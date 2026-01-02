Born in London, but raised in the Punjab city of Ludhiana, Armaan Bansal was spurred on to become a designer by Wallpaper*. ‘I used to travel between India and London as a child, and the airport lounges had issues lying around,’ he says. ‘Since I didn’t have a phone until I was 15 (my parents were very particular about that), it became my window into the global design landscape.’

Anda Ba: modernity meets heritage

After graduating from the Architectural Association in London, Bansal worked as a lead designer for Samuel Ross, as well as for brands like Stella McCartney and Martine Rose, before setting up his multidisciplinary practice Anda Ba in 2024.

Working across various mediums including furniture, architecture and fashion, Bansal merges modernity and heritage, drawing inspiration from India’s natural materials and contemporary London culture. 'From India, I draw from its histories, textures and hues – places like Chandigarh with its raw concrete geometries and warm wood details, the golden-brown wheat fields, and the carved, time-worn rock of the Elephanta Caves. From London, I’m drawn to context – the way everything coexists within the same field, neutral and relative. Cultural influences, grime, art and my contemporaries help me place my work within a completely new frame.'

Collaboration is a fundamental part of Bansal’s practice. His ‘Fly-Ash’ collection, with Indian interiors brand Essentia Home, began with a conversation about creating an Indian identity that felt rooted in history, yet could exist comfortably in a Delhi home or an English countryside house.

‘They had deep confidence in their craft and trusted my vision. It felt like a natural fit,' says Bansal. 'The collection’s concept came from my frustration with the Indian idea that more materials make a design better. I set a strict brief of using just two materials – stone and metal. Aesthetically, it was informed by an extensive trip exploring Carlo Scarpa’s works across northern Italy. Offsets, shadow gaps and visible connection points.'

Featuring locally sourced Indian stone, such as sandstone and basalt, and cast concrete, the collection’s minimalist design emphasises the rugged beauty of the natural materials, while the concrete adds a contemporary edge.

As for other output, Bansal says he is always working on something. 'This month, in increasing order of scale, we’re designing a jewellery set, a Switch collection, ravioli, a hand-drawn recipe, candles, ceramics, our studio uniform, a residential house and gallery, a sports resort in India, and a rocket to be launched in the Mojave Desert,' he says. 'Whatever the scale, our approach remains the same – research, collaboration, refinement and play.'

