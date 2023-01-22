Seven exhibitions to welcome London’s Centre for British Photography

Opening on 26 January 2023, the new Centre for British Photography in London is set to build on the Hyman Collection and will be holding seven shows, on until 30 April

two people standing in front of a wedding car, showing at the centre for british photography in london
Natasha Caruana, Fairy Tale for Sale no62, 2011-2013
(Image credit: © Natasha Caruana)
By Martha Elliott
published

The Centre for British Photography will be opening its three floors of exhibition space on 25 January 2023, and to mark the occasion will hold seven shows, comprising two exhibitions and five displays. Building on the Hyman Collection of British Photography, the opening of the centre marks a new era for British photography.

London’s new Centre for British Photography

Tracy Marshall-Grant, deputy director of the Centre for British Photography speaks of the opportunities she hopes to provide through the centre, in its capacity to ‘support British photographers through commissions, grants, exhibitions, acquisitions and sales’. And James Hyman, the centre’s founding director, sees its opening as a chance to create a new home for British photography. 

‘We hope that through this initial work to make a home for British photography we can, in the long run, develop an independent centre that is self-sustaining with a dedicated National Collection and public programme,’ he commented.

woman standing in house, bill brandt showing at the centre for british photography in london

Bill Brandt, The Perfect Parlourmaid, 1935

(Image credit: © Bill Brandt, Bill Brandt Archive Ltd)

In its opening season, the centre will be presenting ‘The English at Home: Twentieth Century Photographs from the Hyman Collection’. The show will display over 150 photographs from the Hyman Collection archives, exploring the nation’s safe spaces through the ages. Using British photographer and photojournalist Bill Brandt’s book, The English at Home as a starting point, the exhibition draws on major bodies of work from the collection, unpicking subcultures and communities through photography. 

Alongside this, ‘Headstrong: Women and Empowerment’ will present a photo series by campaign group Fast Forward, which has used the platform to celebrate self-portraiture as a tool for empowerment. The exhibition looks to challenge political discourses and embrace the diversity of the female experience, by reframing the narrative.

woman in ballet dress, showing at the centre for british photography in london

Jo Spence, Only when I got to fifty did I realise I was Cinderella (06), 1984

(Image credit: © The Jo Spence Memorial Archive, Ryerson Image Centre, Toronto, Canada)

Elsewhere at the centre, a series of ‘in focus’ displays will highlight five works from individual artists: ‘Wish you were here’ by Heather Agyepong; ‘Fairytale for sale’ by Natasha Caruana; ‘Fairytales of Photography’ by Jo Spence; ‘Spitting’ by Andrew Bruce and Anna Fox; and ‘Platinum Prenotations’ by Paul Hill. 

The Centre for British Photography opens to the public on 26 January 2023, with exhibitions running until 30 April 2023. 

49 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6LX

britishphotography.org (opens in new tab)

woman lying on floor in work by heather agyepong, showing at the centre for british photography in london

Heather Agyepong, Wish You Were Here (6. Le Cake-Walk Spotlight on Rest), 2020

(Image credit: © Heather Agyepong)

child standing looking at adults, baby in foreground, showing at the centre for british photography in london

Ken Grant, A Kitchen in Birkenhead near Liverpool, 1989 

(Image credit: © Ken Grant)

woman lying on sofa, showign at the centre for british photography in london

Richard Billingham, Ray's a Laugh, 1994 

(Image credit: © Richard Billingham)

legs hanging over a rock in show for centre for british photography in london

Paul Hill, Legs Over High Tor, 1975 

(Image credit: © Paul Hill)
