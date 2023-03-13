Romanengo is Milan’s new sweet spot
Romanengo, the oldest Italian confectionery, opens its doors in Milan with interiors by Madrid-based architects Cousi Interiorismo
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Located in one of the city’s characteristic courtyards is an artisan confectioner that’s bringing back old-world charm: Romanengo offers a mix of sugar and spice, and plenty of all things nice, in one of the city’s oldest districts.
Since it was founded in Genova in 1780, Romanengo has been using fruits and flowers to craft delicious sweets; the essential ingredients must be all-natural and seasonal. Today the team still use a hand-manufacturing process, and the original 18th-century French recipes, to produce small-batch delicacies such as chocolate-covered clementines and mint fondants.
The architects’ aim was to find a balance between the classic and modern forms for the three separate spaces: The Spice Bottega, the Shop and the Tea Room. ‘This was a very delicate project, because it meant defining the general guidelines for the future of the brand. A new beginning in a new century and a new city, Milan,’ explains Alba Hurlé, co-founder at Cousi Interiorismo. ‘The first step was to identify the elements that defined Romanengo, a task that involved client collaboration and the original Genova shop. We identified three key points: tradition, nature and hand manufacturing. The purpose of the design was to translate these elements to the interior design, while maintaining a modern approach.’
Inside, bespoke fixtures and fittings pay tribute to the hand-manufacturing ethos. Here, simplified arches and mouldings have been employed to transport you into a refined old world. Tradition and nature meet in the materials of oak, brass and marble. These serve to enhance and complement features such as the rich green tones that make the space feel all-embracing. Nature is also celebrated through the floral elements in the wallpapers and upholstery.
‘The selected site for the project also posed some challenges,’ explains Cousi Interiorismo co-founder Alicia Martín. ‘Since there were three independent spaces separated by a patio and each one had a different use, we had to work to keep the perception of the three spaces as a unique cohesive place, while giving each one a different character.’
The colour scheme and material palette successfully tie the spaces together. Lighting has been used to great effect, enhancing the sense of intimacy, while also highlighting the products in their individual niches.
The space is modest in size, which encourages a more welcoming approach: in the Tea Room, for instance, a central, made-to-measure marble and oak counter, eliminates the traditional boundary between the customer and cashier, making the former feel more at ease.
Romanengo
Via Caminadella 23
Milan
romanengo.com (opens in new tab)
-
Casa Alferez is a fortress-like holiday home with impossibly lofty interiors
Soaring high in the Mexican forest, Casa Alferez, a fortress-like holiday home by Ludwig Godefroy, hides and protects impossibly lofty interiors
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
What is gut health and why is it important? The definitive guide
Our easy-to-digest gut-health guide features tips from three experts – a nutritionist, a functional medicine practitioner and a fitness trainer – plus our choice of the best gut-health products
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Artist’s palate: Lee Bul’s recipe Pyongyang naengmyeon
Enter a new dimension with Lee Bul's gravity-defying recipe for Pyongyang naengmyeon, as featured in our Artist's Palate series, a monthly homage to our favourite contemporary art
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Step inside this Milanese urban oasis
Inspired by the traditional cloisters of Milan, this modernist apartment building features smart green spaces throughout. We discover the penthouse, where minimal interiors are enriched with sophisticated materials
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
The long game: B&B Italia’s Giorgio Busnelli dreams big for the future
By Hugo Macdonald • Last updated
-
High life: Molteni&C and Dada furnish apartments in Milan’s Bosco Verticale
By Elisa Carassai • Last updated
-
Stag party: Picky Nicky's edit of Cedes Milano's antler accessories
Dedicated to the expert manufacturing of small, yet luxurious serving and grooming products made out of natural materials, Cedes Milano is headed by Manuela Casati and Mauro Lorenzi. The Milanese company uses specialist craftsmanship and lavish materials – such as horns, bamboo, leather and exotic woods – to create long-lasting pieces to use and love
By Nick Vinson - Art Direction • Last updated
-
Land reclaimed: Living Divani and Piero Lissoni revamp Milan’s Torre Velasca
By JJ Martin • Last updated
-
Istituto Marangoni’s new Design School in Milan opens its doors
By JJ Martin • Last updated
-
Mendini’s new gallery Fragile is anything but the minimal Milanese norm
By JJ Martin • Last updated
-
Shigeru Ban designs woven pavilion for Hermès’ Salone del Mobile debut
By Apphia Michael • Last updated