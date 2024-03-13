Samuel Ross announced as artistic director of London Design Biennale 2025

On 13 March 2024, Samuel Ross was announced as the artistic director of the London Design Biennale 2025. The event's fifth edition, held at Somerset House from 5 to 29 June 2025, will invite participants to develop projects based on a theme of 'Surface Reflections'. For the occasion, Ross will also unveil a series of large-scale sculptural works, which will mark his first major UK installation.

'London’s consistent spirit of experimentation and palpable artistic culture remain a fresh forum for global thinking,' says Ross. 'Taking part in the 2025 London Design Biennale as artistic director is an honour; I look forward to collaborating with each practitioner, ideally fuelling a spirit of experimentation, blurring the edges of where design meets art.'

Ross' curation of the event follows the 2023 edition led by Aric Chen and Het Nieuwe Instituut. For the London Design Biennale 2025, Ross will develop a theme of 'Surface Reflections', exploring how ideas are shaped equally by internal experiences and external influences. The theme will offer an opportunity to delve into multiple facets of the human experiences, uncovered through personal histories, traditions, and things we learn throughout our lives.

'The elder and child versions of ourselves, in spirit, harvest experiences pooled from the same well, adds Ross. 'The time between each visit to the well does not distort the composition of the water. A different reflection, or means of extraction, may occur over time, due to the compound's characteristics. Generations of design-thinkers portray similar behaviours.'

Concludes Victoria Broakes, director of the London Design Biennale: '2025 will be an important year for design in the UK. We are absolutely delighted to be working with Samuel Ross, combining his vision with creativity and innovation from all over the world. London Design Biennale 2025 will present an international showground for original and imaginative ideas, solutions and thrilling opportunities for enriching exchanges.'

londondesignbiennale.com