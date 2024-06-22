Take a seat on the Visionnaire Swinging Throne by Sara Ricciardi
Sara Ricciardi's Swinging Throne for Visionnaire was created in collaboration with artisanal trimmings maker, Antica Fabbrica Passamanerie Massia Vittorio 1843 and shown in Milan during Salone del Mobile
Italian designer Sara Ricciardi’s fascination with swings was the base for the Aristocrazy project, a series of collectible swing designs based on the use of textile trimmings on a large scale. The latest iteration of this concept is a boldly decorated 'Swinging Throne' for Italian brand Visionnaire, featuring tassels by artisan makers Antica Fabbrica Passamanerie Massia Vittorio 1843.
‘Aristocrazy was born in a castle, admiring its decorated rooms and precious details. It was a way to revitalise those starched aristocratic environments, to give momentum and energy. Like elegant ladies riding a precious rodeo or a galvanising velvety ski lift,’ says Ricciardi. 'The swing has always been an object of desire, which brings us back to happiness, childhood and carefreeness.'
The natural progression of this concept was the Swinging Throne for Visionnaire, created in collaboration with the artisanal trimmings maker and shown in Milan during Salone del Mobile 2024. It's made of fine trimmings, a canaletto walnut seat and structure, and nubuck leather upholstery.
‘Visionnaire Home Philosophy is a brand that loves to restore the magic and formal power of objects,' says Ricciardi. 'The Swinging Throne for us represents the right ironic totem, for the new capsule collection that we will present together.’
visionnaire-home.com
sararicciardistudio.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
