Frogs legs to fromage: Café François is London’s newest French canteen, serving up all the classics with a contemporary global twist
The founders of Mayfair's Maison François have opened a new addition, Café François. The Borough-based canteen offers an array of French classics from dawn to dusk
In the bustling heart of Borough, just south of the River Thames, Café François is a new spot to satisfy a Sunday morning pastry craving. The contemporary French canteen is an extension of Maison François, a decadent bistro offering classic French cuisine that opened in Mayfair in 2020. Continuing this chic French theme, Café François is a trove of affordable French classics with influences including contemporary California delis and the bistros of Montreal.
Tuck in at Café François
The setting is the foodie hub of Borough Yards. The interior design reflects its industrial context, with red brick and metal details. Upon entering, a deli counter boasts an array of succulent goods, while the fragrant aromas of the open kitchen guide you through to the main dining room. An eye-catching staircase extends up into the first floor, where two more dining rooms are situated.
Founder François O’Neill worked alongside executive chef Matthew Ryle and front of house Ed Wyand to create a setting that embraces the global influences and flavours that have shaped French cookery outside France. ‘Following the opening of Maison François, we had our eyes on a second site and couldn’t have found a more perfect location. Borough Yards has a real neighbourhood feel to it, as well as being a hub for visitors too,’ says O’Neil. ‘We have travelled around different cities, in France, Canada and the USA, bringing together different iterations of café culture to create something we think everyone will enjoy.’
The cafe’s menu accommodates all meal times, while staying loyal to its Francophile heritage. For breakfast lovers, the menu starts with a selection of sweet and savoury pastries, hearty sandwiches and warming egg dishes. Fresh bread and patisseries are made in house; the decadent dessert selection includes a éclairs in varying flavours.
The lunch and evening menu includes classic French favourites from crispy frog’s legs to tartare de boeuf, while nostalgic grilled cheeses are made alongside French onion soup. The open kitchen also offers brasserie classics like rôtisserie chicken, Vadouvan curry of monkfish, and a whole lobster frites to share.
An array of wine options, thoughtfully selected with sustainability in mind and including a series of playful bottle designs, rounds things off. Cocktails are also available, and what better way to round off an evening then with an espresso martini, accompanied by a pistachio éclair? Santé!
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
