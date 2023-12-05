Japanese female wrestling meets design in Miami extravaganza

Direct from the fighting rings of Japan, female wrestling league Sukeban is taking over Miami’s Lot 11 Skatepark for one night only during 2023 Miami Art Week to crown its first-ever World Champion. Equipped with visually explosive costumes and equally fierce moves, the debut is set to be an epic event and a feast for hungry fashion eyes.

Sukeban female wrestling meets design in Miami

(Image credit: Jiro Konami)

Because superheroes deserve the best, the victor will be awarded a championship belt specially designed by industrial design legend Marc Newson, in collaboration with acclaimed Japanese illustrator Ayako Ishiguro. The belt is constructed by Newson with white leather, gold studs, and a central plate using the cloisonné technique to best demonstrate Ishiguro’s graphic work.

The artist’s illustration, taken from seminal moments in wrestling history, features a series of combative scenes surrounded by the claws of a blue dragon and Siamese crocodiles – it’s a mythical artwork reminiscent of Hieronymus Bosch’s depiction of hell.

Marc Newson and Ayako Ishiguro’s championship belt (Image credit: Jiro Konami)

Although this group of dames may seem like joyful animé dolls at first glance, they are anything but tame. Sukeban, meaning ‘delinquent girl' in Japanese, is an ode to the girl gangs of the 1960s and 1970s. According to Olympia Le-Tan, a fashion designer and the league’s creative director, the importance of projecting each wrestler’s personality and character through their costume was crucial. ‘We want them to feel and look like the superheroes that they are. Tough but also fun,' affirms Le-Tan. Their hats have been created by the world’s best milliner, Stephen Jones.

Wrestler ‘Lady Antoinette’ (Image credit: Jiro Konami)

Amongst the wrestlers, there’s karate black belt ‘Stray Cat’ masked in black latex; elegant ‘Lady Antoinette’ from Hiroshima, carrying a rambunctious headpiece and known for her edgy ‘Guillotin’ signature move; and monochrome ‘Bingo’, stencilled in black and white diamond patterns twirling with a heavy chain.

Each of the women and their units – Cherry Bomb Girls, Dangerous Liaisons, The Vandals, and Harajuku Stars – will be part of this unconventional encounter, with eyes on the final prize. Hosted by actor and style legend Kunichi Nomura, it promises to be an evening of quality art, design and pop culture, with just a hint of insanity.

6 December at 10pm. Lot 11 Skatepark, Downtown Miami

sukeban.com

‘Ichigo Sayaka’ (Image credit: Jiro Konami)

‘Atomic Banshee’ (Image credit: Jiro Konami)

The championship belt was unveiled recently in New York by Sukeban Commissioner ‘Bull Nakano’ (Image credit: Jiro Konami)