Nao Tamura's ‘Origata’ bench for Porro is inspired by kimonos
‘Origata’ bench, by Nao Tamura, for Porro is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
Italian brand Porro, a fourth-generation family business specialising in customisable modular furniture systems, is both proud of its Italian heritage and roots in the manufacturing hotspot that is Brianza, and keen to tap the brightest design talent from around the world. One of its newest collaborators is the award-winning Japanese designer Nao Tamura, a Parsons School of Design alumna who lives and works in Brooklyn.
Her ‘Origata’ bench, although monolithic in appearance, is inspired by the process of making kimonos (a craft close to home for Tamura, whose grandmother founded a clothing line in the 1940s). To create the traditional Japanese garment, a rectangular piece of fabric is cut in straight lines and then sewn together with little to no waste – a method replicated in the making of this bench, with a sheet of aluminium carefully cut and assembled to waste as little metal as possible.
Tamura’s creations often focus on the concept of simplification, but span a variety of scales, from industrial-style watches and LED lanterns to a toilet block for the Nippon Foundation’s renowned Tokyo Toilet project (now the subject of Wim Wender’s Oscar-nominated film Perfect Days). Her bright red triangular public toilet in Shibuya shares its name with this bench, ‘Origata’, after the traditional Japanese method of gift wrapping, in order to reference the notion of hospitality.
We love the bench’s minimalist geometry, perfect symmetry and of course pop of joyful red that, fittingly considering its designer’s background, remind us both of Japanese torii gates and the heart in Milton Glaser’s ‘I love New York’ logo.
Porro, Via Uberto Visconti di Modrone 29, Milan
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
‘Interior sculptor’ Christophe Gevers’ oeuvre is celebrated in new book
‘Christophe Gevers’ is a sleek monograph dedicated to the Belgian's life work as an interior architect, designer, sculptor and inventor, with unseen photography by Jean-Pierre Gabriel
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The making of The Dalmore Luminary No.2 - 2024 Edition
By Simon Mills Published
-
Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle: a fragrance that evokes the softness of a scarf
Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle arrives later in April, the first-ever fragrance from the Swedish fashion brand. Wallpaper* speaks with Jonny Johansson, Malle and Suzy Le Helley about their collaboration
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Hannes Peer's new table for Baxter overlaps different architectural styles
‘Loom’ table, by Hannes Peer, for Baxter is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Armani Casa's ‘Venus’ console merges Roman mythology with an art déco allure
‘Venus’ console, by Armani Casa is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Carlo Scarpa’s ‘Cornaro’ armchair unites Venetian and Japanese design
The ‘Cornaro’ armchair, by Carlo Scarpa for Cassina, is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Giorgetti’s ‘Liz’ furniture collection is all about curvaceous fun
The ‘Liz’ bench, console and valet, by Silvia Musetti for Giorgetti, are among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Matteo Cibic’s bar unit for Visionnaire is inspired by 1970s automotive design
‘Siona’ bar unit, by Matteo Cibic for Visionnaire, is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, previewed in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Misha Kahn masters anti-conformism with a furniture collection inspired by human shapes
Misha Kahn presents 'Morphologica' a collection including a sofa and an armchair for the eclectic Italian brand Meritalia, marking the American designer's first collaboration with a furniture brand
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Wallpaper* returns to Milan Design Week with a new exhibition at Triennale
Announcing Wallpaper* Class of ’24, our upcoming showcase of emerging global design talent, held at Triennale during Milan Design Week (16 – 21 April 2024) in collaboration with AHEC
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Salone del Mobile 2024: David Lynch will lead the fair’s new cultural approach
Salone del Mobile 2024 will take place from 16-21 April. The programme was just announced, with Eurocucina returning to the fair, SaloneSatellite celebrating 25 years of emerging design talent, and a new cultural programme that includes David Lynch’s Thinking Rooms
By Rosa Bertoli Published