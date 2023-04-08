Giorgetti presents new sculptural designs at Milan Design Week 2023
Giorgetti presents a fresh collection at its new Milan location, among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week (opens in new tab)
To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Italian furniture brand Giorgetti has opened Giorgetti Spiga – the Place, its new home in Milan, and is previewing a new collection of products at Milan’s Design Week. Aiming to be a perfect blend of craftsmanship and advanced manufacturing, the range includes a series of elegant stools and tables, including our favourites so far, the ‘Mia’ table and ‘Woody’ pouf.
‘Mia’ coffee table and ‘Woody’ pouf: meet Giorgetti's sculptural new launches
Designed to be the focal point of the living room, the sculptural ‘Mia’ coffee table features a slim top and a solid base, both with rounded corners – a contouring that showcases Giorgetti’s expertise in carpentry. The tabletop is available in either marble, or natural, grey or dark Canaletto walnut wood, while the base is upholstered in leather. An expertly crafted curving inlet at one corner was designed so that the ‘Woody’ pouf can slot in perfectly.
Available in either fabric or leather upholstery, ‘Woody’ is characterised by ‘its fullness and its sinuous, irregular silhouette, designed to flawlessly align, like two pieces of a puzzle, with the coffee table’, say the design team. It is also available in a side table version, in coated metal with a pewter finish.
Both are made to order at Giorgetti’s Meda and Lentate factories, and were designed in-house by the Giorgetti Research Centre, a team of eight specialists who are in charge of product development, from initial sketch to prototypes. Luciana Rizzo, research and development manager, says the designs are ‘two characters, two distinct stories, and a sign that binds them’, referring to the famous exes that ironically lend their name to the pieces, which can split up and be used independently in the living space.
Giorgetti Spiga - The Place, Via della Spiga 31, Milan
giorgettimeda.com (opens in new tab)
See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
Is NMACC Mumbai’s new crown jewel of culture?
The newly inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai is a spectacular first-of-its-kind art space for India. We explore the centre, and its art-, fashion-, and design-filled offerings
By Cristina Piotti • Published
-
These sculptural-soled Ferragamo sneakers marry the Italian house’s past and present
For S/S 2023, Ferragamo has revealed a new pair of men’s and women’s sneakers featuring the Italian house’s historic Gancini emblem embedded into the uniquely designed sole
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.33 Spider is a supercar of uncommon beauty and simplicity
The forthcoming T.33 Spider is an open-topped supercar designed with the precision and perfectionism of a Swiss watch
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
‘Ark’ armchair by David Lopez Quincoces for Living Divani is a sculptural marvel
The ‘Ark’ armchair by David Lopez Quincoces for Living Divani is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Baxter’s Salone del Mobile 2023 collection nods to the 1970s
The new Baxter furniture collection is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
‘Tuscany’ chaise longue by Naoto Fukasawa for Molteni & C is inspired by the Italian countryside
The ‘Tuscany’ chaise longue by Naoto Fukasawa for Molteni & C is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published
-
Ginori Domus marks the porcelain company’s interiors debut
Ginori Domus launches at Milan Design Week 2023 with a collection of furnishings and lighting designed by Luca Nichetto
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
‘Hayama’ bar cabinet by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina is inspired by Japanese kimonos
The ‘Hayama’ bar cabinet by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published
-
‘Honoré’ collection by Elisa Ossino for De Padova is defined by graphic circularity
The Honoré collection by Elisa Ossino for De Padova is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Léa Teuscher • Published
-
The ‘Shibari’ chair by Studiopepe for Visionnaire celebrates the symbolism of the knot
The Shibari chair by Studiopepe for Visionnaire is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Léa Teuscher • Published
-
Paola Navone turns her souvenirs into lottery prizes
Lottery now open: ‘Take It Or Leave It’ – by Paola Navone and The Slowdown with Daniel Rozensztroch – sees the Italian designer offer her souvenirs to the design community in Milan
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published