Studio Frith and Bocci collaborate on a contemporary new brand identity
Vancouver- and Berlin-based blown glass and lighting specialist Bocci unveils a new brand identity, a contemporary new guise for the company created by London’s Studio Frith.
Founded in 2005 by Omer Arbel, a multi-hyphenate creative operating in the fields of design, architecture, sculpture and innovation, Bocci has always been a project mixing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design codes and artistic vision. The company’s output includes practical lighting as well as large-scale, ambitious artistic lighting installations, both created by skilled artisans and conceived by Arbel.
The new logo references the iconic spherical forms that are the starting point of each of Bocci’s designs, with a new typeface by Studjo Frith and produced by Dalton Maag.
The typeface and abstract forms were superimposed over a specially commissioned photography series by Fahim Kassam, expressing the energetic craftsmanship approach of the company and its sleek, ever-evolving products. The new identity combines black and white and colour photography, where the practical becomes abstract, and a glimpse of products and processes. Geometric shapes in a tightly controlled palette of purples, yellows, blues and greens add a sense of abstraction to the new look, giving a new image to the contemporary experimental approach of the brand.
As part of the new launch is also a renewed website, created by creative practice Civilization, which was tasked with giving a practical interpretation to Studio Frith's new identity. A tool to help clients visualise Bocci's products in action, the website offers the same combination of abstract and practical imagery to enhance the tactile nature of the company's designs.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
