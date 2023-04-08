Giorgetti presents new sculptural designs at Milan Design Week 2023

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week (opens in new tab)

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Italian furniture brand Giorgetti has opened Giorgetti Spiga – the Place, its new home in Milan, and is previewing a new collection of products at Milan’s Design Week. Aiming to be a perfect blend of craftsmanship and advanced manufacturing, the range includes a series of elegant stools and tables, including our favourites so far, the ‘Mia’ table and ‘Woody’ pouf.

‘Mia’ coffee table and ‘Woody’ pouf: meet Giorgetti's sculptural new launches

(Image credit: Courtesy Giorgetti)

Designed to be the focal point of the living room, the sculptural ‘Mia’ coffee table features a slim top and a solid base, both with rounded corners – a contouring that showcases Giorgetti’s expertise in carpentry. The tabletop is available in either marble, or natural, grey or dark Canaletto walnut wood, while the base is upholstered in leather. An expertly crafted curving inlet at one corner was designed so that the ‘Woody’ pouf can slot in perfectly.

(Image credit: Courtesy Giorgetti)

Available in either fabric or leather upholstery, ‘Woody’ is characterised by ‘its fullness and its sinuous, irregular silhouette, designed to flawlessly align, like two pieces of a puzzle, with the coffee table’, say the design team. It is also available in a side table version, in coated metal with a pewter finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy Giorgetti)

Both are made to order at Giorgetti’s Meda and Lentate factories, and were designed in-house by the Giorgetti Research Centre, a team of eight specialists who are in charge of product development, from initial sketch to prototypes. Luciana Rizzo, research and development manager, says the designs are ‘two characters, two distinct stories, and a sign that binds them’, referring to the famous exes that ironically lend their name to the pieces, which can split up and be used independently in the living space.

Giorgetti Spiga - The Place, Via della Spiga 31, Milan

giorgettimeda.com (opens in new tab)

See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)