First Look: Kelly Wearstler’s ‘Lotura’ collection brings heavy metal to interiors
With a new range of lighting inspired by brutalism, Kelly Wearstler proves that light and weight are beautiful bedfellows
Los Angeles-based designer Kelly Wearstler has shaped a formidable career, balancing comfort with drama and craft with texture, to bring appropriate levels of poetic charm to cinematic interiors. Her new lighting collection ‘Lotura’ marks an intriguing development away from architectural or even decorative lighting, towards light sources of a more sculptural nature. And when Wearstler shifts gears, the industry sits up and takes note.
The designer cites brutalism as her muse here, and it’s not hard to see why. Materiality is front and centre, with cast metals celebrated in glorious heft, constructed in intersecting forms that play with their weight, while curved edges bring a subtle softening effect. Three different finishes – blackened bronze, aged brass or powdery white – bring echoes of deco glamour. The collection comprises floor lamps, table lamps, pendants and sconces, with uplighting and downlighting options available to suit your needs and desires.
Kelly Wearstler was a guest editor of Wallpaper* in 2022, and we couldn’t let the opportunity pass to catch up with her to hear more about how ‘Lotura’ came to be.
Kelly Wearstler’s ‘Lotura’ lighting
Wallpaper*: Congratulations on such a striking collection. The brutalist mood is compelling – is this a response to the brutal times in which we are living?
Kelly Wearstler: I find there is something eternally modern and universal about brutalism – its architecture and influence now spans decades and can be found across the globe. Furniture that is composed of a single element in a brutalist form brings its texture, shape and colour to the forefront – embracing the organic and conveying the hand of the maker. Our challenge with ‘Lotura’ was bringing this to life through lighting.
W*: Tell us about the name ‘Lotura’.
KW: ‘Lotura’ is derived from the Latin root ‘lavo’ and often defined as ‘a washing’. The ‘Lotura’ collection achieves just that – a washing of light from within the traversing metal planes of the fixtures.
W*: How would you describe the character of the collection?
KW: The entire collection is composed of textural, artisanal cast metal. The uniformity is a characteristic of brutalist design – demonstrating an appreciation of materiality but also representing an instance where structural elements are favoured over decorative design.
W*: It feels as if there's a move away from background, architectural lighting towards more sculptural lighting objects – do you agree?
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
KW: Yes, lighting in particular holds incredible potential to blur the lines between art objects and practical design. There is a growing appreciation for strong sculptural forms – bringing forth the realisation that functional pieces can be works of art, too.
W*: Please complete the sentence: ‘Design for me means...’
KW: Celebrating the unexpected.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Biotech perfume brand Abel thinks fungus, yeast and sugar are the future of fragrance
Abel is starting a biotech revolution in the world of perfume, Laura Feinstein discovers
By Laura Feinstein Published
-
Step inside this Pacific Northwest retreat, blending into its forested surrounds
Heliotrope Architects designs a Pacific Northwest retreat – a family estate clad in Kebony wood and nestled into a forest of Western red cedars and Douglas firs just north of Seattle
By Lauren Gallow Published
-
Inside Karl Lagerfeld’s extraordinary Paris library and bookshop, a haven for the bibliophile
We take an exclusive tour of Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris bookshop and library 7L, which is keeping the legendary fashion designer’s vision alive with a scintillating programme of cultural events
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Kelly Wearstler’s Gallery is growing through new collaborations
Kelly Wearstler presents an expansion of her digital Gallery, with pieces by artists, designers and makers
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Kelly Wearstler on design and the metaverse, cool co-creators, and her Wallpaper* takeover
Kelly Wearstler, doyenne of American design and Wallpaper* guest editor, invites us into her Beverly Hills home for an exclusive photo shoot, and talks technology, craft and creative kindred spirits, as we present a portfolio of her interiors projects
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Last updated
-
Kelly Wearstler’s new furniture and lighting balances ‘the familiar and the unexpected’
Kelly Wearstler launches a new collection of furniture. Called ‘Transcendence’, the pieces are made in collaboration with local craftsmen with a focus on materiality
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Kelly Wearstler makes over a midcentury Malibu beach house
The American designer fills her Malibu beachside home with pieces from an extensive and eclectic design collection
By TF Chan Last updated
-
LA looks: Hollywood Proper Residences gets the Kelly Wearstler treatment
By Ann Binlot Last updated
-
Top 20 interior designers who know how to create sublime spaces
From delicate and muted minimalism to eye-popping, era-hopping fancies, here are the designers who know how to mix, match, edit, illuminate, decorate and otherwise create sublime spaces
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated