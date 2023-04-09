Gio Ponti’s ‘Dezza’ armchair for Poltrona Frau returns in a dazzling archive print

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week (opens in new tab)

Designed by Gio Ponti in 1965, the ‘Dezza’ armchair, named after the Milanese street where the architect’s home-studio was located, is characterised by a soft, sleek silhouette with a tapered triangular leg. The chair is available in three versions: ‘Dezza 12’, with a low backrest and thin armrests allowing for multiple elements to be combined, ‘Dezza 48’, equipped with a goose-down-filled backrest, and ‘Dezza 24’, a two-seater sofa option.

An image from a Poltrona Frau archive booklet, showing the chair's assembly instructions (Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

The chair is a fitting example of Ponti's architectural mind when conceiving furniture design: distinctive elements of the ‘Dezza’ chair design include tapered legs with triangular cross sections, and the essential construction - the design, in fact, is simply made of four pieces, including two sides, a backrest, and the seat.

Gio Ponti's ‘Dezza’ with Redevance upholstery

Archive image of Gio Ponti's print design (Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

For Milan Design Week 2023, Poltrona Frau celebrates Ponti's design with the launch of a brand new edition, upholstered in the never-seen-before ‘Redevance’ fabric, which has been created from a graphic pattern originally designed by Ponti. The print has been brought back to life in careful collaboration with the Gio Ponti Archives and Manifattura Jsa, a textile company founded in 1949 by Luigi Grampa and well known for its collaborations with Ponti.

Redevance textile in an archive photo (Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

‘Redevance’ is a printed woollen silk featuring a signature Ponti shades of blue and grey in a pattern of simple geometric elements, broken down and replicated in sequence.

The new edition of Ponti's chair is part of Poltrona Frau's ‘Pleasure Collection’, featuring designs by the company's long-term collaborators as well as accessories and reissues.

Poltrona Frau's Pleasure collection is on view at the showroom, Via Alessandro Manzoni, 30, Milan

poltronafrau.com (opens in new tab)

