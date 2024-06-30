Nordic Knots launches New York flagship store
Scandinavian textile company Nordic Knots opens a flagship store in New York designed by Studio Giancarlo Valle
Having recently opened the doors to its new Stockholm showroom in a former movie theatre in the heart of the city’s design district, Swedish rug label Nordic Knots has now reached another milestone with the unveiling of its first international boutique, a flagship store on Green Street in Soho.
Inside Nordic Knots new flagship
Designed by long-term collaborators and friends Studio Giancarlo Valle (an award-winning practice conveniently based next door on Canal St, with a gallery in Tribeca), the welcoming 1,500 square foot space is housed in a building dating back to 1884. Its interiors embody Nordic Knots' marriage of traditional craftsmanship, a focus on textures and sensuality, and contemporary individuality.
Liza Berglund Laserow and Fabian Berglund, who co-founded Nordic Knots in 2016, are both former New York residents – it was actually while living in the Big Apple that they came up with the idea for the brand. The pair had a clear vision for their new store’s location: ‘We knew it had to be Soho,’ says Berglund Laserow. ‘Its legendary status as a retail and art destination, coupled with its iconic cast iron structures and vibrant history, make it the perfect setting.’
The opening allows the brand to work more closely with their US customers (who make up 70 per cent of their customer base) while also strengthening relationships with the New York design community. Flooded with natural light, the showroom aims to evoke a genuine sense of home.
‘For us, it’s important to have a space that is more than just a white box,’ says Berglund. ‘From the beginning, we wanted to craft a contemporary, sleek interior style that reflects the big city vibe – whilst exhibiting our textiles in the most imaginative way,' adds Berglund Laserow. ‘But above all, we knew we had to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. A place where customers can feel inspired but totally at ease.’
Drawing inspiration from an archive room, the showroom features custom oversized stainless steel cabinets that display large rug samples, as if you were discovering books in a library. The metal elements are softened by carefully selected vintage Swedish pieces including a table by Axel Einar Hjorth and lighting by Palle Suenson.
A ‘Milano Green Grand’ rug complements a painting by artist Sissòn, while a bespoke daybed by Studio Giancarlo Valle is paired with a ‘Deep Blue Grand’ rug and a ‘White Tigris’ rug, a soon-to-be-released collaboration with Jessie Andrews for Tase Gallery. Also showcased are the brand’s full range of curtains, the latest launches and a new made-to-measure programme.
The Nordic Knots NYC flagship is at 6 Greene Street, Soho, New York
