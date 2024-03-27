This office interior by Faye Toogood is a communal space that encourages collaboration
The new Hato Studio London offices by Faye Toogood encourage IRL collaboration through a tactile environment
Toogood have created new interiors for Hato Studio, the offices of the London based creative consultancy and lifestyle store. A place 'for the crafted and the uncommon', Hato Store was established in 2020 by by Kenjiro and Emete Kirton, and is part of an ecosystem that includes a creative studio, store, and independent publishing house.
Hato Studio by Toogood
'Having come out of [the pandemic], when everyone was discussing working from home as the future of the workplace, we felt a strong urge to create a communal space for our team that felt like home from home and helped us creatively,' say the founders. 'The space has worked to create a collaborative place for all team members, designers, programmers, and store members. As a collective, having a shared space full of reference books, projects, things we collect and love and our publications all around us is conducive to a more holistic outcome.'
The interior redesign of the workspace was entrusted to Faye Toogood's studio, with whom Hato began collaborating in 2017, and whose fashion brand is stocked at Hato Store. Toogood used the location (a space that is part of the Golden Lane Estate) as inspiration for the office's colour and material palette, while also considering the team's values of play, production, and community to create the interiors. Raw timber, stainless steel, fibreglass and canvas are the main materials used throughout the space for the bespoke furniture, which include a bar and display made with poured road paint, topped with stainless steel.
'We think the outcome is a welcoming and relaxed space that contains highly considered details that we are proud of,' say the studio founders. The entrance serves as a public space dedicated to events, exhibitions and book launches. Here, bespoke pine shelving and furniture by Toogood (including a Roly Poly Chair) welcome visitors into the Hato universe.
Meanwhile, the back is dedicated to team work and some of the studio's endeavours such as the printing press. The space develops around a large, organic desk featuring powder coated red legs, matched with vintage Eames EA117 Mesh Office Chairs.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
