Swiss utilitarianism meets West Africa in this Armando Cabral and USM furniture collaboration

Twisting, interwoven lines form the Adinkra symbol ‘Nkyinkyim’, a centuries-old West African motif signifying movement, adaptability, and progress. Originating from the Akan people of Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire in the early 1800s, Adinkra symbols carry deep cultural and philosophical meanings, often representing concepts, proverbs, and wisdom passed through generations. Nkyinkyim, in particular, embodies resilience and transformation – qualities that resonate strongly with New York designer Armando Cabral and have informed his latest collaboration: an installation with Swiss furniture pioneer USM that reimagines home living through the lens of Cabral's African heritage.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, a small country on the coast of West Africa, and raised in Portugal, Cabral first made his mark as an international model before founding his luxury footwear brand, Armando Cabral, in 2008. His designs have always reflected a deep connection to his West African roots, often incorporating Adinkra symbolism as a means of storytelling and cultural preservation.

Armando Cabral with his take on USM shelving. The collection is inspired by Nkyinkyim, a centuries-old Adinkra symbol signifying movement, adaptability, and progress (Image credit: Photography by Marco Galloway

Debuting at the USM SoHo showroom during New York Fashion Week A/W 2025, the shop-in-shop installation, titled ‘Nkyinkyim’, presents pieces from Cabral’s new lifestyle line Armando Cabral A Casa alongside a series of modular furniture the designer created for USM. The collection translates the Nkyinkyim philosophy into furniture form – most notably in a bookshelf, whose structure provides the framework for a sinuous motif mirroring the Adinkra symbol. The collection also includes an asymmetrical platform bed, a lounge chair set, a side table, and a valet wardrobe stand in a warm palette of dark green, orange and black.

'The USM Modular System, with its individual components coming together to form cohesive, functional structures, mirrors the essence of Nkyinkyim – symbolising forward movement and the power of individuals uniting to create thriving communities,' Cabral tells Wallpaper*.

Debuted at the USM SoHo showroom during New York Fashion Week A/W 2025, the furniture is styled with textiles and accessories from Cabral's eponymous lifestyle brand, Armando Cabral A Casa (Image credit: Photography by Marco Galloway

Bringing a lived-in feel to the designs, the exhibition includes a selection of pieces by Rruka, Fefo Studio, Amalia Home Collection, Nordic Knots, Alkemis Paints and Savior Beds, alongside designs from Cabral's own growing collection of homeware. Described by the designer as 'complementary elements', these include Australian merino wool textiles, bedding, and leather slippers. The choice of black as the primary colour for the 'A Casa' items, Cabral says, was intentional, allowing the structural forms, such as bold orange stitching, to take centre stage.

For Cabral, whose eponymous brand blends African influences with European craftsmanship, this collaboration marks an evolution of his practice. 'At its core, A Casa is about celebrating the art of living – blending culture, creativity, and community,' he says. 'This partnership with USM allows us to tell that story in a fresh and inspiring way, uniting tradition with modern functionality.'



The installation runs from 12 February to 1 May 2025, with the collection available exclusively at the USM Soho showroom and online.

Previous USM collaborations include vinyl storage with Symbol, and furniture designs with loungewear brand Comme Si.

armando-cabral.com

usm.com