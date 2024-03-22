Comme Si for USM collection unites furniture and loungewear
Comme Si and USM join forces on a travelling shoppable exhibit, featuring functional furniture pieces and soft loungewear defined by natural elements
Focusing on elevating the little details in life with luxurious loungewear, Comme Si collaborates with USM Modular Furniture to integrate its playful flair into inspiring furniture pieces. Designed by Comme Si founder Jenni Lee, the collaboration takes form as a travelling shoppable exhibit, with custom furniture and a special edition loungewear collection, which mirrors USM’s modern sensibility and timeless design. Starting in the USM New York showroom, the collaboration will tour other major cities including Milan, and Seoul, with others to be announced.
Comme Si for USM Modular Furniture
Lee wanted to create a collection where natural elements merge with industrial design. Upon entering the showroom, the space evokes a calm place for gathering and taking a moment of reflection. The designs are influenced by morning rituals and everyday objects.
USM’s modular design language is enhanced through Lee’s incorporation of natural elements such as plants and organic textiles. This creates a harmony between the the Swiss manufacturer's geometric structures and Comme Si’s textiles. The custom piece mirrors framed hanji doors found in Korean hanok, due to the combination of textured glass and a USM Haller E lighting.
The collection of eight furniture pieces is split into two categories: the hard collection and soft collection. With the hard collection, expect to see a Comme Si sock drawer, reading wall and vanity, along with an upholstered chaise longue, all designed to be used and ‘lived in.’ The soft collection continues the aesthetic with limited-edition Comme Si classics, such as Merino Wide Rib Socks, La Boxer Classica, La Boxer Alta, and La Shirt Classica. Colours are selected intentionally, with a palette that reflects both brands and includes shades of olive green and pure white, and organic materials such as cotton and linen.
‘I’ve created a semi-sheer panel by fusing Comme Si Italian Linen with glass, in a way that appears light and ethereal from afar, but strong and sturdy up close. When lit up, it mimics the warmth of a glowing paper lantern,’ says Jenni Lee.
To complete the space, art pieces were commissioned to inject playfulness and quirk into the exhibition. A ‘Floor Foot Pillow’ by John Sohn and an upholstered chair by Nicole Mclaughlin are crafted out of upcycled Comme Si textiles.
Comme Si for USM is on view at the USM New York showroom at 28 Greene Street. All pieces will be on sale from commesi.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
The Dalmore Luminary Series 2024 Edition is a collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects
The Dalmore spotlights the pursuit of excellence in whisky making and architectural design in the second release of its philanthropic-led series, which includes a one-of-a-kind expression, Luminary No.2 - 2024 Edition
By Simon Mills Published
-
Nannies, security and hairdressers: artists and their day jobs
‘Day Jobs’, a group exhibition on view at the Cantor Arts Center, California, looks at how artists are earning their living
By Ann Binlot Published
-
Tokyo home Le49Ⅱ brings together drama, domestic luxury and hybrid working habits
Le49Ⅱ by Japanese architects Apollo is a Tokyo home for a young family with hybrid working habits
By Ellie Stathaki Published