Kartell's Uno cards bring together design and play

The new Uno x Kartell cards give the perfect design spin to one of the most popular card games. A collection merging play and interior design, the deck follows the game's rules and cards with a contemporary design and an overview of Kartell's most beloved icons.

Uno X Kartell: design and play

In the new deck of cards, Philippe Starck's Gnome Side Table is a colour change wild card, while Anna Castelli Ferrieri's I Componibili (in a new, Uno-inspired limited edition) is a +4 wild card. Lamps, chairs and accessories, in the company's signature colourful plastic, adorn the cards, which are defined by a clean, modern look featuring pastel coloured background and sans-serif type.

Other cards include Starck's Louis Ghost chair, Ron Arad's Bookworm bookcase, portable lights by Ferruccio Laviani and more.

Meanwhile, the special edition of I Componibili features the design's iconic four-tier form with doors in subdued shades of yellow, red, green and blue (Uno's traditional colour palette, albeit much brighter in the game's original version).

'The Kartell lifestyle extends to collaborations that reveal affinities with our own creative and stylistic mindset,' says Lorenza Luti, the company's Director of Marketing & Retail. 'This collaboration is a natural evolution in the cross-pollination of ideas between the most iconic products of both brands. Kartell’s Componibili adopts the traditional colours of Uno playing cards, while Mattel’s Uno cards feature our best-known products. This project with Mattel Creations not only signifies an artistic collaboration, but also provides an extraordinary gaming opportunity for design aficionados.'

Adds Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President and Head of Design at Mattel: 'The collaboration with Kartell brings together the magic of design and play. The special edition Componibili and UNO playing cards are more than just collectibles; they’re a celebration of creativity and style.'

Uno x Kartell is available from mattel.com

Componibili x Uno, $380, is available from kartell.com