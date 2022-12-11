NeueHouse members’ club opens new location in Venice Beach

NeueHouse, a US-based private members’ club for the creative community, has opened a new outpost in Venice Beach, at 73 Market Street, a location with a history as a creative haven.

In the mid-1970s, the building was opened by film director and producer Tony Bill as a collaborative space for local creatives to work and gather; Larry Gagosian opened his first LA Gallery on Market Street in 1980; and the street was temporary home to Jean-Michel Basquiat, in 1982.

NeueHouse Venice Beach: a space for creatives

NeueHouse’s three existing locations, in New York’s Madison Square, and Hollywood and Bradbury in Los Angeles, offer cultural programming, dining and workspaces, with an emphasis on curating the perfect environment, while membership also allows access into an array of design-led hotels, retreats and fairs worldwide.

The Venice Beach addition is looking to ‘reimagine and pay homage to the block’s historic past, while offering a warm, design-first experience’, explains Jon Goss, chief marketing officer of NeueHouse’s parent company, Cultureworks.

The foyer at NeueHouse Venice Beach (Image credit: Courtesy NeueHouse)

The property will feature an art collection, curated by Caroline Brennan of design studio Silent Volume and Pamela Auchincloss of Eleven+, a collective that aims to bring together women in the curatorial field internationally. The loaned collection encompasses both established and emerging artists, and includes David Hockney’s 4 Blue Stools, 2014.

(Image credit: Courtesy NeueHouse)

A rooftop bar and dining space, Reunion, is due to open in January 2023. Developed by the in-house team, the culinary concept is inspired by the Italian approach to locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. The space will be open to members only during the day, and invitations to guests will be extended in the evening.

73 Market St, Venice, CA 90291, neuehouse.com