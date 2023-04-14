Grace Prince presents ‘Displaced Line’ at Milan’s Oxilia Gallery
Grace Prince fashions materials into masterpieces in her new exhibition at Oxilia Gallery during Milan Design Week 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
When a designer discusses their process, one can usually expect to hear about one of several things: experimenting with materials, perhaps, or maybe playing with the possibilities of form. But the London-born, Zurich-based designer Grace Prince subscribes to a wildly different approach. ‘I’m exploring gesture,’ she explains, describing her Design Week show, ‘Displaced Line’, at Milan’s Oxilia gallery. ‘I’m trying to harness the tension between static objects.’
Indeed, working with a mixed palette of materials, Prince treats a piece of furniture almost like an abstract painter would a canvas. The ‘Displaced Line 1’ room divider, for instance, is formed of two planes of honey-coloured Douglas fir steadied by an iron batten that bends upwards to meet a spindly tree branch rendered in cast aluminium and a steel shelf inlaid with Palo Santo wood. At first inspection, it could easily be mistaken for an assemblage of prefabricated elements, but, in fact, Prince crafts each element painstakingly by hand.
Working closely with an artisan, together they bend, twist and weld the metal until the composition clicks into place and Prince is satisfied with the result. ‘I never really know where the work is going to go,’ she reflects. ‘I just know the process I need to stick with to get there.’
It is a process that has won her some staunch supporters 'Her work can be so strong and poetic at the same time,' remarks Alessandro Mensi, Oxilia gallery's co-founder and curator. Mensi and partner Frederik De Wachter, a cofounder of DWA Design Studio, have been showing up-and-coming designers and artists in their Loreto-neighbourhood space since founding the gallery in 2022. In the intervening year, Oxilia has become one of the most closely watched new design venues in the city. ‘There is a tension that I find very alluring. I think she has reached an impressive level of maturity in her practice for such a young designer.’
At only 30, Prince has already nurtured a richly developed practice. However, she’s learned from some of design’s most boundary-pushing names. Shortly after studying fashion at Central Saint Martins, she pivoted to furniture design, completing an apprenticeship in carpentry before relocating to Milan to work as an assistant to Vincenzo de Cotiis. Then in 2021, experimental architect Anne Holtrop tapped her to work as a researcher in his Material Gesture studio at ETH Zurich, where she remains today.
Despite the demanding day jobs, Prince has remained faithful to her intricate methods. In developing a piece, she first maps it out using images – swathes of colour or textures cut out from magazines or downloaded from the internet and printed. ‘The ignition for each object is a collage,’ she explains. Once she has composed a rough sketch she then moves on to making a model, allowing her to visualise the relationships between the various elements. Finally, the working model is taken to an artisan, or several, to be transformed into the final, functional object. ‘They may look fragile,’ she adds. ‘But they’re all quite strong.’
'Displaced Line' is on view from 16 to 23 April 2023
Oxilia Gallery
Via Nino Oxilia 9
Milan
@oxilia_gallery (opens in new tab)
graceprince.com (opens in new tab)
See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Milan Design Week previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Laura May Todd is a Canadian-born, Milan-based journalist covering design, architecture and style. In addition to the Italian dispatches she writes for Wallpaper*, she regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen. Prior to her work as a journalist, she was assistant editor at London-based publishing house Phaidon Press.
-
Wallpaper*STORE is back: shop now
Shop the WallpaperSTORE*: our curatorial eye brings you the best design, lifestyle products and tech, hand-picked by the Wallpaper* team from the most exciting creatives and brands working today
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Saint Laurent to start film production company, working with Pedro Almodóvar and David Cronenberg
Envisioned by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent Productions will work with directors including David Cronenberg, Paolo Sorrentino and Pedro Almodóvar – with the last’s short film premiering this May at Cannes Film Festival
By Jack Moss • Published
-
How Hip Hop changed the face of art: a new Baltimore show explores the story
‘The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century’ at the Baltimore Museum of Art coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip hop and explores how hip hop became a global cultural phenomenon
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Maxalto Salone del Mobile 2023 debut celebrates its timeless collections
Maxalto debuts at Salone del Mobile 2023 with a museum-like installation curated by its artistic director Antonio Citterio
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Liberty presents two Futurism-inspired fabric collections at Milan Design Week 2023
Milan Design Week 2023: Liberty collaborates with interior designer Federico Forquet on a collection of fashion and interior fabrics inspired by Futurists
By Francesca Perry • Published
-
Cristina Celestino takes over a tennis club for Milan Design Week
Clay Court Club is Cristina Celestino’s takeover of the historical Bonacossa Tennis Court, revisited with a contemporary design approach for Milan Design Week 2023
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
‘Teatro Albers’ at Milan Design Week 2023 presents new works by Marco Campardo
Milan Design Week 2023: ‘Teatro Albers’ is an exhibition inspired by teachings by Anni and Josef Albers, with new works by Marco Campardo curated by Ambra Medda and Veronica Sommaruga of AMO
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Gabriel Tan’s debut collection for B&B Italia brings softness and functionality to the bedroom
Gabriel Tan’s debut collection with B&B Italia is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
The new table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform is inspired by megalithic tombs
The ‘Neolith’ table by Emmanuel Gallina for Poliform is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Léa Teuscher • Published
-
Roman-inspired ‘Ottavia’ chair by Cristina Celestino for Fendi Casa makes its debut
‘Ottavia’ chair by Cristina Celestino for Fendi Casa is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published
-
Gio Ponti’s ‘Dezza’ armchair for Poltrona Frau returns in a dazzling archive print
The ‘Dezza’ armchair by Gio Ponti for Poltrona Frau is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published