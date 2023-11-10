Sheila Metzner’s jewel-toned fashion photography goes on show in Los Angeles
‘Sheila Metzner: From Life’ is at the Getty Center until 18 February 2024, including her richly toned fashion photography and still lifes; the artist tells us more
Working in tones and textures as rich as classic oil paintings, Sheila Metzner uses photography to make monumental landscapes and delicate still lifes, though she is best known for her unique and elegant work in fashion.
Her soft-focus, jewel-toned pictures of creamy-skinned models in languorous positions led Getty Museum curator Paul Martineau to include her in his epic ‘Icons of Style’ exhibition in 2017. ‘She invited me to visit her studio in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and I became intrigued by the beauty of her modernist compositions, as realised through the painterly Fresson process. I imagined an exhibition where I could place fashion pictures next to florals to heighten their formal qualities.’ That exhibition, ‘Sheila Metzner: From Life’ is on view at the Getty Center through 18 February 2024. A smaller show at Peter Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica continues to 5 January 2024.
Increasingly, curators and historians are accepting as fine art the work of photographers previously considered to be commercial, like Richard Avedon. Metzner readily acknowledges her success taking pictures for Chanel or Ralph Lauren, but emphasises that it is all part of her evolution as an artist and a person. The fashion shoots offered lucrative opportunities to travel the world, anywhere from Utah to Africa.
‘I would say in almost every photo shoot that I did for a client, I did photographs for myself. If there were flowers while the models were getting dressed, I would photograph the flowers in the interim. If there were sets being built, they might become my series Metal Objects in Time and Space. I never, ever gave up working for myself.’
The show includes 40 pictures but each is representative of a particular series, a fact that Metzner ties to one of her earliest experiences. After she went to see photography curator John Szarkowski at the Museum of Modern Art, he included her work in his landmark 1978 exhibition ‘Mirrors and Windows: American Photography Since 1960’. He also gave her advice. ‘After he looked at my 22 pictures, he showed me the work of Paul Strand and he said, “You have to get it all in one picture.”
‘So at the Getty, any one of those pictures could speak for any other picture,’ Metzner continues. ‘The whole exhibition could be one photograph because it's all saying the same thing and it's really, really obvious that it's all the work of one person, whether it was done in 1980 or 2000. It’s extremely consistent.’
Metzner, 84, is from Brooklyn, New York, where she still lives part of the time. After graduating from Pratt Institute, her talent led to her becoming the first female art director at top ad agency Doyle Dane-Bernbach. She decided to move to the other side of the lens after marrying the agency’s creative director Jeffrey Metzner. As they had their five children, she was inspired by the 19th-century photographer Julia Margaret Cameron to make their portraits. She took night classes and learned to process film and develop her own black-and-white prints. At the time that Metzner went to see Szarkowski, only black-and-white photography was taken seriously. She yearned to work in colour but not the glossy cibachromes that could fade with time. She sought out the Fresson family in France, who used dyes that would not fade on paper.
The technique they created in 1895 lends the dreamy, romantic aura of the Pictorialists, 19th- and early 20th-century photographers emulating the appearance of traditional oil painting. Her first Fresson print, Modern Vase with Tulip (1980) is included in the show. Her approach was the opposite of the edgy photography of the late 1970s like that of Robert Mapplethorpe, though Metzner made a poetic picture of him standing in his black leather trench coat next to an art deco vase holding a white anthurium she had brought for him.
Whether the early black-and-white photos of her daughter Bega, glamourous Uma Thurman wearing a polka-dot gown by Patou, or magnificent still lifes of icebergs, she manages to ‘get it all in one picture’. The Getty has purchased a number of the pictures for its permanent collection so the show is a triumphant exclamation point to her career.
She says, ‘I was deeply embedded in the world of fashion but it wasn't any more or less than my daughter Bega or or my husband Jeffrey. All I'm saying is that I'm interested in life and my exhibition is called From Life. It's not called From Fashion.’
‘Sheila Metzner: From Life’ is at the Getty Center until 18 February
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Celebrate 160 years of Martini, the iconic aperitivo
We mark 160 years of Martini & Rossi, creator of the original Martini Rosso vermouth, a perfect blend of fragrant botanicals and sweet wines
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Dolce & Gabbana Casa lands in London with two new locations
Dolce & Gabbana Casa opens in two new London spaces, a Brompton Road boutique and a store within Harrods, dedicated to the house’s world of furniture
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Palau Fugit marries Girona's rich cultural heritage with modern craft
Palau Fugit is a seductive Girona hotel – an abandoned 18th-century palace with an interior transformation by El Equipo Creativo
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Takashi Murakami on his monsterizing San Francisco show
Takashi Murakami tells us of pandemic-inspired creatures, eye-popping flowers, and NFTs as he explains the making of his exhibition at Asian Art Museum in San Francisco
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
How to conquer the Atomic City: the story behind U2 at the new Las Vegas Sphere
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere redefines the 21st-century rock concert. We spoke to the band and its team about the genesis of this expansive art and music experience that marks the opening of the high-tech venue
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ceramicist Jonathan Cross on crafting art from desert materials in the Mojave
Jonathan Cross’ flourishing practice incorporates local sand and stones from his base on the edge of Joshua Tree to create minimalist works with a unique patina
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Ken Gun Min’s mixed-media montages reframe cultural influences and queer identity
South Korean-born, LA-based Ken Gun Min illusively combines painting, embroidery and illustration
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Jack Pierson’s photographs and sculptures go on show in New York
Artist Jack Pierson draws on life experiences for a new show, ‘Pomegranates’, at Lisson Gallery, New York
By Hannah Silver Published
-
TikTok gets tangible: artist Devon Rodriguez opens his first exhibition, in New York
Devon Rodriguez, who until now has reserved his work for his 31 million TikTok followers, has opened his first exhibition at UTA Artist Space’s pop-up gallery in Chelsea, New York
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Man Ray’s sculptures go on show in New York
‘Man Ray: Other Objects’ opens at Luxembourg + Co, New York, revealing their author’s ‘artistic revolution’
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Kim Gordon on art and the iPhone, band dynamics, and her next step
American visual artist and musician Kim Gordon, formerly of Sonic Youth, discusses her recent show of paintings, creative collaboration and new ventures
By Mary Cleary Published