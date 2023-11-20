Kartell's Uno cards bring together design and play
Uno x Kartell cards put a spin on the popular game with the Italian company's design icons and a special edition Componibili
The new Uno x Kartell cards give the perfect design spin to one of the most popular card games. A collection merging play and interior design, the deck follows the game's rules and cards with a contemporary design and an overview of Kartell's most beloved icons.
Uno X Kartell: design and play
In the new deck of cards, Philippe Starck's Gnome Side Table is a colour change wild card, while Anna Castelli Ferrieri's I Componibili (in a new, Uno-inspired limited edition) is a +4 wild card. Lamps, chairs and accessories, in the company's signature colourful plastic, adorn the cards, which are defined by a clean, modern look featuring pastel coloured background and sans-serif type.
Other cards include Starck's Louis Ghost chair, Ron Arad's Bookworm bookcase, portable lights by Ferruccio Laviani and more.
Meanwhile, the special edition of I Componibili features the design's iconic four-tier form with doors in subdued shades of yellow, red, green and blue (Uno's traditional colour palette, albeit much brighter in the game's original version).
'The Kartell lifestyle extends to collaborations that reveal affinities with our own creative and stylistic mindset,' says Lorenza Luti, the company's Director of Marketing & Retail. 'This collaboration is a natural evolution in the cross-pollination of ideas between the most iconic products of both brands. Kartell’s Componibili adopts the traditional colours of Uno playing cards, while Mattel’s Uno cards feature our best-known products. This project with Mattel Creations not only signifies an artistic collaboration, but also provides an extraordinary gaming opportunity for design aficionados.'
Adds Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President and Head of Design at Mattel: 'The collaboration with Kartell brings together the magic of design and play. The special edition Componibili and UNO playing cards are more than just collectibles; they’re a celebration of creativity and style.'
Uno x Kartell is available from mattel.com
Componibili x Uno, $380, is available from kartell.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
