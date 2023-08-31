Colourful playground installation brings Hong Kong square to life

‘Prismatic’ is a colourful playground installation created for Design District Hong Kong by artists Craig & Karl

colourful playground for Design District Hong Kong by Craig & Carl
(Image credit: Courtesy Craig & Karl)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

A new colourful playground installation in Hong Kong's Sai Lau Kok Garden is the latest project by New York- and London-based artist duo Craig Redman and Karl Maier (aka Craig & Karl). Created as part of Design District Hong Kong and curated by Way of Difference, the installation is on view (and playable) until 14 September 2023.

colourful playground for Design District Hong Kong by Craig & Carl

(Image credit: Courtesy Craig & Karl)

The immersive installation reimagines the layout of urban Sai Lau Kok Garden in the neighbourhood of Tsuen Wan through a colourful composition of geometric sculptures bearing Craig & Karl’s signature bright palettes and graphics. 

Their intervention takes over the upper area of the location with a graphic treatment across the bridge accessing the garden, as well as the balcony overlooking the play area. 

colourful playground

(Image credit: Courtesy Craig & Karl)

Visitors to the location are invited to interact with the installation in all areas of the garden, through a design that is defined by a landscape of modules that include seating, planters and a miniature merry-go-round.

'We were inspired by the diversity of Tsuen Wan,' say the pair. 'The old and the new coming together, to create an environment that captured that energy with a sense of things coming together and building on each other.'

aerial view of Craig & Karl playground in Hong Kong

(Image credit: Courtesy Craig & Karl)

Known for their bold graphics applied to multiple creative dimensions, Craig & Karl are no strangers to playful installations, and their work has included a mini golf installation in Canary Wharf throughout summer 2022. ‘The element of surprise is one of the things we love about creating work for public spaces,' they said when the mini golf made its debut. 'Encountering something in an unexpected context can make it quite powerful.' 

craigandkarl.com

