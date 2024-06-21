Elle Fanning and Sofia Coppola unite on a Japanese craft gin inspired by the seasons

Elle Fanning and Sofia Coppola come together to collaborate on The House of Suntory’s Japanese craft gin – Roku Gin. Distilled in Japan, the gin’s flavour profile is a poignant blend of floral and traditional botanicals, including Sakura flower and leaf, Sencha tea, Gyokuro tea, Sansho pepper, and Yuzu peel. Layering a subtle spiciness with vibrant floral notes, and rounding off with sweet teas and citrus, Roku is a timeless concoction ideal for all seasons.

Elle Fanning and Sofia Coppola present ‘Come Alive with the Seasons’

Limited edition Roku Sakura Bloom, the first edition in Roku’s Festival Collection (Image credit: Courtesy of The House of Suntory)

The premium gin brand’s partnership with globally renowned actor, Fanning, and filmmaker Coppola, takes centre-stage in Roku Gin’s ‘Come Alive with the Seasons’ campaign, which is based on the Japanese principle of ‘shun’ (the moment when local produce, or in this case botanicals, is at its peak in vibrancy, vitality, freshness and flavour). The harvesting of each ingredient at peak seasonality and a careful, multiple-distillation process bring out the best flavour profiles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The House of Suntory)

The House of Suntory was established in 1923, making it Japan’s oldest malt whisky distillery. Including Roku, it boasts a vast collection of gins, alongside Ao World Whisky, Yamazaki 55 Year Old – the world’s oldest Japanese whisky, Legent Bourbon and Haku Vodka. Coppola joined forces with the brand last year, marking its centenary. The Roku campaign marks the continuation of this positive partnership, and follows the release of its limited-edition Roku Sakura Bloom, the first edition in Roku’s Festival Collection, which debuted in the UK earlier in 2024.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The House of Suntory)

Directed by Coppola, with Fanning as her muse, the campaign film focuses on recognisable Japanese flora such as its cherry blossom trees, while also nodding to traditions within spirit drinking culture. Fanning, best known for roles in The Great and Maleficent, said, ‘It is amazing to be partnering with The House of Suntory’s Roku Gin. Their commitment to craftsmanship, nature, and attention to detail is why Roku Gin is inspiring. And working alongside my friend Sofia again to showcase the beautiful concept of shun through our […] campaign vignette has been particularly special to me.’



To see the full campaign video head to house.suntory.com

Roku Gin is available from Amazon, £25 for 70cl