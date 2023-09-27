Terra Carta Design Lab announces second edition

For the Terra Carta Design Lab’s second edition, students and recent alumni are invited to design high-impact, low-cost solutions to address the climate crisis

Terra Carta Design Lab winners
Aerseed, aerodynamic seed pods made from food waste, among the 2022 winners of the Terra Carta Design Lab
(Image credit: Courtesy RCA)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

The Terra Carta Design lab announces a second edition, once again inviting students to imagine high-impact, low-cost design solutions to address the climate crisis. 

The programme was originally launched in 2021 by His Majesty King Charles III, in his former role as HRH The Prince of Wales, with Sir Jony Ive. The project was part of The Sustainable Markets Initiative – an organisation created to address the threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss. 

The Terra Carta Design Lab becomes international

The Tyre Collective’s device to capture tyre wear at the wheel, a 2022 winner

(Image credit: Courtesy RCA)

The Terra Carta Design Lab is addressed to students and recent alumni (graduated within the past five years) from London’s Royal College of Art (the programme’s original partner), Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (UAE), National Institute of Design Ahmedabad (India) and Rhode Island School of Design (USA). Submissions will be judged by a panel of experts led by Ive, and the eight winning designs (two from each school) will be announced in autumn 2024, their designers to then be mentored by Sir Jony Ive and the Sustainable Market Initiative’s network, with the aim to develop and scale their ideas further.

Amphico’s Amphitex, a recyclable, chemical-free and carbon-negative outdoor performance textile, a 2022 winner

(Image credit: Courtesy RCA)

‘Through the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Terra Carta Design Lab, we aim to inspire accelerated action on the world’s sustainability targets while illustrating a vision of what is possible,’ says Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative. ‘Cross-disciplinary engagement, creativity, and design provide a unique opportunity to co-create and discover new paths that can drive the sustainable transition we so urgently need.’

Zelp, a wearable methane-reducing device for cows and a 2022 winner

(Image credit: Courtesy RCA)

The decision to expand the Terra Carta Design Lab to a global scale was driven by the desire to expand the initiative’s search for groundbreaking design ideas, and reach a wider number of next-generation creative leaders. ‘Multidisciplinary collaboration has never been more important,’ adds Ive. ‘It is incredibly rewarding to see an even broader group of students use deep creative collaboration to develop thoughtful ways of tackling the multifaceted challenges of the climate crisis.’

Resting Reef, a 2022 entry

(Image credit: Courtesy RCA)

The 2022 Terra Carta Design Lab winners include Aerseeds, Amphico, The Tyre Collective and Zelp, who together have already raised £18 million in investments and grants, and have been supported in their development by InnovationRCA, the RCA’s centre for entrepreneurship and incubation. Additional participants to the 2022 edition also saw some important results: now crowdfunding for a pilot reef, Resting Reef was noticed for its eco-memorial service design, while Shellworks, one of two highly commended entries, is working with Hæckels to create naturally biodegradable packaging for the brand.

Shellworks, a 2022 entry

(Image credit: Catharina Pavitschitz)

‘I'm incredibly proud to be part of the Terra Carta Design Lab and the momentum it has built over the past two years,’ adds Ive. ‘The mission of addressing the climate crisis is more relevant and urgent than ever, and I'm very excited to see the ideas these international design students will have developed by next autumn.’

For more information on the Terra Carta Design Lab, visit sustainable-markets.org

Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

