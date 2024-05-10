Floris Wubben reinvents the brick at The Future Perfect in New York
Dutch designer Floris Wubben extrudes the common building brick into new applications – benches, chandeliers and a mirror frame
The best type of design is the one in which recognisable materials and forms are translated into other recognisable materials and forms but with a twist. Case in point: Dutch designer Floris Wubben’s new ‘Brick’ collection debuting at New York gallery The Future Perfect during New York Design Week 2024 (NYCxDesign).
The exhibition – 9 May to 21 June 2024 – reveals a series of sculptural furnishings in which the experimental talent had reinterpreted and pushed the limits of the ubiquitous building component. Rather than just work with the modular block as it is, Wubben implemented his proprietary, decades-long-perfected extrusion technique to create an entirely new typology of elongated rectilinear and undulating forms.
Floris Wubben ‘Brick’ collection
Self-built devices that resemble and riff on tried and true craft production processes are Wubben’s speciality. It's an approach perhaps best – previously – exemplified in the ‘Pressed’, ‘Bunker’ and ‘Killing My Darlings’ collections.
The building element in question is as historically entrenched in the Netherlands as it is in New York, and certainly in their shared history. As part of the former Nieuw Amsterdam colony, Lower Manhattan is cemented in Dutch bricks. '[The “Brick” project] celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship that defined this connection,' Wubben says.
With this new architecturally inspired body of work, Wubben pays homage to the 400-year anniversary of Dutch settlers, primarily Belgian Walloon and French Huguenots, arriving in what is now Governor’s Island. In the centuries that followed, the territory that would be codified as The Netherlands became the main supplier of the bricks responsible for New York’s rapid expansion.
If that level of site responsivity and historical sensitivity weren’t enough, he worked with clay extracted from the Dollar Polder (a quintessentially Dutch concept defined as land reclaimed from the sea) not far from The Northern, Fresian city of Groningen. Though it’s not directly linked to New York, Wubben chose to work with a pattern of brick directly associated with the town. 'What makes each object distinct is the custom profile I introduce into these machines,' Wubben says. 'It’s the thing that defines everything.'
Going through plenty of trial and error, the designer was able to arrive at a consistency and finish that was as close to the original as possible, but that could also be formed into elongated and sinuous shapes – combined as chandeliers, stacked together as tables, assembled as chairs, and interlocked as benches. Playing with how this material can be curved, he also created large mirror frames and wall sculptures.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
'I love this collection from Floris because you can really feel the connection to his cultural heritage come through,' said David Alhadeff, The Future Perfect founder. 'The pieces are very utilitarian and are a departure from what we usually see from him.'
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer, curator, consultant, and artist. Over the past ten years, he’s held editorial positions at The Architect’s Newspaper, TLmag, and Frame magazine, while also contributing to publications such as Architectural Digest, Artnet News, Cultured, Domus, Dwell, Hypebeast, Galerie, and Metropolis. In 2023, He helped write the Vincenzo De Cotiis: Interiors monograph. With degrees from the Design Academy Eindhoven and Parsons School of Design, Adrian is particularly focused on topics that exemplify the best in craft-led experimentation and sustainability.
-
‘I just don't like eggs!’: Andrea Fraser unpacks the art market
Artist Andrea Fraser’s retrospective ‘I just don't like eggs!’ at Fondazione Antonio dalle Nogare, Italy, explores what really makes the art market tick
By Sofia Hallström Published
-
An all-electric 1960s Mercedes-Benz SL, perfect for swift, silent classic cruising
Electrification specialist Everatti unveils its sympathetic upgrade to a 1960s icon, the elegant Mercedes-Benz SL W113
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Kunstsilo sees a functionalist grain silo transformed into Norway’s newest art gallery
Kunstsilo’s crisp modern design by Mestres Wåge with Spanish firms Mendoza Partida and BAX Studio transforms a listed functionalist grain silo into a sleek art gallery
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
What to see at New York Design Week 2024
The Wallpaper* guide to New York Design Week 2024: from ICFF to the independent shows and launches to catch in town, from 16-23 May
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Herman Miller relaunches iconic Hot Dog Picnic Poster
Herman Miller's 1973 Hot Dog Picnic Poster is a striking screen-print design that commemorates the American furniture brand’s long-established company culture
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Inside the new Amelie, Maison d’Art: 'I wanted to reinvent the art gallery to be both warmer and more approachable'
The ambitious new Manhattan gallery Amelie, Maison d’Art settles into the Soho neighbourhood
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
Taxi cabs and pizza boxes: New York icons are reimagined by Paa Joe at Superhouse Gallery
New York’s beloved tokens, from the Statue of Liberty to the classic yellow taxi cab, are reimagined by Paa Joe for Superhouse's inaugural show in New York, ‘Celestial City’
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
Bathhouse Flatiron features atmospheric interiors by Rockwell Group
In NYC, Bathhouse Flatiron evokes the 'futuristic remnants of an ancient civilisation'
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Brooklyn’s Nine Chapel unveils interiors by Gubi
Designed by SO-IL, Nine Chapel in Brooklyn is a new residential tower with a model residence by Danish design brand Gubi
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Homeware and design store Beverly’s puts down roots in New York’s Chinatown
Beverly’s was founded by Beverly Nguyen as a retail destination focused on community by supporting small business owners, creatives and craftspeople
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Frank Traynor makes everyday objects extraordinary
Frank Traynor’s ‘A Can Opener of Myself’ – a ‘maximalist, minimalist contradiction’ of adorned objects – is at The Future Perfect, New York (until 31 December 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published