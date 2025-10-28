High above Hong Kong’s skyline, where The Henderson tower rises with its fluted glass façade, Toronto- and Milan-based Studio Paolo Ferrari unveils a new bar on level 38. Named for the green gemstone, Peridot is both abstract and strangely familiar, a space that feels as if you’ve stumbled into a room from a film you can’t quite place. Even more remarkable is that the design easily holds its own against Zaha Hadid’s otherworldly sculptural design.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

The eponymous gem’s hue runs throughout. A soft green plastered surface wraps walls and ceilings in one seamless gesture, punctuated by a matrix of frosted glass cylinders capped in steel. The effect is enveloping – plush mohair seating tucked into carved alcoves, high-gloss lacquered furnishings catching the light, all of it orbiting the green marble bar with its swirling, veined mass. Behind it, a private room reveals a bespoke stainless steel and marble bottle display, each cantilevered holder engineered as much as sculpted.

The design draws on the intimacy of old-world smoking rooms without leaning on nostalgia. ‘In all of us, there’s a yearning for the past, which brings us comfort, and the excitement, energy, and awe sparked by the new,’ Ferrari explains.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

The clients, Cathy Chui Lee and her husband Lee Ka Shing – chairman and managing director of Henderson Land Development, the tower’s developer – shared Ferrari’s vision from the start. ‘Working with Paolo was nothing short of revelatory,’ Chui Lee notes. ‘At Peridot, there isn’t a single straight line; every curve honours the building’s fluid form. We began by deconstructing a disco ball – not for glamour, but to capture its essence: light, refraction, intimacy.’

Joining the drinks is an equally imaginative snacks menu. Chef Lisandro Illa, whose background spans Noma and his own Madrid-based culinary art gallery Morfo, concocts an entirely plant-based menu that includes nut-based cheeses and charcuterie, watermelon ‘tuna’, and fermented creations using koji and natto. The quarterly rotations transform the madly creative nibbles into something more akin to collectable gastro-journeys than simple drinking.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Paolo Ferrari)

There’s live music most evenings – saxophonist, pianist, and DJ for the musically indecisive – and at 38 floors up, getting high has never felt more literal.

Peridot is located at Summit 38, 38/F, The Henderson, 2 Murray Road, Central, Hong Kong.

