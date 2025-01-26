This ethereal Chennai home is a celebration of Indian craft and culture
Designed by Multitude of Sins, this Chennai home is an artisanal trove of rich texture and secret garden-like design. Wallpaper* speaks with design principal Smita Thomas on crafting the space
Pennyroyal Tea, a Chennai home situated on the Tamil Nadu coastline of India’s Bay of Bengal, is a richly crafted gem and a tapestry of textural design. The interior project was led by Bengaluru-based design firm Multitude of Sins, which worked closely with the client – a creative family of four. The renovated home is an unapologetic exploration of design as an art form – with special attention focused on each room’s hidden nooks and crannies – to inject an element of discovery into daily life. Principal designer Smita Thomas tells us more about the home’s contemporary Indian design that is a love letter to traditional craft.
Inside Pennyroyal Tea, a Chennai home designed ‘to evoke a sense of wonder’
‘In Pennyroyal Tea, achieving a balance between cohesion and independence was a strategic process,’ explains Thomas. ‘We started by anchoring each room in a shared design language, using consistent colour tones, materials, and even techniques that reflect the local culture. This foundation allowed each space to maintain its own identity while still feeling connected to the whole.
‘Each room was designed to serve a specific purpose and mood, with unique elements that spark curiosity and invite engagement. The use of local craftsmanship in different ways throughout the house not only highlights the country’s artistry as a whole, but also ensures that each area feels distinct. Ultimately, it’s about celebrating diversity within a unified vision, making the experience both relatable and enriching.’
This vision is consistent from the moment you enter the 12,000 sq ft home. Details such as flower motifs are carved into a wooden door set in a grey and green marble frame. The foyer is wrapped in a modern-Indian printed mural, illuminated by a hanging custom chandelier, a cascade of wooden beads on metal rings. Made in a combination of rattan, wood and metal, it appears as some kind of botanical creation, highlighting the undercurrent of a storybook garden theme throughout the home.
Embracing raw materials is a key factor within Multitude of Sins’ work, as Thomas explains. ’Every piece is created with intention (be it art, furniture, light), often designed by us and brought to life with skilled artisans, reflecting a fierce commitment to originality. We embrace raw materials and innovative techniques to evoke a sense of wonder, ensuring that each project not only serves its purpose but also inspires a deeper connection to the environment and community.’
The sense of intrigue continues in the living and dining room, which is grounded by two tables. The first is inspired by the moon and its phases, and is surrounded by distressed wood armchairs and a floral appliqué couch, while the second features abstract leaf forms. Details in the library space include a tall, classical light sculpture, while in the lounge, an L-shaped lounger carved out of marble takes centre stage, draped with a custom canopy that is garnished with glass, brass and steel birds, and blossoming flowers. At the heart of the dining room lies an eight-seater dining table featuring dual-toned wood and resting on curved trapezium legs.
‘When it comes to selecting furniture for the project, we made a deliberate choice to walk a different path: one that didn’t rely on ready-made brands,’ Thomas tells us. ‘This home is a true reflection of the client’s vision, and that vision called for something special: a space rich in detail and vibrant in colour, celebrating Indian craftsmanship in a way that feels fresh and global. We collaborated with artisans across the country to craft pieces that were not only functional but also meaningful.’
The home's exquisitely crafted spaces span from an artist studio to a dedicated yoga area; when asked, Thomas couldn’t pick a favourite part of the project, telling Wallpaper*, ‘Honestly, it feels sacrilegious to pick a favourite room or piece in this project. This place isn't just a collection of items, it’s a labour of love that tells a deeper story. When people step into this space, we want them to feel completely overwhelmed – in the best way possible. We want them to leave with a sense of awe for the entire experience, where no piece or room stands alone. The truth is, this home is a culmination of countless hours and dedication from so many skilled hands. It’s pure, it’s real, and it embodies the spirit of collaboration. When you walk through, it’s not just about seeing design, it’s about feeling the journey – every choice made with intention, every element a reflection of its makers.’
Thomas adds, ’Design is all about exploration, so embrace the process, take risks, and let your space reflect who you are. Remember, it’s your playground, make it fun and full of life.’
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
