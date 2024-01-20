Five eye-catching metallic designs from the Wallpaper* Design Awards
This year’s best gleam team includes our edit of metal furniture offering a new approach to the material
Like magpies, we have an eye for everything shiny and bright. This new take on metal furniture and lighting designs caught our attention, so we embarked on a journey across different metal finishes and treatments. Our best gleam team features works by emerging creatives experimenting with materials and leaders in the field, with a final effect that elevates objects.
Best metal furniture from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
‘Vector’ table lamp, by Lukas Peet, for AND
We can’t help coveting the ‘Vector’ lighting series by Lukas Peet. The Vancouver-based designer, who studied at Design Academy Eindhoven before returning to his native Canada, co-founded the contemporary lighting company AND in 2013.
One of the brand’s latest launches is the ‘Vector’ series, a striking homage to the great brutalist monuments. The design plays with voids and volumes, with soft light pouring out of small openings to illuminate angled vertical elements in a gradient effect, highlighting the beauty of the rectangular weathered steel panels (also available in black steel or polished stainless steel).
The pendant version comprises three or six rectilinear sections in vertical orientation and is elevated by aircraft cables connecting to a hub at the centre of the fixture, while the wall light features a central square overlaid on a long rectangular volume. The same verticality is apparent in the sculptural table and floor versions, featuring three sections, with light pouring onto both the inner and outer faces.
‘Folio’ table, by Draw Studio, for De Castelli
Our polished finds also include Draw Studio’s ‘Folio’ table for De Castelli, a monolithic design made of thick brushed brass sheets that both reflect the light and create strong shadows. Described as a ‘rational sculpture’ with ‘scenic presence’, it is as simple as it is bold.
The table perfectly encapsulates Draw Studio’s measured and elegant approach, which focuses on ‘authentic materials and pure volumes, paying extreme attention to details.’ Inspired by Italian designers of the second half of the 20th century, founders Luca Martorano and Mattia Albicini have gone for a reductionist take here, celebrating a pure, precise shape in an exquisitely crafted material.
The table is available in six different finishes, including two types of brushed brass; DeLabré stainless steel, which undergoes a manual oxidation treatment before being lacquered; Orbitale DeLabré, which features a ‘scratched’ effect created by hand-brushing the stainless steel; and De Marea and DeDeep stainless steel, with unexpected blue and tones.
‘Harper’ side table, by Margherita Fanti, for Longhi
This circular side table for Longhi combines two types of metallic finishes – paint and sheet metal – to create a sophisticated piece that will transform any living room. It is the creation of Margherita Fanti, an Italian designer who is fascinated by the juxtaposition of art and design, and inspired by the sculptural works of artists such as Giorgio De Chirico.
It consists of a cylindrical wood base painted in glossy rose metal and blue lead, completed by an insert in curved sheet metal (in eight finishes, including shaded copper and Champagne gold). This supports a circular top that is available in bronze or smoky mirror, as well as a variety of stone finishes (such as White Carrara or Red Levanto marble) and wood (including Maple, Canaletto walnut and Sycamore, all available in either matt or glossy versions).
‘Harper’ is part of Fanti’s Breath collection for the Italian manufacturer, which is strongly inspired by curved shapes and features designs that are simultaneously reassuring and sculptural. It comprises lounge furniture such as armchairs and sofas, with special quilted patterns that create an exclusive tessellated surface.
‘Zahara’ cabinet, by Alessandro La Spada, for Visionnaire
Last but not least is Alessandro La Spada’s ‘Zahara’ cabinet for the Bologna-based ‘meta-luxury’ interior design brand Visionnaire. Both collaborators are known for their extremely lush, one-of-kind designs, and they don’t disappoint here with this wonderfully detailed sideboard – a true centrepiece.
Its wooden frame is entirely clad in a patchwork of stainless steel sheets with alternating polished and antique finishes, creating an eye-catching, almost checkerboard effect. More texture is added in the form of long decorative inserts in cast aluminium with a mesmerising ‘bark’ finish created by sandblasting and hand-polishing the thick metal. All of these elements and their contrasting textures are highlighted by a series of integrated LED lights
‘Zahara’ is available with three or four doors, and two internal drawers. The interior compartment is fully veneered in a matt finish, with drawers equipped with microfiber pads. A matching chest of drawers is also available.
A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
Hassell Studio and ESA create the shape and structure of a future moon base
The Lunar Habitat Master Plan imagines a modular colony on the surface of the moon, using inflatable modules and 3D-printed protection
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Flick through ‘Brutal Wales’, a book celebrating concrete architecture
‘Brutal Wales’ book zooms into a selection of concrete Welsh architecture treasures through the lens of photographer Simon Phipps
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
In the aftermath of Japan’s Noto earthquake, what’s next for Ishikawa crafts?
Craftspeople from the Ishikawa craft district tell Wallpaper* how the 2024 Noto earthquake affected their community, and what lies ahead
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Celestial designs light up the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
From stellar lighting to UFO-style poufs, these celestial designs are unique space oddities out of this world
By Anne Soward Published
-
Patricia Urquiola and Kvadrat create the world’s first upholstery textile made of 100% ocean-bound plastic
Named Best Recycled Material at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, Patricia Urquiola’s Sport textile for Kvadrat was created in collaboration with Swiss specialist #tide
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Alessandro Mendini’s trio of ‘energetic’ cabinets for Porro is our Best Archive Discovery
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: The ‘Linea’ cabinets by Porro are defined by the chromatic exuberance typical of Alessandro Mendini’s design
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ethimo’s outdoor gym is this year’s best stress-buster
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: the Out-Fit outdoor gym by Studio Adolini for Ethimo is an open-air fitness room for exercise and relaxation
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 revealed in the February issue, on sale now
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 highlight the best of the best, from Brazilian brutalism to desirable dog toys and the world’s most exciting city right now – all in the February issue
By Sarah Douglas Published
-
Tigín Tiny Homes by Common Knowledge named Life-Enhancer of the Year 2023 by Wallpaper*
These clever tiny homes win Life-Enhancer of the Year in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023, amid competition spanning extreme tents and ultra watches
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Objects of Common Interest on a new chapter of their practice, and kindness in design
We profile designers and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judges, Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis of Objects of Common Interest
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Pamela Shamshiri, interior designer and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge, on her shapeshifting approach and dream project
Pamela Shamshiri tells us about her studio’s current and future projects, and reveals her favourites from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By TF Chan Published