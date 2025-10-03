Abbey Road Studios has revealed the winners of the 2025 Music Photography Awards (MPAs) at a celebratory evening staged across its renowned Studios One and Two. Hosted by Lauren Laverne, the night combined awards presentations with live performances from Artist in Residence Jordan Rakei and singer-songwriter Orla Gartland, plus DJ sets from Dimitri From Paris and Klaverson.

The ceremony honoured both emerging and established image-makers while also celebrating two titans of the field. David Bailey CBE received a one-off Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Nile Rodgers, with tributes from Elton John, Alice Cooper, Mary McCartney, Jarvis Cocker, Penelope Tree and Pattie Boyd. Mary McCartney described Bailey as 'a complete inspiration and a legend – you can feel him in every picture that he takes.'

Meanwhile, Anton Corbijn was named 2025’s ICON Award recipient, following Jill Furmanovsky’s win last year. Corbijn was celebrated with messages from Depeche Mode, U2, Nick Cave, Michael Stipe, Tom Waits, Lenny Kravitz, Siouxsie Sioux and Bryan Ferry, among others. Nick Cave commented: 'You have spent your career making me more handsome and interesting than I actually am. Your work continues to fascinate and inspire us all. You are indeed an icon.'

This year’s awards attracted more than 20,000 entries from 30 countries, with two new categories – Portrait and Festivals – joining the line-up, alongside a guest category celebrating Club Culture.

The trophies, designed by London-based artist Rose Pilkington, abstracted the inner workings of Abbey Road’s analogue recording gear in luminous, multi-dimensional digital form – a nod to the interplay between music, photography and technology.

The winning and shortlisted images will go on display at the Royal Albert Hall’s Amphi Corridor (22 October – 3 November), with a free public open day on 25 October. A further exhibition at Outernet London in November will showcase an expanded selection from the shortlist.

Speaking on the awards, Abbey Road’s MD Sally Davies said: 'Abbey Road has always stood at the intersection of music and creativity. These awards are our way of celebrating the photographers who make music visible, and freeze emotion and history in a single frame.' Lead judge Rankin added: 'It’s so great to see music photography thriving. It has never felt more vital.'

Founded in 2022, the MPAs have become the world’s only dedicated music photography awards, growing into a year-round platform that spans exhibitions, workshops and mentorship. Now embedded within the Abbey Road Music Photography Accelerator, the initiative continues to invest in the next generation of image-makers.

Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025 winners

Making Music: Jordan Curtis Hughes – Matty Healy, The 1975

Matty Healy photographed by Jordan Curtis Hughes (Image credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes)

Live Music: Ruby Boland – MAY-A

(Image credit: Ruby Boland)

Music Moment of the Year (supported by Outernet London): Kirby Gladstein – Lana Del Rey

(Image credit: Kirby Gladstein)

Underground Scenes: Adam Ziegenhals – Unabomb

(Image credit: Adam-Ziegenhals [Unabomb])

Emerging Photographer of the Year (supported by adidas): Melissa Gardner – Lava La Rue

(Image credit: Melissa Gardner)

Festivals: Inès Ziouane – Festival d'été de Québec

(Image credit: Ines Ziouane)

Portrait: Alec Castillo – Adam Amram

(Image credit: Alec-Castillo)

Club Culture (guest category): Connor Baker – Glitterbox, Hï Ibiza

(Image credit: Connor-Baker)

Judges’ Choice: Platon – Nile Rodgers

(Image credit: Platon [Nile Rodgers])

Lifetime Achievement: David Bailey CBE

(Image credit: © David Bailey)

ICON: Anton Corbijn

(Image credit: Anton Corbijn)