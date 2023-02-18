Rijksmuseum Vermeer exhibition inspires special-edition design objects
For the Rijksmuseum Vermeer exhibition, brands and designers have created special objects inspired by the Dutch painter, available from the museum shop
On the occasion of the much-anticipated Rijksmuseum Vermeer exhibition (until until 4 June 2023), the Amsterdam institution has teamed up with a series of design brands to create special-edition objects inspired by the Dutch painter.
Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) lived and worked in Delft; he was known for his intimate portrayals of people and interiors constructed with masterful use of light and perspective. The largest exhibition dedicated to the Dutch painter to date, 'Vermeer' features 28 paintings (out of approximately 35 known works by the artist) from international museums, including works that have never been shown to the public before.
Vermeer at Rijksmuseum: design objects inspired by the Dutch painter
The Vermeer-inspired selection includes design accessories as well as jewellery, referencing that worn by the characters in his paintings, stationery and garments in a colour palette that nods to some of his best-known works.
Among the collection is Raawii's jug, a 2017 design that marked the Copenhagen-based brand's first foray into ceramics. 'When the Rijksmuseum and Raawii started a dialogue about special-edition products to accompany the Vermeer exhibition, a “Strøm” jug was the obvious product to work on,' reads a statement from the Danish brand. 'For the first time, Raawii now presents one of their designs in raw terracotta.' Jugs and pitchers were often part of the scene depicted by Vermeer, and it was the terracotta jug in The Milkmaid (1658-59) that inspired founders Bo Raahauge and Nicholai Wiig-Hansen to create the new edition as an homage to the painter, in addition to two pieces from the collection in blue and yellow, two shades recurring in Vermeer's oeuvre.
Other pieces on sale to mark the momentous exhibition are a set of candles by Dutch studio Ontwerpduo, and a jacket and trouser set created by Rijksmuseum in collaboration with Amsterdam brand Bonne, specialising in 'seven day, unisex suits'.
'Vermeer' is on view at Rijksmuseum until 4 June 2023
Museumstraat 1
1071 XX Amsterdam
rijksmuseum.nl (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
