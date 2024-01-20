Five eye-catching metallic designs from the Wallpaper* Design Awards

Like magpies, we have an eye for everything shiny and bright. This new take on metal furniture and lighting designs caught our attention, so we embarked on a journey across different metal finishes and treatments. Our best gleam team features works by emerging creatives experimenting with materials and leaders in the field, with a final effect that elevates objects.

Best metal furniture from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024

‘Vector’ table lamp, by Lukas Peet, for AND

We can’t help coveting the ‘Vector’ lighting series by Lukas Peet. The Vancouver-based designer, who studied at Design Academy Eindhoven before returning to his native Canada, co-founded the contemporary lighting company AND in 2013.

One of the brand’s latest launches is the ‘Vector’ series, a striking homage to the great brutalist monuments. The design plays with voids and volumes, with soft light pouring out of small openings to illuminate angled vertical elements in a gradient effect, highlighting the beauty of the rectangular weathered steel panels (also available in black steel or polished stainless steel).

The pendant version comprises three or six rectilinear sections in vertical orientation and is elevated by aircraft cables connecting to a hub at the centre of the fixture, while the wall light features a central square overlaid on a long rectangular volume. The same verticality is apparent in the sculptural table and floor versions, featuring three sections, with light pouring onto both the inner and outer faces.

‘Folio’ table, by Draw Studio, for De Castelli

Our polished finds also include Draw Studio’s ‘Folio’ table for De Castelli, a monolithic design made of thick brushed brass sheets that both reflect the light and create strong shadows. Described as a ‘rational sculpture’ with ‘scenic presence’, it is as simple as it is bold.

The table perfectly encapsulates Draw Studio’s measured and elegant approach, which focuses on ‘authentic materials and pure volumes, paying extreme attention to details.’ Inspired by Italian designers of the second half of the 20th century, founders Luca Martorano and Mattia Albicini have gone for a reductionist take here, celebrating a pure, precise shape in an exquisitely crafted material.

The table is available in six different finishes, including two types of brushed brass; DeLabré stainless steel, which undergoes a manual oxidation treatment before being lacquered; Orbitale DeLabré, which features a ‘scratched’ effect created by hand-brushing the stainless steel; and De Marea and DeDeep stainless steel, with unexpected blue and tones.

‘Harper’ side table, by Margherita Fanti, for Longhi

This circular side table for Longhi combines two types of metallic finishes – paint and sheet metal – to create a sophisticated piece that will transform any living room. It is the creation of Margherita Fanti, an Italian designer who is fascinated by the juxtaposition of art and design, and inspired by the sculptural works of artists such as Giorgio De Chirico.

It consists of a cylindrical wood base painted in glossy rose metal and blue lead, completed by an insert in curved sheet metal (in eight finishes, including shaded copper and Champagne gold). This supports a circular top that is available in bronze or smoky mirror, as well as a variety of stone finishes (such as White Carrara or Red Levanto marble) and wood (including Maple, Canaletto walnut and Sycamore, all available in either matt or glossy versions).

‘Harper’ is part of Fanti’s Breath collection for the Italian manufacturer, which is strongly inspired by curved shapes and features designs that are simultaneously reassuring and sculptural. It comprises lounge furniture such as armchairs and sofas, with special quilted patterns that create an exclusive tessellated surface.

‘Zahara’ cabinet, by Alessandro La Spada, for Visionnaire

Last but not least is Alessandro La Spada’s ‘Zahara’ cabinet for the Bologna-based ‘meta-luxury’ interior design brand Visionnaire. Both collaborators are known for their extremely lush, one-of-kind designs, and they don’t disappoint here with this wonderfully detailed sideboard – a true centrepiece.

Its wooden frame is entirely clad in a patchwork of stainless steel sheets with alternating polished and antique finishes, creating an eye-catching, almost checkerboard effect. More texture is added in the form of long decorative inserts in cast aluminium with a mesmerising ‘bark’ finish created by sandblasting and hand-polishing the thick metal. All of these elements and their contrasting textures are highlighted by a series of integrated LED lights

‘Zahara’ is available with three or four doors, and two internal drawers. The interior compartment is fully veneered in a matt finish, with drawers equipped with microfiber pads. A matching chest of drawers is also available.

A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today