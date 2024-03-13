Samuel Ross announced as artistic director of London Design Biennale 2025
London Design Biennale 2025 will mark the event’s fifth edition, under the artistic direction of Samuel Ross and with a theme of ‘Surface Reflections’
On 13 March 2024, Samuel Ross was announced as the artistic director of the London Design Biennale 2025. The event's fifth edition, held at Somerset House from 5 to 29 June 2025, will invite participants to develop projects based on a theme of 'Surface Reflections'. For the occasion, Ross will also unveil a series of large-scale sculptural works, which will mark his first major UK installation.
'London’s consistent spirit of experimentation and palpable artistic culture remain a fresh forum for global thinking,' says Ross. 'Taking part in the 2025 London Design Biennale as artistic director is an honour; I look forward to collaborating with each practitioner, ideally fuelling a spirit of experimentation, blurring the edges of where design meets art.'
Ross' curation of the event follows the 2023 edition led by Aric Chen and Het Nieuwe Instituut. For the London Design Biennale 2025, Ross will develop a theme of 'Surface Reflections', exploring how ideas are shaped equally by internal experiences and external influences. The theme will offer an opportunity to delve into multiple facets of the human experiences, uncovered through personal histories, traditions, and things we learn throughout our lives.
'The elder and child versions of ourselves, in spirit, harvest experiences pooled from the same well, adds Ross. 'The time between each visit to the well does not distort the composition of the water. A different reflection, or means of extraction, may occur over time, due to the compound's characteristics. Generations of design-thinkers portray similar behaviours.'
Concludes Victoria Broakes, director of the London Design Biennale: '2025 will be an important year for design in the UK. We are absolutely delighted to be working with Samuel Ross, combining his vision with creativity and innovation from all over the world. London Design Biennale 2025 will present an international showground for original and imaginative ideas, solutions and thrilling opportunities for enriching exchanges.'
London Design Biennale 2025 will take place from 5 to 29 June 2025
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
