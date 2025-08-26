Yinka Ilori just teamed up with M.A.D. Editions on a trio of ultra-colourful watches
But hurry – you'll need to enter a raffle to score one for yourself
British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori has turned his colourful lens to the world of watchmaking for the first time, creating three watches in collaboration with avant-garde watchmaker M.A.D. Editions.
The partnership began when Maximilian Büsser, the founder of M.A.D. Editions (the accessible, parallel brand to the out-of-this-world MB&F) was on the hunt for a future collaborator. While he was on holiday in summer 2023, he flicked through a magazine and landed on a feature on Ilori, and reached out. Six days later, the designer was in Geneva.
‘It’s been an incredible experience,’ says Ilori. ‘Two years in development, and now here we are. Although we’ve come from very different places, our stories have intersected, and we have created something very honest.’
The three watches centre round Ilori’s mantra, ‘Grow Your Dreams.’ Each watch – themed around the sun, nature and water – is limited to 400 pieces each, and available by raffle. Unlike sister brand MB&F, the watches are available at a more accessible price point at under £3,000 each.
'It’s different with MB&F, where the pieces can keep going up in price,' Büsser says. 'Here, we had to find ways to make it just as beautiful.’
As you would expect from Ilori, a master of colour, vibrant hues reign in the three watch designs. Cutting slim silhouettes – the rotor is slimmer than ever – the watches, crafted from titanium, have been subjected to an anodisation process, which has transformed the colour, stretching even to the inside of the bezel, filled with a colourful high-tech liquid ceramic.
'It’s been great working with Yinka, as he has so many ideas,’ says Büsser. ‘I send them to my team and we go, now how do we do this?'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The watches ascribe wholly to Ilori’s 'grow' philosophy, from the blades on the rotor, milled with a tree motif, to the motto etched on the surface. It is a spiritual finish for a project which has been meaningful for both.
‘These collaborations allow you the window of time where you can meet someone and create great memories,’ Büsser reflects. ‘It's the products that will survive me, but the memories are what I cherish.’
The price of the M.A.D.1S Grow Your Dreams watches before taxes is CHF 3,200 + VAT. The raffle runs from 2 -8 September. Registration is free. Register for the raffle here
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
The Hasselblad X2D II 100C takes the iconic camera brand to a new level of sophistication
Sweden’s most sophisticated camera manufacturer announces a new flagship medium-format digital camera and zoom lens
-
B.B. Wallace is a wardrobe of playful, tactile knitwear from fashion’s busiest designer, Meryll Rogge
Aiming to create pieces that can be passed through generations, Marni creative director and Andam prize-winning designer Meryll Rogge has teamed up with friend and knitwear expert Sarah Allsop on the project, which is named after the designer’s sons
-
Meet Rodrigo Oliviera, landscape architect to some of Brazil’s finest buildings
We delve into Rodrigo Oliviera's naturalistic approach and explore his landscape architecture work, gracing buildings designed by some of Brazil's finest contemporary architects