Restored Fornasetti Harlequin designs are on view at a Milan cinema
Cineteca Milano Arlecchino displays 1940s Fornasetti designs originally created for the cinema’s foyer (on view until 29 February 2024)
Restored original Piero Fornasetti works from the 1940s are the subject of a new exhibition at the historic Cineteca Milano Arlecchino, focusing on the iconic mask of Harlequin to pay homage to one of Italy's cultural treasures.
Fornasetti at Cineteca Milano Arlecchino
Conceived as an art cinema, Cineteca Milano Arlecchino bears the signature touch of architects Roberto Menghi and Mario Righini. Adding an extra layer of historical charm, the venue's bespoke furnishings were exclusively designed by Piero Fornasetti, and are now unveiled to the public in their fully restored glory.
Amid this backdrop, Milanese Atelier Fornasetti and Cineteca Milano come together to curate an exhibition that not only pays tribute to the Harlequin character, but also delves into the profound synergy between this whimsical figure and Fornasetti's boundless imagination, which has profoundly influenced the very identity of the cinema.
At the heart of this exhibition is ‘La scuola degli Arlecchini’, a stunning collection of wooden enamelled and inked panels from 1948, created specifically for the cinema's foyer. These panels, recently reborn under the meticulous care of the Soprintendenza Archeologia Belle Arti e Paesaggio for the Città Metropolitana di Milano, eloquently resurrect the enigmatic charm of the Harlequin character.
Harlequin, an indomitable figure of Italy's Commedia dell'arte, served as an enduring muse for Piero Fornasetti. Inspired by Picasso's renditions of Harlequins in their distinctive costumes, Fornasetti embarked on his creative journey in the 1940s, capturing the essence of these characters in their static, contemplative poses. The birth of ‘La scuola degli Arlecchini’ can be traced to Fornasetti's creative spark, ignited by Giorgio Strehler's 1947 adaptation of Goldoni's comedy, a production that solidified Harlequin's standing as one of the most iconic figures in the global theatrical arena.
The works in the exhibition, dating back to the 1940s and 1950s, are sourced from Fornasetti's historical archive, each a reflection of his timeless creative prowess. Alongside the art pieces, the exhibition unveils sketches and colour models, offering a glimpse into Fornasetti's profound passion for the art of design. Adding to the allure, a folding screen and tray showcase his remarkable printing skills, adding an extra layer of craftsmanship to this already extraordinary exhibition. Harlequin and Fornasetti: two extraordinary figures able to make us dream.
Fornasetti servitore di Arlecchino is on view until 29 February 2024
Cineteca Arlecchino Milano
via S. Pietro all'Orto 9
Milano
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
The Powerhouse museum in Parramatta shows off its expressive exoskeleton
The new Powerhouse museum headquarters by Moreau Kusunoki begins to take shape in Sydney’s Parramatta, in Australia; we take a tour of the building site
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cleaning anything: Kenya Hara explores all the ways we clean in a new book
‘Cleaning’ is a new book by Kenya Hara, offering a poetic photographic overview of all the ways we clean, and the tools we use
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Yachting thrills with no spills as The Glenrothes addresses whisky drinking at sea
Philos by The Glenrothes, Studio Indigo and Little Halstock is a world-first luxury object at the intersection of yachting, whisky and design
By Henrietta Thompson Published
-
Divide and conquer: a new exhibition sheds light on the cultural history of folding screens
‘Paraventi: Folding Screens from the 17th to 21st Centuries’ is on view at Milan’s Fondazione Prada until 22 February 2024, featuring historical artefacts and new commissions
By Laura May Todd Published
-
The new Porro showroom in Milan puts art and design on display
The new Porro showroom opens in a theatrical space in the heart of Milan with an unexpected artistic twist
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Alberto Meda: design’s master of lightness
Italian engineer and designer Alberto Meda explores his approach to projects, materials, and sustainability at Milan's Triennale (until 7 January 2024)
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
New creative hub Spazio Pesca opens in Milan
Spazio Pesca opens as a multifunctional creative hub with interiors by designers Greta Cevenini
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
‘Home Sweet Home’ at Milan Triennale explores the many meanings of the modern home
‘Home Sweet Home’ kicks off the Triennale’s 100th anniversary celebrations with a critical, design-led approach to the theme of the house and domestic space
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Last updated
-
Architects and designers rally to save Milan’s Fondazione Achille Castiglioni
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Flexform photography show celebrates the sofa specialist’s heritage in pictures
Defining Flexform photography from its ad campaigns past transforms the brand’s Milan flagship store into a must-visit for Milan Design Week 2023
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Maria Porro on the Italian furniture brand’s Milan reveals and bright future
Forward-thinking, fourth-generation family member Maria Porro is leading the Italian furniture brand Porro towards a bright, innovative future
By Maria Cristina Didero Published