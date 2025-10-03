Abbey Road announces the winners of its annual music photography awards
Abbey Road celebrates the global music photography community with its 2025 awards, honouring legends David Bailey and Anton Corbijn alongside a new generation of image-makers
Abbey Road Studios has revealed the winners of the 2025 Music Photography Awards (MPAs) at a celebratory evening staged across its renowned Studios One and Two. Hosted by Lauren Laverne, the night combined awards presentations with live performances from Artist in Residence Jordan Rakei and singer-songwriter Orla Gartland, plus DJ sets from Dimitri From Paris and Klaverson.
The ceremony honoured both emerging and established image-makers while also celebrating two titans of the field. David Bailey CBE received a one-off Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Nile Rodgers, with tributes from Elton John, Alice Cooper, Mary McCartney, Jarvis Cocker, Penelope Tree and Pattie Boyd. Mary McCartney described Bailey as 'a complete inspiration and a legend – you can feel him in every picture that he takes.'
Meanwhile, Anton Corbijn was named 2025’s ICON Award recipient, following Jill Furmanovsky’s win last year. Corbijn was celebrated with messages from Depeche Mode, U2, Nick Cave, Michael Stipe, Tom Waits, Lenny Kravitz, Siouxsie Sioux and Bryan Ferry, among others. Nick Cave commented: 'You have spent your career making me more handsome and interesting than I actually am. Your work continues to fascinate and inspire us all. You are indeed an icon.'
This year’s awards attracted more than 20,000 entries from 30 countries, with two new categories – Portrait and Festivals – joining the line-up, alongside a guest category celebrating Club Culture.
The trophies, designed by London-based artist Rose Pilkington, abstracted the inner workings of Abbey Road’s analogue recording gear in luminous, multi-dimensional digital form – a nod to the interplay between music, photography and technology.
The winning and shortlisted images will go on display at the Royal Albert Hall’s Amphi Corridor (22 October – 3 November), with a free public open day on 25 October. A further exhibition at Outernet London in November will showcase an expanded selection from the shortlist.
Speaking on the awards, Abbey Road’s MD Sally Davies said: 'Abbey Road has always stood at the intersection of music and creativity. These awards are our way of celebrating the photographers who make music visible, and freeze emotion and history in a single frame.' Lead judge Rankin added: 'It’s so great to see music photography thriving. It has never felt more vital.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Founded in 2022, the MPAs have become the world’s only dedicated music photography awards, growing into a year-round platform that spans exhibitions, workshops and mentorship. Now embedded within the Abbey Road Music Photography Accelerator, the initiative continues to invest in the next generation of image-makers.
Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025 winners
Making Music: Jordan Curtis Hughes – Matty Healy, The 1975
Live Music: Ruby Boland – MAY-A
Music Moment of the Year (supported by Outernet London): Kirby Gladstein – Lana Del Rey
Underground Scenes: Adam Ziegenhals – Unabomb
Emerging Photographer of the Year (supported by adidas): Melissa Gardner – Lava La Rue
Festivals: Inès Ziouane – Festival d'été de Québec
Portrait: Alec Castillo – Adam Amram
Club Culture (guest category): Connor Baker – Glitterbox, Hï Ibiza
Judges’ Choice: Platon – Nile Rodgers
Lifetime Achievement: David Bailey CBE
ICON: Anton Corbijn
Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 20 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.
-
Wallpaper* checks in at the wonderfully unfussy Swan Inn, Fittleworth
As the night’s draw in, this cosy English inn deep in the Sussex countryside beckons
-
This Spanish Revival home in LA is full of sunlight, stillness and soul
A serene renovation by Ome Dezin in collaboration with content creator Marco Zamora paints an old soul in a new light
-
The world’s largest capsule hotel opens in the heart of London
With nearly 1,000 capsules across five floors, Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus promise cocoon-like calm above the city’s loudest square
-
Six films to see at the BFI London Film Festival 2025
The BFI London Film Festival 2025 runs 8-19 October. What promises to be extra special? Here are our tips, from Kristen Stewart's directorial debut to an urgent docudrama set in Gaza
-
Frieze London is back! Here’s what to see
As London gears up for Frieze 2025 (15-19 October), plan your visit early
-
Photographer and surrealist Lee Miller gets a long-overdue retrospective at Tate Britain
Lee Miller ushered in a new era with her avant-garde and raw photography. Now, Tate Britain celebrates her life's work
-
A life’s work: Hans Ulrich Obrist on art, meaning and being driven
As the curator, critic and artistic director of Serpentine Galleries publishes his memoir, ‘Life in Progress’, he tells us what gets him out of bed in the morning
-
Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley’s multiplayer experience at London’s Serpentine invites visitors to connect in the real world
Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley rethinks a typical art gallery visit with a new exhibition at Serpentine which encourages viewers to get off the screen
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
A week in the life of the Wallpaper* team was filled with exquisite jewellery, spellbinding art, and lots (and lots) of good food
-
Riccardo Dalisi’s first UK retrospective opens at east London gallery Spazio Leone
Spazio Leone draws together six decades of the Italian visionary’s work, from whimsical coffee pots to radical community workshops
-
Pioneering author Jean Rhys was hard to define. In London, artists give it a try
'Postures: Jean Rhys in the Modern World' at Michael Werner gallery sees artists from Kara Walker, Celia Paul, Hurvin Anderson, and Francis Picabia bring Rhys to life in a curation by Hilton Als