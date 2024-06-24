Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant

Just a few steps from the hectic throng of Holborn, the Rosewood hotel’s airy Edwardian courtyard provides a gorgeous setting for a new restaurant, styled to conjure up wine estate, Château Minuty’s location in Provence. The terrace is furnished with rattan chairs, wicker lamps, and rustic linen, and dotted with lush greenery in terracotta pots; creating a mood of old town Saint-Tropez elegance. An open-air barbecue sends delicious wafts of grilled meat and fish through the air, which, amidst the glamorous surroundings, and the seductive sound of wine being poured, makes Villa Minuty a delightfully immersive sensory experience, and a refreshing retreat from the bustle of city life.







Villa Minuty at the Rosewood

The family- run Château Minuty wine estate was founded in 1936 in Gassin, on the Saint-Tropez peninsula. The Matton-Farnet wine producing family are in now in their fourth generation, with brothers Jean-Étienne and François Matton at the helm. They pride themselves on their heritage, artisanal knowledge and a deep respect for the land - the vines are cultivated using sustainable methods, and Château Minuty remains one of the last estates in the region whose grapes are harvested entirely by hand. Their rosé, white and red wines are of impeccable quality and emblematic of the Côtes de Provence, as François Matton says: ‘The story of Minuty is a story of Provence.’







Long lazy lunches and balmy evenings may be spent enjoying Minuty’s rosé wines paired expertly with contemporary Provençale cuisine by The Rosewood London’s Head Chef, Liam Fauchard-Newman. He has created a menu inspired by the flavourful ingredients grown in the market gardens surrounding Minuty’s estate, including dishes such as ‘Coeur de Boeuf’ Tomato Tatin, Bouillabaisse, stuffed Courgette Flowers, and Grilled Lamb with Aioli.







Chef Fauchard-Newman comments; ’Bringing out the delicate flavour of these wines with the produce and culinary influence of Saint-Tropez has been a wonderful experience. Guests will enjoy a unique and delicious taste journey in the perfect setting’

In addition to the summer- long terrace restaurant, Villa Minuty are hosting ‘Minuty Vineyard Feasts.’ Sumptuous events that offer a taste of the feasts held at the Château Minuty vineyards. Delicious food will be accompanied by live music and complemented with Minuty’s latest vintages: Château Minuty ‘Rose et Or’ 2023 and Château Minuty ‘281’ 2023.

François Matton is delighted to present Londoners with the chance to experience Château Minuty and comments: ‘ A Minuty Vineyard Feast is a moment for sharing the best things in life: friends, a barbecue, fresh local produce, Minuty wines... not to mention live music’

‘Minuty Vineyard Feasts’ will be held at The Rosewood Hotel on Saturday June 29th and Saturday August 17th. rosewoodhotels.com