The charity record sale with a difference, Secret 7”, is back
The initiative sees 700 vinyls in one-of-a-kind record sleeves designed by world-class artists exhibited and auctioned to raise money for charity
Secret 7”, the charitable initiative which invites creatives both established and up-and-coming to submit artwork for the sleeves of 700 vinyl records, is back for its ninth edition. The event is presented by War Child, the charity that will be the recipient of the proceeds, which provides protection, education and mental health support to children in conflict zones.
The initiative selects seven tracks from global musicians, pressing each onto 100 limited-edition 7” vinyl records. Secret 7” then asks creatives to design a one-of-a-kind sleeve for each record, interpreting the track in any style or medium they want. This year, the event partnered with Design and Art Direction’s New Blood initiative, which hosted an open call for emerging talent to take part.
The headline artists for 2025 have now been revealed, and it’s a star-studded agenda, with sleeves designed by, among many others, Turner Prize-winning sculptor Antony Gormley OBE RA; fashion designer Sir Paul Smith; The Cure frontman Robert Smith; artist and designer Yinka Ilori MBE; multimedia artist Haroon Mirza; multidisciplinary artist Ken Nwadiogbu; sound-inspired painter Andrew Pierre Hart; contemporary painter Yooyun Yang; and Radiohead’s longtime collaborator and visual artist Stanley Donwood. Yinka Ilori will also create etched designs on all 700 records, wrapping them in bright colours.
The result is 700 distinct records that blur the boundaries between music and collectible art. These will be showcased at Greenwich Peninsula’s NOW Gallery from 11 April until 1 June 2025, and will be available for auction throughout. The designers’ identities are kept secret until all the items are sold, meaning that buyers won’t know who designed their sleeve, or which track is inside it, until after purchase – hence the name Secret 7”.
The seven tracks featured on the records are Warsong by The Cure, Be More Kind by Frank Turner, Merchant of Paradise by Gregory Porter, Beautiful People by Jessie Ware, Black Rain by Keane, Return to Oz by Scissor Sisters, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s new song, which is exclusive to Secret 7", Devotion.
During its nine-year run, Secret 7” has produced and sold 5,600 one-of-a-kind records, raising over £700,000 for charity, and has attracted contributions from artists and designers including Sir Anish Kapoor, Yoko Ono, Sir Peter Blake, David Shrigley and Ai Weiwei. The initiative has also pushed boundaries of what a record artwork can be, with past sleeves having been made from concrete, felt, lego, acrylic, clay and stitchwork.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Apple updates the iPad Air with new silicon, new intelligence and new colours
Meet the new M3-powered Apple iPad Air, a compact multimedia tablet built for graphics and AI and capable of outclassing many laptops
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Airstream goes all-electric with a travel trailer designed for zero-emission off-grid exploration
The new Airstream Basecamp 20Xe travel trailer offers spacious accommodation and a full suite of facilities, wherever you decide to set up camp
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* takes a turn around Somerset House for Collect 2025
Our round-up of the highlights from the 21st edition of the collectible craft and design fair in London
By Malaika Byng Published
-
Year in review: top 10 art and culture interviews of 2024, as selected by Wallpaper’s Hannah Silver
From Antony Gormley to St. Vincent and Mickalene Thomas – art & culture editor Hannah Silver looks back on the creatives we've most enjoyed catching up with during 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘I don't know what art is, but we have to make these things to understand ourselves’: Antony Gormley in New York
Wallpaper* meets Antony Gormley as his new exhibition, ‘Aerial’ opens at White Cube New York
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Paul Smith on art directing Pablo Picasso
Art directed by Paul Smith, ‘Picasso Celebration: The Collection in a New Light!’ at Paris’ Musée Picasso is a contemporary reframing of Picasso’s collection 50 years after his death. Deyan Sudjic speaks to Smith about his vision for the show
By Deyan Sudjic Published
-
Antony Gormley interview: ‘We’re at more than a tipping point. We’re in a moment of utter crisis’
We visit the London studio of British sculptor Antony Gormley ahead of his major new show ‘Body Field’ at Xavier Hufkens Brussels
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Steel yourself for metal guru Antony Gormley’s Royal Academy blockbuster
The British sculptor takes you through a room brambled with steel spindles, inside pitch-black tunnels, before platooning you in a room filled with seawater
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Paul Smith and Mercian design tandem bike for Wallpaper* Handmade X
By Christopher Stocks Last updated
-
Keeping up with the Smiths: a London gallery unites artists with the same surname
What’s in a name? It’s a family affair with a twist at Marlborough’s summer group exhibition
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated
-
Tom Hingston talks 20 years of cover design and upping the ante on artist ‘merch’
By Nick Compton Published