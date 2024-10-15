Mud celebrates turning 30 with a new Islington store
To celebrate its 30th anniversary Mud opens a new Islington store, showcasing its Australian ceramics where beautiful design meets utility
Internationally renowned ceramics brand Mud is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with the opening of a new store in Islington, expanding its London business and connecting with local designers and creatives. Unveiling its new store on Upper Street, amongst a vibrant collection of luxury shops and dining experiences, Mud hopes to integrate seamlessly into the community, bringing its love of minimalist and high-quality ceramics to a new audience.
Mud turns 30
A celebration touting cake, champagne, and a few famous faces, the store opened on October 10th, and captures the understated and finely crafted aesthetic that makes Mud’s products so identifiable. Using the brand’s signature custom joinery, Vitsoe 606 Universal Shelving and Barber Osgerby Home Tables, the clean and refined interiors feature a sensitive colour palette that draws attention to the ceramics on display. Amidst a wash of gorgeous furniture, the real stars of the show are Mud’s own eye-catching pieces, including a range of tableware and a particularly special cake stand from the brand’s past catalogue.
The ‘Mud Australia Cake Stand’ is a subtle nod to celebrating the brand’s history and its love for its favourite materials. As seen across various social media platforms, where friends of the brand have been baking adorable cakes to adorn their stands, the piece will be available in Mud’s most popular colour ‘milk’, at three different heights. Only one hundred stands have been made as part of a limited anniversary run and will be available at the Islington shop.
Starting as a boutique ceramics project run by founder Shelley Simpson alone, Mud has grown to operate twelve stores across three continents, selling handcrafted products shipped from their production facilities in Australia around the globe. Naturally, this has also led to the expansion of its team and the variety of people who work with Shelley to run the brand and help it grow, and it’s this emphasis on building lasting working relationships that remains a core tenant of the business.
Likewise with the new Islington store, Shelley’s commitment remains to the founding of communities and the excitement of growing her team. As she explains: 'The reason we opened stores in London was so that we could visit people that we loved on the other side of the world… and of course London is one of the design capitals of the world.'
However, Islington itself maintains a special place in Shelley’s heart. Connecting with friends and family in the area, its local community of artists, designers, and supportive environment for boutique businesses, the process of finding and developing the new store within Upper Street’s historic shopfront fell quickly into place, aided by a generous landlord, exceptional builders, and a packed shop floor on opening night. 'Islington specifically… it’s about community, it’s about creative people, people with design backgrounds… it just makes sense.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jasper Spires is a contributor to Wallpaper*, writing features exploring modern art and design practices. Having worked for FAD Magazine and a number of leading publications in contemporary culture, he has covered the arts in London and Paris, and regularly interviews curators and creators across Europe. He has also written features on fashion and poetry.
-
‘Between punk and leather daddy’: Hannah Martin introduces her tenth jewellery collection
Hannah Martin's new jewellery collection, 'The Perfect Drug,' cuts sensual silhouettes
By Hannah Silver Published
-
First look: Lee Ufan creates a minimalist perfume bottle for Guerlain
Lee Ufan has reimagined an archival Guerlain perfume bottle to house the new scent ‘Souvenir d’Orchidée’
By India Birgitta Jarvis Published
-
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi almost become lovers in Luca Guadagnino’s Chanel No.5 campaign: watch the film
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi front the new Chanel No.5 campaign in a film directed by Luca Guadagnino and soundtracked by Daft Punk
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
PAD London’s 16th edition is a blisteringly optimistic case for human achievement
At PAD London, collectible design is more than rarefied furniture; it is a compelling case for the uplifting power of craftsmanship at the dawn of the AI revolution
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Lucienne Day’s lesser-known silk textiles are a splendour of geometry and colour at Margaret Howell
Margaret Howell presents British designer Lucienne Day’s 'Silk Mosaics' in a solo exhibition, alongside the launch of the brand's 2025 calendar in homage to Day
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Home of Sustainable Things is a trove of circular design for domestic life
The Home of Sustainable Things (HOST), is a homeware shop in London, focused on circular design to encourage mindful living and more conscious consumption
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘At its best, it's all an act of love’: Apparatus’ Gabriel Hendifar on building a cult design brand
For our interview series with those lighting up London Design Festival 2024, Apparatus’ co-founder Gabriel Hendifar reflects on the New York brand's future, and its first year in London
By Ali Morris Published
-
‘If there wasn't a demand for design that fits the psyche of the day, we'd still be sitting on Victorian furniture,’ Sheridan Coakley, SCP founder
As part of our London Design Festival 2024 interview series, Sheridan Coakley speaks about four decades of the fair
By Ali Morris Published
-
‘If kids grew up going to London Design Festival they would learn so much’: architect Shawn Adams
In the first of our interviews with key figures lighting up the London Design Festival 2024, Shawn Adams, founder of POoR Collective, discusses the power of such events to encourage social change
By Ali Morris Published
-
Discover London’s lesser-known design gems with ‘an opinionated guide’
‘An opinionated guide to Design London’ by Sujata Burman and Wallpaper’s Rosa Bertoli is a carefully curated tour of intriguing design spots across the capital
By Tianna Williams Published
-
22 bird houses come home to roost in ‘Dwellings’ at South London Gallery
As a new show opens this weekend in London, exploring the concept of the bird house, we interview one of its curators, Andu Masebo (not via Twitter)
By Hugo Macdonald Published