Year in review: top 10 furniture launches of 2024, as selected by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald

It’s always interesting, as the year draws to a close, to cast one’s mind back over the fairs and festivals of the past twelve months and see what one vividly remembers. This has been an interesting year with some stellar collections entering the market. What follows is by no means exhaustive, but certainly captures the mood of the global design industry at the moment. From Kelly Wearstler’s curvaceous stone furniture to Nathan Yong’s stainless steel creations, via a soothing rug collection by Nice Projects and an edibly cosy range of seating by Commune, we are confident the following ten debuts will outlive any trend and stand the test of time.

Top 10 furniture launches of 2024

Kelly Wearstler’s Nudo 2.0 for ARCA

Onyx furniture by Kelly Wearstler and ARCA (Image credit: Photography by Nick Hudson)

Inspired by textile craftsmanship and weaving traditions, Wearstler’s project with stone brand ARCA was launched in Miami in December. began with digital explorations of helix forms and weaving patterns. 3D-rendered miniatures were meticulously calibrated before the full-size onyx pieces were brought to life by ARCA's craftspeople using a combination of robotics and hand techniques to carve the monolithic blocks.

Sara Ricciardi’s Swinging Throne for Vissionaire

Swinging Throne by Sara Ricciardi for Vissionnaire, featuring a circular back and tasseled decoration (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Italian designer Sara Ricciardi’s fascination with swings was the base for the joyful Aristocrazy project, a series of collectible swing designs based on the use of textile trimmings on a large scale. The latest iteration of this concept is a boldly decorated 'Swinging Throne' for Italian brand Visionnaire, which launched at Salone, featuring tassels by artisan makers Antica Fabbrica Passamanerie Massia Vittorio 1843.

Sabato de Sarno’s Ancora collection for Gucci

(Image credit: Alecio Ferrari)

Sabato De Sarno launched his first furniture collection, Gucci Design Ancora, reissuing five 20th century pieces at Salone, each by a designer whose work helped establish Milan as the heartland of modern design. Realised in a gloriously rich burgundy colour, known as ‘Ancora Red’, the collection was splashed across Instagram within minutes of its unveiling.

LightMass by Raw Edges

652g Pendant (a statement piece, aimed at larger spaces, lobbies, grand entrances) (Image credit: James Retief)

During the London Design Festival, Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay of Raw Edges, debuted a new brand of lighting using FDM additive technology and a custom filament composed of renewable and recyclable biopolymers. The resulting lights are ethereal hanging sculptures, gossamer thin and intricately composed, holding space and attention in equal, gentle measure.

Orjola collection by Nice Projects for Tigmi

(Image credit: Alicia Taylor. Courtesy of Nice Projects and Tigmi.)

It’s been a good year for rugs, and the collection that stands out for us is the quietly textured range by Nice Projects, born from the collaboration between Australian sisters with Nepalese weavers. Inspired by the artworks of Agnes Martin, evident in the ethereal expression of painterly techniques that marry seamlessly with the processes involved in the Nepalese rug-making tradition.

Muffin collection by Commune Design for George Smith

(Image credit: Rich Stapleton/Commune/George Smith)

There was a plethora of extremely comfortable furniture that emerged over the course of 2024 in recognition of the innate desire we have at the moment (always?) to feel cocooned and held by our sofas and armchairs. Commune Design’s charmingly titled Muffin range for George Smith ticked all the right boxes for elegance, wit, craft and beauty.

Lesire collection by Mabeo Studio for Design Within Reach

Lesire collection by Mabeo Studio for Design Within Reach (Image credit: Courtesy DWR)

Botswanan designer Peter Mabeo entered a different scale of production, teaming up with Design Within Reach in the US to launch a collection of furniture and objects for the home. The collection is called ‘Lesire’, which in Tswana means ‘wedding veil’, and refers to the scalloped edge motif in the works, derived from crochet lace techniques learned and popularised among female groups in 1950s South Africa.

Rings by Michael Anastassiades for Mutina

(Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgetti)

Michael Anastassiades unveiled a stunning new tile for Mutina in September, taking inspiration from endgrain wood historically used as an industrial flooring material. The oak tiles resemble the cross-section of a tree trunk, highlighting the wood’s brush stroke-like natural grain. The effect combines the durability and warmth, taking advantage of the inherent properties of the natural material.

Care Instructions by ATRA

(Image credit: Courtesy of ATRA)

Mexican studio ATRA showed a spectacular collection during Paris Design Week in October. Neofuturist seating, tables, and lamps feature lines inspired by nature, and noble materials such as onyx, travertine, aged brass, and alpaca. Everything is made by over 100 master artisans in an atelier in Mexico City.

‘Being and Nothingness - A Discourse on Identity’ by Nathan Yong

(Image credit: Nathan Yong Design)

At Singapore Design Week, Nathan Yong unveiled a beguiling collection of stainless steel works, comprising 11 quotidian pieces ranging from a sofa, a standing screen and a vase to a lounger, a chair and a bar stool – each constructed of mirror-polished Grade 304 stainless steel. ‘Being and Nothingness’ was superbly tactile in its combination of rectilinear and curved lines; familiar in the silhouette, while a little alien in expression.

