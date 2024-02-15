Bauhaus master Anni Albers’ groundbreaking collection on view at the Blanton Museum

Anni Albers, heralded as the most influential textile artist of the 20th century, is being celebrated in a comprehensive exhibit at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas. ‘Anni Albers: In Thread and On Paper' (until 30 June 2024), which marks a significant exploration of Albers' career, showcases her pivotal shift from weaving to printmaking. Curated by Fritz Hortsman, education director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, the exhibit is comprised of more than 100 items, ranging from wall hangings and drawings to woven rugs and posthumous commercial collaborations, offering a rich overview of both her talent and continued commitment to innovation.

Albers' work, characterized by a seamless blend of artistic risk-taking and pragmatic application, is a testament to her belief in the symbiosis of functionality, form, and artistry - a principle deeply rooted in the Bauhaus tradition. The Blanton exhibit is among the first US showcases of her work since its preview at the New Britain Museum of American Art in 2020, providing a rare opportunity to appreciate the breadth of her multi-decade career.

Claire Howard, the associate curator, and Hortsman are particularly looking forward to the community's feedback. ‘Our collection of American modern art is really strong, and it’s exciting for us to showcase modernism at large with such a fascinating figure,’ she says. ‘Textiles and contemporary art are receiving a lot of attention right now.’ For many, Albers is a touchstone, an important frontrunner in both the weaving and printmaking communities, as well as a trailblazer whose influence effortlessly transcends the boundaries of her medium.

The exhibition layout is thoughtfully designed to guide visitors through her creative process, emphasising narrative, sight lines, and chronology. Her first works, captured from painstaking combinations of patterns ‘combine to create something more than the sum of their parts’, Hortsman comments. Albers' fascination with motifs, particularly the repeated use of triangular patterns from the 1950s through the 1980s, is a focal point of the exhibition and visitors can trace the evolution across different media and eras.

By age 70, Albers ventured into printmaking, finding new ways to express the geometric and sinuous patterns that captivated her. Her travels to ancient Mexican temples played a significant role in this phase, imbuing her work with motifs that bridged her weaving past and printmaking future. Among the standout pieces are her eight-harness Structo Artcraft loom, first purchased in 1950, as well as the ‘Orchestra’ tapestries, commissioned by architect Philip Johnson in 1983 for AT&T's headquarters. These works, resonant with her late 1970s designs, underscore Albers' adaptability and lasting influence across different artistic contexts.

‘Anni Albers: In Thread and On Paper’ is more than an exhibition; it's a profound tribute to her spirit. Through every piece displayed, Albers' legacy invites us to decipher the intricacies of her craft, celebrating her unparalleled contribution to the art and design world as we know it today.

