Take a seat on the Visionnaire Swinging Throne by Sara Ricciardi

Italian designer Sara Ricciardi’s fascination with swings was the base for the Aristocrazy project, a series of collectible swing designs based on the use of textile trimmings on a large scale. The latest iteration of this concept is a boldly decorated 'Swinging Throne' for Italian brand Visionnaire, featuring tassels by artisan makers Antica Fabbrica Passamanerie Massia Vittorio 1843.

Sara Ricciardi photographed on her Swinging Throne in the workshop of Antica Passamaneria Massia Vittorio (Image credit: Letizia Toscano)

‘Aristocrazy was born in a castle, admiring its decorated rooms and precious details. It was a way to revitalise those starched aristocratic environments, to give momentum and energy. Like elegant ladies riding a precious rodeo or a galvanising velvety ski lift,’ says Ricciardi. 'The swing has always been an object of desire, which brings us back to happiness, childhood and carefreeness.'

(Image credit: Letizia Toscano)

The natural progression of this concept was the Swinging Throne for Visionnaire, created in collaboration with the artisanal trimmings maker and shown in Milan during Salone del Mobile 2024. It's made of fine trimmings, a canaletto walnut seat and structure, and nubuck leather upholstery.

‘Visionnaire Home Philosophy is a brand that loves to restore the magic and formal power of objects,' says Ricciardi. 'The Swinging Throne for us represents the right ironic totem, for the new capsule collection that we will present together.’

visionnaire-home.com

sararicciardistudio.com

(Image credit: Letizia Toscano)