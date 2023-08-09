Rafael de Cárdenas unveils model residence interiors for Manhattan’s supertall skyscraper

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rafael de Cárdenas (part of our Wallpaper* USA 300) has completed a model residence for 111 West 57th Street, a history-making supertall skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan featuring an ultra-luxury development by JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group. At the base of the monumental skyscraper (the second-tallest residential structure in the western hemisphere) is the 16-story Steinway Hall, formerly a Steinway & Sons store designed by Warren and Wetmore and completed in 1925.

Inside supertall skyscraper 111 West 57th Street

(Image credit: David Sundberg)

De Cárdenas’ Residence 66 is set on the 66th floor of the skyscraper, with views to the north over Central Park (and beyond). The 3,873 sq ft, three-bedroom apartment exudes a discreet elegance, and features signature de Cárdenas elements including his use of an eclectic mix of colours and silhouettes.

'We liked the idea of adding an almost acid colour palette, with some of the greens extending the park's form and presence into the home itself, whilst still speaking to the project's sophistication,’ says de Cárdenas.

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

The elevator doors open onto a grand entrance featuring contemporary floors in macauba stone, while a set of double doors leads into the great room where de Cárdenas orchestrated an interior featuring pieces by Vladimir Kagan, Pascal Mourgue, Jaques Grange, Renzo Rutili, Étienne Fermigier, and Tokujin Yoshioka, as well as his own furniture collaboration with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. De Cárdenas selected fabrics from Dedar and custom wallcoverings from Callidus Guild, while Meredith Darrow of Darrow Contemporary collaborated with the interior designer to curate the artworks across the apartment, with pieces by Sol LeWitt, Trevor Shimizu, Antoni Tàpies, Irving Penn and Roe Ethridge.

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

The kitchen offers views over the park, and is fitted with custom cabinets and Gaggenau appliances, while the bedroom, facing the skyline to the south, features Magniberg bedding and a spacious dressing room. For the bathrooms, the designer selected a nickel bathtub by William Holland and hand-cast fixtures by PE Guerin, with finishes including white onyx, crystallo gold quartzite and jewel onyx stone.

Residents of 111 West 57th Street enter from a porte cochere on 58th Street, and the building's amenities include an 82ft two-lane swimming pool, a sauna and treatment rooms, a fitness centre with a mezzanine terrace, and more.

rafaeldecardenas.com

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)