Art Issue of Wallpaper*
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Autumn fashion for art lovers: as Frieze London 2023 takes over town this week, photographer Dham Srifuengfung and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes capture a series of curated ensembles for cultural influencers and artistic types, backdropped by London gallery David Zwirner.
Spanning the quotidien – a Miu Miu hoodie, a classic Bottega Veneta overcoat, slouchy Zegna trousers – and the surreal – Loewe’s sprouting metal wings, a furry Sportmax suit – it is a recipe for impactful dressing for cultural excursions this autumn and winter.
In the background, the colourful compositions of Brazilian artist Odoteres Ricardo de Ozias line David Zwirner’s walls as part of an exhibition that took place in the gallery in September 2023, the artist’s first solo exhibition outside his home country. Here, his bold approach to colour and texture provides a fitting backdrop to this autumn’s wishlist wardrobe.
Autumn fashion, photographed at David Zwirner London
Models: Chieloka at Xdirectn, Thijs Leushuis at Chapter Mgmt, Sona at Majin Scouting, Gem Refoufi at Present Model Management, Kiran Farebrother at Premier Model Management, Yangying Long at The Hive Management, Jordan Djadi at Storm Management, Lars Baena Boer, and Aramish Mangi at Viva London. Casting: Hien Le at Diller Global. Hair: Maarit Niemela at Frank Agency using Amika. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Dior Forever Foundation and Capture Totale Le Sérum. Photography assistants: Jed Barnes, Coco Bagley. Fashion assistants: Kris Bergfeldt, Sabrina Leina, Ady Huq. Hair assistant: Aimeric Aimot Make-up assistant: Ruby Yu. Production assistant: Minna Vauhkonen. Photographed on location at the David Zwirner gallery, London, W1.
This article appears in the November 2023 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
London lawyers’ office unites British heritage with a Scandinavian twist
Barristers Twenty Essex embrace home comforts with newly designed offices by Pernille Lind Studio
By Tianna Williams Published
-
A Maltese house is defined by a moody modern arrangement
‘Twentyfour’ is a spectacular modern Maltese house in Rabat; a carefully composed arrangement of light and shadow, materials and forms
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Behind the scenes of Timothée Chalamet’s Martin Scorsese-directed Chanel campaign
An exclusive first look at Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese’s Bleu de Chanel campaign
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Finest fashion moments of London Frieze Week 2023
The best fashion moments of London Frieze Week 2023, from stylish new sponsors to happenings from Gucci, Thom Browne, Burberry and more
By Jack Moss Published
-
Artist Sophia Al-Maria on her fairytale video installation for Miu Miu’s Paris show
Qatari-American artist Sophia Al-Maria tells Wallpaper* the story behind her new video work, which backdropped Miu Miu’s S/S 2024 collection shown in Paris
By Jack Moss Published
-
Prada ‘Galleria’ bag unites the house’s past and present – now in colourful new iterations
Inspired by Milan’s famed shopping arcade, the Prada ‘Galleria’ was launched in 2007. For A/W 2023, colourful new versions are inspired by artist Alex Da Corte, who teamed up with the brand for a pop art-inspired campaign
By Jack Moss Published
-
Zegna x The Elder Statesman launches with Los Angeles pop-up in a Jean Prouvé-designed structure
Zegna x The Elder Statesman arrives worldwide this month, including a special stop in Los Angeles. Here, Alessandro Sartori and Greg Chait tell Wallpaper* the story behind the collaboration
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
How an Hermès silk scarf comes to life
Wallpaper* takes a trip to Lyon, where creativity and craft unite to make the iconic Hermès ‘carré’ – a square-shaped silk scarf adorned with prints by renowned artists and illustrators
By Jack Moss Published
-
Bottega Veneta celebrates Brazilian culture in São Paulo’s landmark modernist building, Casa de Vidro
Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta reveals the latest chapter of its ‘The Square’ project, a travelling cultural series that seeks to provide a dialogue with countries around the world
By Jack Moss Published
-
Watch Bottega Veneta’s new film, a love letter to reunions and homecomings
In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Jess Jing Zou has worked with Bottega Veneta on a short film, marking the annual homecoming
By Martha Elliott Published
-
Christmas baubles for fashion fans, from Dior to Prada
Fashionable Christmas baubles and designer decorations to add a sartorial flourish to this year’s tree from Celine, Dior, Prada, and more
By Jack Moss Published