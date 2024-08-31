First Look: The Orjola collection of rugs by Nice Projects for Tigmi is a meeting of minds, hands and hearts

In the fast and rather fickle world of design, too often we hear stories of values compromised and visions value engineered to meet marketing deadlines and bottom lines. What inevitably suffers are the results, and this is one reason why so much bland furniture, fashion, film and music make it to market. Good, memorable design requires heart and soul, not just efficiency. Against this backdrop, consider the careful, soulful new Orjola collection of rugs by Nice Projects for Tigmi, born not in a boardroom via Pinterest, but from a collaboration between sisters with a passion for quality and craftsmanship.





The Orjola collection of rugs by Nice Projects for Tigmi

Nice Projects is the dynamic young London and Sydney-based design studio helmed by Sacha Leong (London) and Simone McEwan (Sydney). Their pedigree speaks for itself, with hefty design lead experience at Studioilse, Universal Design Studio and Soho House. Tigmi Trading, based in Byron Bay, was founded by Danielle McEwan (Simone’s sister) with a vision to bring exceptional craftsmanship from around the world to people’s homes. She collaborates with communities where craft is still an integrated part of local culture and economies, opening up the possibilities for reaching new audiences whilst being mindful not to disrupt the ecosystems within which they operate. A collaborative project between the sisters was surely only a matter of time.





The Orjola collection of rugs is named after Tamara Orjola at Nice Projects who was responsible for the original artworks that, in the hands of Nepalese weavers, have been translated into woven wool rugs of calm, contemplative beauty. Inspired by the artworks of Agnes Martin, Orjola’s own hand is evident in the ethereal expression of painterly techniques that marry seamlessly with the processes involved in the Nepalese rug-making tradition. The mark of the human hand, from original artwork through to final rug, is visible and certainly what lends the project and the collection its compelling integrity.





The rugs themselves are like woven, watery canvases with faint grid patterns, echoing not just Martin’s paintings, but also the natural landscapes, palettes and elements where they are made. They are otherworldly and entirely of place, simultaneously. Each rug is handwoven from New Zealand wool with a 100-knot count, combining durability, warmth and tactility in equal measure. They are available in three evocative colourways: Russet, Cornsilk and Parchment.





The human hand brings beauty and softness, but it is the heart of the sibling relationship, and their respective creative sensibilities, that brings the collection soul. As Danielle McEwan of Tigmi elaborates: ‘I loved the process of working with Simone on this project. It was incredibly special to spend time with my sister on a shared vision and I am so proud to have the opportunity to work with her and Sacha on creating this beautiful collection. Orjola shall forever be a permanent ode to our connection and one that represents a meeting of our shared love and passion for design.’





Simone McEwan of Nice Projects adds: ‘Sacha and I were very excited to work with Tigmi, and for me personally, a chance to work alongside my sister Danielle. Together we are so aligned in our approach to design and both place a high value in creative collaborations. For all our projects, we see our role as interior designers to bring together artisans and makers, to curate and collaborate, making Tigmi our perfect match. Their support and commitment to develop our vision through endless sampling and testing, working with the best craftspeople has resulted in a beautiful translation of our concept.’ You don’t need to know the story of the sibling bond to feel there is something deeper at play in the Orjola collection than mere process. Proof, were proof ever needed, that heart and soul are powerful ingredients for breathing life and humanity into design.



niceprojects.worktigmitrading.com