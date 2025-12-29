‘Material is our way of thinking,’ says designer and interior architect Thomas Noui. Together with carpenter Victor Robin, he forms Zbeul Studio, a Paris-based creative practice blurring the boundaries between archaeology, craft, and design.

Discover Paris-based Zbeul Studio

Thomas Noui (Image credit: Cyril Zannettacchi)

Founded in 2023, ‘Zbeul Studio was born out of a shared desire to create a design studio that combines historical research with technical approaches,’ says Noui. Part workshop, part think tank, the Noui and Robin create bold context-driven objects, furniture, and interiors.

The name Zbeul, derives from an Arabic root word referring to rubbish or something teeming with life. ‘In French slang, this term has been adapted to mean mess or chaos,’ explains Noui. ‘We found it interesting to adopt this unflattering term in reference to our appetite for seeking out unconventional materials.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zbeul Studio)

Before establishing the studio, Noui studied at École Camondo, which specialises in design and architecture. Meanwhile,Robin, a cabinetmaker and carpenter, trained at the La Bonne, which is known for its focus on woodwork.

While Noui brings conceptual rigour and a research-led approach to the practice, Robin grounds their ideas in the tangible knowledge of making. Together, they form a dialogue where theory meets craft. ‘These two different backgrounds give us diverse references,’ explains Noui. ‘By joining forces as a designer and craftsman, we’re able to think through material and process simultaneously.’

The pair’s philosophy is guided by a belief that design is a form of archaeology. Their work often draws on socio-historical narratives, using craft as a tool for inquiry. ‘We like to imagine our objects as future relics,’ says Noui. ‘They belong to no fixed time or place, they’re fragments caught between the past, present, and future.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zbeul Studio)

Another notable project is their Archeologia Chair, crafted from animal bone. ‘We found it interesting to work with skeletal elements to create a chair, an object that acts as an exoskeleton by structuring the body’ says Noui. The duo adapted traditional wood-staining techniques to achieve a deep black finish that accentuates the microscopic detail of the surface. The result is an object that feels both primal and experimental. ‘The challenge for us was to play with the boundaries between beauty and repulsion.’

(Image credit: Zbeul Studio)

The studio’s early work focused on interior design before evolving into more intimate explorations of objects and furniture. This shift allowed the pair to refine their practice and experiment with new materials and techniques. One standout project is their series of lacquered rope vases, inspired by a research trip to Japan. Drawing on Japanese urushi lacquer traditions, the studio developed a European counterpart using pine tar. Coiled from a single rope and coated in a dark, lustrous finish, the vessels pay homage to ancient forms.

(Image credit: Zbeul Studio)

Working both locally and internationally, the studio has collaborated with leading cultural institutions, such as Monnaie de Paris and Mobilier National, and is represented by Galerie BSL. Looking ahead, the duo plans to deepen their research, turning their focus to a rare material sourced from central France. They are also developing larger-scale interior design projects while preparing for an upcoming exhibition at Paris Design Week.