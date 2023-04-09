Gio Ponti’s ‘Dezza’ armchair for Poltrona Frau returns in a dazzling archive print
The ‘Dezza’ armchair by Gio Ponti for Poltrona Frau is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Designed by Gio Ponti in 1965, the ‘Dezza’ armchair, named after the Milanese street where the architect’s home-studio was located, is characterised by a soft, sleek silhouette with a tapered triangular leg. The chair is available in three versions: ‘Dezza 12’, with a low backrest and thin armrests allowing for multiple elements to be combined, ‘Dezza 48’, equipped with a goose-down-filled backrest, and ‘Dezza 24’, a two-seater sofa option.
The chair is a fitting example of Ponti's architectural mind when conceiving furniture design: distinctive elements of the ‘Dezza’ chair design include tapered legs with triangular cross sections, and the essential construction - the design, in fact, is simply made of four pieces, including two sides, a backrest, and the seat.
Gio Ponti's ‘Dezza’ with Redevance upholstery
For Milan Design Week 2023, Poltrona Frau celebrates Ponti's design with the launch of a brand new edition, upholstered in the never-seen-before ‘Redevance’ fabric, which has been created from a graphic pattern originally designed by Ponti. The print has been brought back to life in careful collaboration with the Gio Ponti Archives and Manifattura Jsa, a textile company founded in 1949 by Luigi Grampa and well known for its collaborations with Ponti.
‘Redevance’ is a printed woollen silk featuring a signature Ponti shades of blue and grey in a pattern of simple geometric elements, broken down and replicated in sequence.
The new edition of Ponti's chair is part of Poltrona Frau's ‘Pleasure Collection’, featuring designs by the company's long-term collaborators as well as accessories and reissues.
Poltrona Frau's Pleasure collection is on view at the showroom, Via Alessandro Manzoni, 30, Milan
poltronafrau.com (opens in new tab)
See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews.
