How La Scala’s chopped salad became the Oscars’ favourite dish
LA restaurant La Scala’s chopped salad turned an off-menu dish into a culinary icon. Here’s how, plus our pick of Oscar-worthy salad ware for your own table
Los Angeles is generally a fickle city, but when it comes to restaurants, Angelenos are particularly loyal, especially to their favourite dishes. The chopped salad at legendary Beverly Hills spot La Scala is one of them. Concocted by restaurateur Jean Leon in the 1950s, the off-menu dish is still one of La Scala’s – and LA’s – most popular salads today. Ahead of this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, we get a flavour of its beginnings, and also serve up some showstopping salad ware for your own celebrations.
Stars on their way to the Oscars requested a dish that was easy to eat in their finery
Legend has it La Scala invented the chopped salad after Leon’s well-heeled guests – Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland among the – begged him to make something that was easier for them to eat in their finery. 'It was originally called the gourmet salad and it was all the same ingredients, just with bigger pieces,' says Gigi Leon, Jean’s daughter and current owner of La Scala.
'Back then, everyone dressed for dinner, and they all complained to my dad, saying, “The salad’s delicious, by why is it so hard to eat?” So, he spoke to the chefs and said, “Why don’t we just chop this all together?”'
The salad is a combination of lettuce, salami, mozzarella cheese and garbanzo beans served with a vinaigrette dressing, the recipe for which remains a closely guarded secret. 'Whenever I see it printed somewhere, I giggle to myself because it’s always wrong,' says Gigi.
La Scala chopped salad goes viral on TikTok
The salad recently went viral on TikTok after it was said to be a favourite of Kim Kardashian (though the ever-discreet Leon won’t be led on names), with self-made videos on how to make it racking up millions of views.
So, what’s the secret behind its enduring appeal? Leon says it’s all down to how the salad’s on-trend toppings have changed over the years. 'In the Seventies, everyone wanted roast beef on it, and right now grilled salmon is really big,' she says. 'People even put Bolognese on it – they’ll just order the sauce without the pasta and put it straight on the salad.'
As for trying to recreate it at home, Leon swears it never tastes the same. ‘I don’t know why; I think it’s the way the chefs chop it – they really bang away at it, rather than slicing the ingredients. That and the fact that it’s made with love.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Luciana Bellini is a journalist and editor who splits her time between London and LA, working freelance for a variety of publications, including Condé Nast Traveller, The Times, London Evening Standard, Grazia and Glamour.
-
Álvaro Siza Wing expands archive and exhibition space in Porto’s Museu Serralves
Álvaro Siza returns to Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto, crafting his namesake new wing that just opened to the public
By Josh Fenton Published
-
Desert X AlUla 2024 is a spectacular exhibition with an extensive programme of events
Nature’s canvas adds dramatic appeal to Desert X AlUla 2024’s creative output, including installations by both international and local artists, workshops and events, spanning from textiles to music and photography
By Simon Mills Published
-
Eastern and Western flavours meet at Jiak Kim House in Singapore
Jiak Kim House, led by Chef Seow Tzi Qin, pays a heartfelt tribute to Singapore's vibrant history through traditional and contemporary dishes
By Daven Wu Published
-
Lavender and Truffles: plant-based ice cream with Asian-inspired flavours
Fashion industry veteran Alicia Liu launches an ice cream brand like no other, with passion and grit as the main ingredients
By Scott Mitchem Last updated
-
Kelly Wearstler designs California-style gingerbread house for Flamingo Estate
In collaboration with LA's Flamingo Estate, Kelly Wearstler designs a limited-edition gingerbread house in her signature California Modernist style
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
On the rise: Breadblok opens gluten-free bakery in Los Angeles
Inspired by traditional markets in Europe, Breadblok's first gluten-free bakery designed by Angelenos Commune Design is a rustic celebration of the company's French roots combined with its Californian location
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Supervinyl sets the record straight in Los Angeles
All signs might show that the digital age has taken over, but in Los Angeles, there is hope for traditionalists yet
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
LA’s ROW DTLA is on the rise with The Manufactory bakery
By Carole Dixon Last updated
-
Europe’s first ‘design food court’ is an Instagram dreamworld
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Bare essentials: the Los Angeles restaurants putting a new spin on Californian cuisine
In Los Angeles, famously home to a health food store that turned into an actual cult, food needs to nourish your soul, not just be edible. After all, why shouldn’t a crusty slice of avocado on toast come with a side of good intentions and chakra alignment? Here, we round up the top 8 restaurants feeding the fervour for California-style cooking, turning wild foraging fermentation into a holistic part of dining out.
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Sweet treats: Commune Design and Valerie Confections unveil new chocolates
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated