Ozwald Boateng’s Mancala game is this year’s Best Plaything
From the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, Ozwald Boateng’s Mancala for Poltrona Frau merges tradition and craft with a board in solid wenge and Murano glass beads
Oswald Boateng’s Mancala board for Poltrona Frau is part of a collaboration launched in 2023: dubbed ‘Culture and Craft’, the collection is defined by the Savile Row designer’s interpretations of the Italian furniture company’s classics.
The collection includes quintessential Poltrona Frau icons such as the ‘Chester’ sofa, a 1912 design conceived by the company's founder and inspired by Edwardian Chesterfields, and the ‘Vanity Fair’ chair, from 1984, which feature a distinctive
embossing of his signature ‘Tribal’ print on Frau leather. A pattern referencing traditional Kente Cloth Motifs, it becomes both a subtle decoration and a powerful aesthetic exercise once placed on the designs.
But the collaboration expands beyond furniture and into Poltrona Frau's ‘Beautilities’ collection: featuring pet accessories, stationery, ceramic and glass objects as well as toys by a variety of creatives and craftspeople, the series expands Poltrona Frau’s offering into a sphere of wellbeing and culture. For this, Boateng designed rugs, wallpaper, cushions, scented candles and a Mancala board game, reflecting the spirit of the designer's approach to creation.
One of the oldest board games in history, Mancala derives its name from the Arabic word ‘Naqala’, meaning, ‘to move’. Boateng interpreted the traditional board and pieces (always 48 in the game, a number sacred across West African populations) in solid wenge and handcrafted Murano glass. ‘For me, this partnership is really about tradition,’ says Boateng, who for this collection also revisited his distinctive Tribal print as an embossed motif on brightly hued leather. The design is part of Boateng's mission to 'find a new language around tradition, the same way I did in Savile Row. There’s a subtlety to getting the balance of the two worlds right.’ We think he’s nailed it.
poltronafrau.com
ozwaldboateng.co.uk
A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
This Oslo house is a suburban cabin in the woods
An Oslo house designed like a retreat, Villa Nikkesmelle by Gartnerfuglen, offers the perfect balance between urban and rural
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Zaha Hadid Design serves up sophisticated new tableware
Tableware takes on compelling forms as Zaha Hadid Design shows its polish with new additions to its collections
By Simon Mills Published
-
Brooklyn’s Nine Chapel unveils interiors by Gubi
Designed by SO-IL, Nine Chapel in Brooklyn is a new residential tower with a model residence by Danish design brand Gubi
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
2024 horoscope: design for every star sign
For the Wallpaper* 2024 horoscope, we asked Italian astrologist Lumpa what the year has in store, and what design objects each star sign will love
By Lumpa Published
-
Ozwald Boateng reimagines Poltrona Frau classics
Savile Row tailor Ozwald Boateng was invited by Poltrona Frau to interpret its iconic designs through colour and pattern, marking the beginning of an ongoing collaboration
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Gio Ponti’s ‘Dezza’ armchair for Poltrona Frau returns in a dazzling archive print
The ‘Dezza’ armchair by Gio Ponti for Poltrona Frau is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward Published
-
Elegant objects make a chic addition to a gift list
Poltrona Frau’s collection of sculptural objects and Jie Wu’s pieces in rosewood and resin will stand the test of time – perfect for a gift list
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Milan's brightest creative luminaries celebrate the 2015 Design Awards
By JJ Martin Last updated