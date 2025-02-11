Swiss utilitarianism meets West Africa in this Armando Cabral and USM furniture collaboration
A centuries-old West African motif signifying movement, adaptability, and progress served as the starting point for this collaboration between New York-based designer Armando Cabral and Swiss furniture brand USM
Twisting, interwoven lines form the Adinkra symbol ‘Nkyinkyim’, a centuries-old West African motif signifying movement, adaptability, and progress. Originating from the Akan people of Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire in the early 1800s, Adinkra symbols carry deep cultural and philosophical meanings, often representing concepts, proverbs, and wisdom passed through generations. Nkyinkyim, in particular, embodies resilience and transformation – qualities that resonate strongly with New York designer Armando Cabral and have informed his latest collaboration: an installation with Swiss furniture pioneer USM that reimagines home living through the lens of Cabral's African heritage.
Born in Guinea-Bissau, a small country on the coast of West Africa, and raised in Portugal, Cabral first made his mark as an international model before founding his luxury footwear brand, Armando Cabral, in 2008. His designs have always reflected a deep connection to his West African roots, often incorporating Adinkra symbolism as a means of storytelling and cultural preservation.
Debuting at the USM SoHo showroom during New York Fashion Week A/W 2025, the shop-in-shop installation, titled ‘Nkyinkyim’, presents pieces from Cabral’s new lifestyle line Armando Cabral A Casa alongside a series of modular furniture the designer created for USM. The collection translates the Nkyinkyim philosophy into furniture form – most notably in a bookshelf, whose structure provides the framework for a sinuous motif mirroring the Adinkra symbol. The collection also includes an asymmetrical platform bed, a lounge chair set, a side table, and a valet wardrobe stand in a warm palette of dark green, orange and black.
'The USM Modular System, with its individual components coming together to form cohesive, functional structures, mirrors the essence of Nkyinkyim – symbolising forward movement and the power of individuals uniting to create thriving communities,' Cabral tells Wallpaper*.
Bringing a lived-in feel to the designs, the exhibition includes a selection of pieces by Rruka, Fefo Studio, Amalia Home Collection, Nordic Knots, Alkemis Paints and Savior Beds, alongside designs from Cabral's own growing collection of homeware. Described by the designer as 'complementary elements', these include Australian merino wool textiles, bedding, and leather slippers. The choice of black as the primary colour for the 'A Casa' items, Cabral says, was intentional, allowing the structural forms, such as bold orange stitching, to take centre stage.
For Cabral, whose eponymous brand blends African influences with European craftsmanship, this collaboration marks an evolution of his practice. 'At its core, A Casa is about celebrating the art of living – blending culture, creativity, and community,' he says. 'This partnership with USM allows us to tell that story in a fresh and inspiring way, uniting tradition with modern functionality.'
The installation runs from 12 February to 1 May 2025, with the collection available exclusively at the USM Soho showroom and online.
Previous USM collaborations include vinyl storage with Symbol, and furniture designs with loungewear brand Comme Si.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
How Satoshi Kondo is breathing new life into Issey Miyake: ‘There’s always a story to tell’
As head of Issey Miyake’s womenswear, Satoshi Kondo nods to the pioneering designer’s legacy but is cleverly crafting his own path for the next generation
By Jack Moss Published
-
This boutique British loudspeaker brand offers a very personal approach to hi-fi design
Enton Green builds bespoke speakers to order, combining classic audio design with contemporary components and hand-crafted finishes
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The 10 emerging West African architects changing the world
We found the most exciting emerging West African architects and spatial designers; here are the top ten studios from the region revolutionising the spatial design field
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sculptor James Cherry’s always playful and sometimes strange lamps set New York's Tiwa Gallery aglow
‘It was simultaneously extremely isolating and so refreshing’: Los Angeles-based sculptor James Cherry on brainstorming ‘From Pollen’ at New York’s Tiwa Gallery
By Diana Budds Published
-
A celestial New York exhibition showcases Roman and Williams’ mastery of lighting
Lauded design studio Roman and Williams is exhibiting 100 variations of its lighting ‘family tree’ inside a historic Tribeca space
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Brooklyn furniture studio Stillmade unveils its first collaborative design series
Stillmade brings to life the designs of four New Yorkers – Pat Kim, Danny Kaplan, Michele Quan and Mignogna Studio
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
First look inside Centurion New York by Yabu Pushelberg
Centurion New York is an expansive new space for American Express’ ‘black card’ members. Its interior designers Yabu Pushelberg give us a tour
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Exclusive peek at artfully curated home in Jean Nouvel’s 53 West 53
RR Interiors' latest furnishing project – 61A at 53 West 53 – highlights art, architecture and city views inside Jean Nouvel's monumental New York skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Trnk refines its namesake furniture collection to spotlight creatives of colour
The reinvigorated Trnk Collection is curated by founder Tariq Dixon and draws from its creative community, including pieces by Studio Anansi, Michael K Chen and Farrah Sit
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Workstead reveals interiors for Olympia in Dumbo
The refined interiors for Olympia Dumbo are inspired by maritime culture and the neighbourhood’s history
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Living at Essex Crossing NYC: interiors by Colony revealed
A first look at a model apartment from One Essex Crossing, a development at the centre of the Lower East Side transformation, with a new design by Jean Lin of Colony
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated