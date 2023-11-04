Restored Fornasetti Harlequin designs are on view at a Milan cinema

Restored original Piero Fornasetti works from the 1940s are the subject of a new exhibition at the historic Cineteca Milano Arlecchino, focusing on the iconic mask of Harlequin to pay homage to one of Italy's cultural treasures.

Fornasetti at Cineteca Milano Arlecchino

Conceived as an art cinema, Cineteca Milano Arlecchino bears the signature touch of architects Roberto Menghi and Mario Righini. Adding an extra layer of historical charm, the venue's bespoke furnishings were exclusively designed by Piero Fornasetti, and are now unveiled to the public in their fully restored glory.

Amid this backdrop, Milanese Atelier Fornasetti and Cineteca Milano come together to curate an exhibition that not only pays tribute to the Harlequin character, but also delves into the profound synergy between this whimsical figure and Fornasetti's boundless imagination, which has profoundly influenced the very identity of the cinema.

At the heart of this exhibition is ‘La scuola degli Arlecchini’, a stunning collection of wooden enamelled and inked panels from 1948, created specifically for the cinema's foyer. These panels, recently reborn under the meticulous care of the Soprintendenza Archeologia Belle Arti e Paesaggio for the Città Metropolitana di Milano, eloquently resurrect the enigmatic charm of the Harlequin character.

Harlequin, an indomitable figure of Italy's Commedia dell'arte, served as an enduring muse for Piero Fornasetti. Inspired by Picasso's renditions of Harlequins in their distinctive costumes, Fornasetti embarked on his creative journey in the 1940s, capturing the essence of these characters in their static, contemplative poses. The birth of ‘La scuola degli Arlecchini’ can be traced to Fornasetti's creative spark, ignited by Giorgio Strehler's 1947 adaptation of Goldoni's comedy, a production that solidified Harlequin's standing as one of the most iconic figures in the global theatrical arena.

The works in the exhibition, dating back to the 1940s and 1950s, are sourced from Fornasetti's historical archive, each a reflection of his timeless creative prowess. Alongside the art pieces, the exhibition unveils sketches and colour models, offering a glimpse into Fornasetti's profound passion for the art of design. Adding to the allure, a folding screen and tray showcase his remarkable printing skills, adding an extra layer of craftsmanship to this already extraordinary exhibition. Harlequin and Fornasetti: two extraordinary figures able to make us dream.

Fornasetti servitore di Arlecchino is on view until 29 February 2024



Cineteca Arlecchino Milano

via S. Pietro all'Orto 9

Milano

fornasetti.com



