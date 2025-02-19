This photo book captures the ‘beauty and chaos’ behind the scenes of an Alaïa collection
For the past three years, Pieter Mulier has given photographer Anthony Seklaoui access to the Alaïa atelier, documenting the Belgian creative director’s pursuit of ‘raw beauty’ at the French house
‘I want to create clothes that carry this idea of a modern beauty,’ Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier told Wallpaper* a year after he began his tenure at the French house, which the late Azzedine Alaïa founded in the early 1980s. ‘[A link] between now and then, between the past of Alaïa, and its future.’
Released this month, a new book gives a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Mulier’s time at the house so far – including access to the legendary atelier, which has long been the bedrock of Alaïa (the house is known for its sensual, sculpted silhouettes, which are often constructed with an architectural sensibility).
‘Alaïa by Seklaoui’: behind the scenes at Alaïa
The book is the result of a collaboration with French photographer Anthony Seklaoui, who for the past three years has documented the working process behind Mulier’s acclaimed collections, from design meetings to garment development, to meticulous fittings on models’ bodies and backstage reportage photography of the shows themselves. Mulier says it captures the ‘raw beauty’ of the creative process.
‘This book is a mapping of the feelings culminating in a show,’ describes Mulier, praising Seklaoui’s ‘sensitive yet journalistic eye’. ‘It records the hands, minds and crafts coming together to create the secret chemistry of a collection.’
The book is divided into various sections, each relating to one of Mulier’s collections for the house – culminating in last September’s New York show, which took place on the Frank Lloyd-Wright-designed spiralling staircase of the city’s Guggenheim Solomon R Museum. Together, the designer calls these his ‘first chapter’ at Alaïa. (He will show his next collection during the upcoming A/W 2025 women’s fashion week in Paris, which will presumably herald the start of ‘chapter two’.)
‘Anthony has a remarkable eye, one that can extract the beauty from the chaos,’ Mulier continues. ‘The book is a tribute to our friendship, but most of all to those who contribute to the magic of a collection coming to life. The ateliers, the teams, the production, the girls walking in the show – all those who are part of the Alaïa circle.’
The book, titled Alaïa by Seklaoui, arrives as the fourth part of Alaïa’s ‘Dialogue’, a series of ‘artistic and cultural projects’ led by Mulier that see the house reimagined through the eyes of various creatives and institutions. The first saw him outfit the dancers of Paris’ Crazy Horse revue show, captured in movement by photographer Sam Rock.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘I have always wanted Alaïa to represent more than just clothes,’ he said at the time. ‘This is how Azzedine looked at Alaïa. He was such a visionary, that from the very start, he imagined Alaïa as a whole. As a space where fashion opens up to art and beauty. And this vision remains today. Because I believe that fashion only makes sense if it connects with its time. With the world.’
Alaïa by Seklaoui, £125, is available now from Alaïa boutiques, maison-alaia.com, and selected distributors. A larger version, in special display box, is available in limited-edition numbers.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
AlUla Arts Festival is putting Saudi Arabia’s flourishing art scene on the international stage
Returning for its fourth edition, the AlUla Arts Festival celebrates art in a natural landscape; Lauren Ho went to discover more
By Lauren Ho Published
-
This Hampstead house renovation in London transcends styles and periods
The renovation of a Hampstead house in London by Belgian architect Hans Verstuyft bridges the classic and the contemporary
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Meet the duo using hair and photography as a medium to consider Africa and the African diaspora
‘Strands & Structures’ makes its European debut at the Open Space Contemporary Art Museum in Amsterdam, exploring social and environmental issues in Accra, Ghana
By Gameli Hamelo Published
-
Trompe l’oeil, transparency, spiralling silhouettes: these looks capture S/S 2025’s definitive trends
From baring arms in oversized gilets to defying gravity in strikingly structured dresses, the S/S 2025 collections encapsulated in 12 distinctive looks and accessories
By Jack Moss Published
-
A hidden restaurant is at the heart of Alaïa’s breathtaking new Paris store
Alaïa’s new store on Rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré marks its third address in a Parisian trilogy, and is also home to a surprising new outpost of Milanese restaurant Sant Ambroeus
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: our fashion winners harness ‘the power of wow’
Our fashion award winners have all created collections that transcend the everyday, prizing experimentation, construction and high-minded design. Fashion features editor Jack Moss and fashion & creative director Jason Hughes take a closer look
By Jack Moss Published
-
Book: Icons of Men's Style by Josh Sims
By Nick Compton Published