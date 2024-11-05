‘There are hidden things out there, we just need to look’: Studiomama's stone animals have quirky charm
Studiomama founder's Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama sieve the sands of Kent hunting down playful animal shaped stones for their latest collection
Among the pebbles and shells scattered along the Kent, UK coastline, a particular stone caught the eye of designer Nina Tolstrup while she was out walking with friends last summer. Its shape was strangely familiar, like a miniature vase from the Ming dynasty. 'We all stopped for a moment to take in its beauty,' recalls Jack Mama, who runs London-based design studio Studiomama with Tolstrup. 'This drew me to look more closely at the stones we were walking on. It wasn’t long before I spotted another stone and picked it up; it looked remarkably like a seal. I knew instantly that there were more stone animals to be found.'
Studiomama’s stone animals
The pair spent the rest of the summer scouring the beach looking for more and by September had gathered around 150. 'Finding them was relatively easy,' states Mama. 'Once you're tuned in, you can see so many things, a nose, an eye, a particular stance, character and personality.'
This tendency to see shapes or faces in everyday objects is known as pareidolia, an ancient survival technique, where the brain attempts to make sense of random lines, shapes, and colours. For Studiomama, this primal instinct has served as a springboard for several projects – a set of cast iron sculptures with abstract faces, a series of stools with winking eyes, a family of wooden creatures made from timber off-cuts, and now Stone Animals.
To document their beach finds, Studiomama worked with their close friend, photographer Dennis Pedersen, who specialises in capturing minute and intricate still lifes. 'We wanted them to appear a certain way to capture their character,' says Mama. In some cases, that meant propping them up, or focusing in on details that interested them the most – sometimes finding two animals within a single stone.
The results of this exploration are presented in a beautifully crafted hardback book, available for purchase on the studio’s website, along with a short animation that brings the Stone Animals to life. Created by Tolstrup and Mama’s son, Otto – a talented filmmaker – the animation adds playful, hand-drawn legs, sound effects, and gentle music, giving each stone character a whimsical sense of motion and personality. 'In this project, there is a great cast of characters as it were,' enthuses Mama. 'Some have the beauty reminiscent of a Henry Moore, but it's the irregular, odd and strange-looking ones that appeal most to me personally. They are harder to read and more open to interpretation, another quality I enjoy.'
While their earlier Off-cut Creatures (also documented in a dedicated book) were showcased in the recent Enzo Mari exhibition at London’s Design Museum, the Stone Animals await their moment in the spotlight. For now, they reside in a heavy sack in Studiomama’s studio as Tolstrup and Mama explore ways to showcase them.
Spontaneous, playful and full of child-like wonder, the Stone Animals project serves as a reminder to stop and pay attention to the natural world around us – to find new ways of seeing. 'We all have busy lives and never have time to “stop and smell the roses” as it were,' reflects Mama. 'There is something visceral in our relationship with nature and its beauty. We hope this little project can be a reminder that there are hidden things out there, we just need to look.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Stone Animals the book is available from studiomama.com
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
Tokyo firm Built By Legends gives fresh life to a performance icon, Nissan’s R34 GT-R
This Japanese restomod brings upgrades and enhancements to the Nissan R34 GT-R, ensuring the cult of the Skyline stays forever renewed
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Squire & Partners' radical restructure: 'There are a lot of different ways up the firm to partnership'
Squire & Partners announces a radical restructure; we talk to the late founder Michael Squire's son, senior partner Henry Squire, about the practice's new senior leadership group, its next steps and how architecture can move on from 'single leader culture'
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
‘Natural gold’ straw weaving by Hanny Newton wins the inaugural QEST Sanderson rising star award
'I have been passionate and driven to champion straw embroidery as an exquisite, sustainable “natural gold”’: rising star Hanny Newton on winning the inaugural award
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
First look: Western Mongolia meets Kew Gardens in John Pawson and Oyuna Tserendorj’s cashmere throws
Architectural designer John Pawson and cashmere designer Oyuna Tserendor have collaborated on a cashmere throw collection inspired by Pawson’s 70m Lake Crossing in the Royal Botanical Gardens
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
British furniture brand Pinch celebrates 20 years of design excellence
UK-based furniture and lighting label Pinch marks two decades in the business with an impressive anniversary collection and a pop-up showroom in New York’s Tribeca
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
One to Watch: Somer – could furniture buy-back schemes be the future?
Somer, William Floyd-Maclean’s new modular wooden furniture brand, has a buy-back scheme to promote circularity in furniture manufacturing, and care in consumer behaviour
By Jasper Spires Published
-
One to Watch: Common Design reignites traditional furniture-making
Get to know Common Design, the London-based studio making characterful furniture with a playful spin on tradition, a worthy focus of Wallpaper’s One-to-Watch series
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside London’s new M.II store: earthy interiors offering a glimpse of ‘the darker side of Mouki Mou’
M.II is a new London addition to Maria Lemos’ portfolio of boutiques, with interiors by Williams Russel that feature luxurious detailing cast in a moody haze
By Tianna Williams Published
-
RH takes over historical Aynho Park, UK
Aynho Park becomes American furniture brand RH’s first destination outside the US, a new venture that merges architectural history and hospitality
By Henrietta Thompson Published
-
LoveFrom to offer design scholarships in USA and UK
LoveFrom Scholarships address the lack of diversity throughout the creative industries, and will be available to prospective students at CCA, RISD and RCA
By Rosa Bertoli Published