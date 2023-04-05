Cassina acquires legendary furniture brand Zanotta

Cassina has announced the acquisition of Italian furniture company Zanotta. With this new move, Zanotta joins the Haworth Lifestyle Design group, including Cassina, Cappellini, Ceccotti, Karakter, Poltrona Frau, Luxury Living, Janus Et Cie, Luminaire and Interni.

‘Sacco’ beanbag by Gatti, Paolini & Teodoro (Image credit: Omar Sartor)

Zanotta was founded in 1954 and it is now considered among the leading Italian furniture brands – under founder Aurelio Zanotta, the company has produced the work of some of the most exciting names in modern design, including Gae Aulenti, Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, Alessandro Mendini, Carlo Mollino, Bruno Munari and Ettore Sottsass.

Among the company's icons are the ‘Quaderna’ table series by Superstudio and the ‘Sacco’ Beanbag by Gatti, Paolini & Teodoro.

‘William’ sofa by Damian Williamson (Image credit: Omar Sartor)

'We are extremely happy to welcome Zanotta, a company that has written some of the most important chapters of design and with which we share the founding values of this sector, from production quality to supporting culture,' says Luca Fuso, CEO of Cassina. 'We will guarantee ample operational autonomy to this formidable brand so that it can continue its creative journey through the search for new talent and the enhancement of its exceptional product portfolio. We will take care of Zanotta and work towards generating the greatest attention for it to grow worldwide.'

Adds Giuliano Mosconi, CEO of Tecno/Zanotta group: 'Following these years of intense work, which have brought Zanotta back into the spotlight, I am happy that this wonderful company can continue its journey side by side with an important player like Cassina, who will help it to make the most of its potential.'

