Rafael de Cárdenas unveils model residence interiors for Manhattan’s supertall skyscraper
Residence 66 at 111 West 57th Street is a model home inside Manhattan’s supertall skyscraper with views over Central Park
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rafael de Cárdenas (part of our Wallpaper* USA 300) has completed a model residence for 111 West 57th Street, a history-making supertall skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan featuring an ultra-luxury development by JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group. At the base of the monumental skyscraper (the second-tallest residential structure in the western hemisphere) is the 16-story Steinway Hall, formerly a Steinway & Sons store designed by Warren and Wetmore and completed in 1925.
Inside supertall skyscraper 111 West 57th Street
De Cárdenas’ Residence 66 is set on the 66th floor of the skyscraper, with views to the north over Central Park (and beyond). The 3,873 sq ft, three-bedroom apartment exudes a discreet elegance, and features signature de Cárdenas elements including his use of an eclectic mix of colours and silhouettes.
'We liked the idea of adding an almost acid colour palette, with some of the greens extending the park's form and presence into the home itself, whilst still speaking to the project's sophistication,’ says de Cárdenas.
The elevator doors open onto a grand entrance featuring contemporary floors in macauba stone, while a set of double doors leads into the great room where de Cárdenas orchestrated an interior featuring pieces by Vladimir Kagan, Pascal Mourgue, Jaques Grange, Renzo Rutili, Étienne Fermigier, and Tokujin Yoshioka, as well as his own furniture collaboration with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. De Cárdenas selected fabrics from Dedar and custom wallcoverings from Callidus Guild, while Meredith Darrow of Darrow Contemporary collaborated with the interior designer to curate the artworks across the apartment, with pieces by Sol LeWitt, Trevor Shimizu, Antoni Tàpies, Irving Penn and Roe Ethridge.
The kitchen offers views over the park, and is fitted with custom cabinets and Gaggenau appliances, while the bedroom, facing the skyline to the south, features Magniberg bedding and a spacious dressing room. For the bathrooms, the designer selected a nickel bathtub by William Holland and hand-cast fixtures by PE Guerin, with finishes including white onyx, crystallo gold quartzite and jewel onyx stone.
Residents of 111 West 57th Street enter from a porte cochere on 58th Street, and the building's amenities include an 82ft two-lane swimming pool, a sauna and treatment rooms, a fitness centre with a mezzanine terrace, and more.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Casa Baglioni is a design-led haven in Milan
The newest addition to Baglioni Hotels offers a chic respite in the heart of the city
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The People’s Pavilion 2023 is ‘about the power of the collective’
The People’s Pavilion 2023 launches at Lea Bridge Library, Waltham Forest in east London – and it’s designed and built by teenagers
By Shawn Adams Published
-
These affordable engagement rings are both cool and classic
Say yes to our edit of chic and affordable engagement rings under £1,000
By Hannah Silver Published
-
A Japanese food-themed retail concept in New York draws on natural materials
50 Norman by Schemata Architects is an eclectic hospitality venture in Brooklyn
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Essx store opens in New York’s Lower East Side
Essx is a new concept and community store by local architecture firm Leong Leong and designer Yossi Shetrit
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Design on Madison Avenue: our guide to the best furniture stores
Madison Avenue has become the must-have New York address for leading design brands. Here, we bring you our guide to its best furniture shopping
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Liam Lee celebrates fantastical forms in first New York solo exhibition
Liam Lee exhibition, ‘Catch and Release’, has now opened at New York’s Patrick Parrish Gallery (until 4 August 2023) and is the first solo show from the American designer
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Mathieu Lehanneur designs light-filled pied-à-terre at Selene New York
Mathieu Lehanneur’s Selene New York apartment unites classic and contemporary design
By Hannah Silver Published
-
New York’s Galerie Was is the latest vintage design destination in the city
Galerie Was is the new Lower East Side space by interior designer Lauren Piscione with chef Allie Fitzpatrick and tech-whiz Andy McCune, offering vintage design with plenty of patina alongside works by contemporary makers
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
‘Crossroads’ at ICFF 2023: ‘There is room for everyone in American design’
‘At the Crossroads of American Design: Celebrating the Established and Emerging’ is a new exhibition at ICFF 2023 curated by David Rockwell and Wallpaper’s Pei-Ru Keh
By Eva Hagberg Published
-
Yann Nury and Charles Zana bring intimacy to hospitality in New York
Yann Nury and Charles Zana have created La Résidence, an exclusive dining space in New York’s SoHo
By Hannah Silver Published