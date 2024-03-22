Comme Si for USM collection unites furniture and loungewear

Focusing on elevating the little details in life with luxurious loungewear, Comme Si collaborates with USM Modular Furniture to integrate its playful flair into inspiring furniture pieces. Designed by Comme Si founder Jenni Lee, the collaboration takes form as a travelling shoppable exhibit, with custom furniture and a special edition loungewear collection, which mirrors USM’s modern sensibility and timeless design. Starting in the USM New York showroom, the collaboration will tour other major cities including Milan, and Seoul, with others to be announced.

Comme Si for USM Modular Furniture

(Image credit: Courtesy of Comme Si and USM)

Lee wanted to create a collection where natural elements merge with industrial design. Upon entering the showroom, the space evokes a calm place for gathering and taking a moment of reflection. The designs are influenced by morning rituals and everyday objects.

USM’s modular design language is enhanced through Lee’s incorporation of natural elements such as plants and organic textiles. This creates a harmony between the the Swiss manufacturer's geometric structures and Comme Si’s textiles. The custom piece mirrors framed hanji doors found in Korean hanok, due to the combination of textured glass and a USM Haller E lighting.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Comme Si and USM)

The collection of eight furniture pieces is split into two categories: the hard collection and soft collection. With the hard collection, expect to see a Comme Si sock drawer, reading wall and vanity, along with an upholstered chaise longue, all designed to be used and ‘lived in.’ The soft collection continues the aesthetic with limited-edition Comme Si classics, such as Merino Wide Rib Socks, La Boxer Classica, La Boxer Alta, and La Shirt Classica. Colours are selected intentionally, with a palette that reflects both brands and includes shades of olive green and pure white, and organic materials such as cotton and linen.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Comme Si and USM)

‘I’ve created a semi-sheer panel by fusing Comme Si Italian Linen with glass, in a way that appears light and ethereal from afar, but strong and sturdy up close. When lit up, it mimics the warmth of a glowing paper lantern,’ says Jenni Lee.

To complete the space, art pieces were commissioned to inject playfulness and quirk into the exhibition. A ‘Floor Foot Pillow’ by John Sohn and an upholstered chair by Nicole Mclaughlin are crafted out of upcycled Comme Si textiles.

Comme Si for USM is on view at the USM New York showroom at 28 Greene Street. All pieces will be on sale from commesi.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Comme Si and USM)