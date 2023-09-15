Heads up for London Film Festival 2023’s immersive art programme

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced the line-up for LFF Expanded (6 – 22 October), its programme of immersive art and extended realities, set to run alongside the London Film Festival 2023.

The programme – which will take place across locations including Europe's largest digital exhibition space, Outernet, as well as Bargehouse, Gallery at Oxo, and Science Gallery London – spans virtual reality adventures as well as real-life experiences.

Bjarne Melgaard, My Trip. Artist Melgaard collaborated with Acute Art to bring together a multi-screen psychedelic installation that explores our daily subjection to a never-ending flow of digital information. Premieres 9 October, 9 – 11.30pm at Outernet, and can be seen every Monday from 16 October - 27 November (Image credit: Bjarne Melgaard)

LFF Expanded brings together 14 projects and short films from around the world, including internationally acclaimed artists Bjarne Melgaard, showcasing the fully immersive My Trip, and Shirin Neshat premiering her two-part exhibition, The Fury, inspired by female political imprisonment.

Pierre-Alain Giraud and Stéphane Foenkinos present the UK premiere of Colored, a true story about Claudette Colvin fighting segregation laws in 1950s America, while viewers can glimpse intriguing secrets of the natural world from acclaimed director Winslow Porter with Forager.

Pierre-Alain Giraud, Stéphane Foenkinos, and Tania de Montaigne, Colored. This augmented reality installation is based on de Montaigne’s biographical essay and tells the true story of 15-year-old Claudette Colvin, who fought segregation laws in 1950s America. At Bargehouse 6 – 22 October (Image credit: Pierre-Alain Giraud, Stéphane Foenkinos, and Tania de Montaigne)

Other artists include Darren Emerson, Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro, Artem Ivanenko, Karen Palmer, Elie Zananiri, Steye Hallema, Adriaan Lokman, CyberRäuber, Guy Maddin, Amy Rose, Åsa Cederqvist, Lundahl & Setil, Untold Garden, Pastelae, Oscar Häggström, SONG, Murthovic and Thiruda.

This year, there will also be two free augmented reality walks, one along the Thames and another through Trafalgar Square.

Winslow Porter and Elie Zananiri, Forager. In this eight-minute VR experience, Porter and Zananiri reveal the fascinating world of fungi in a visually powerful display. At Bargehouse, 6 – 22 October (Image credit: Winslow Porter and Elie Zananiri)

Shirin Neshat, The Fury. Iranian artist Neshat covers the turmoil of female political imprisonment in the 22-minute video and 360 VR film The Fury. At Bargehouse, 6 – 22 October (Image credit: Shirin Neshat)

Said BFI London Film Festival’s XR and Immersive Programme Lead, Ulrich Schrauth: ‘This year’s LFF Expanded programme is a selection of high-profile artists and filmmakers, who are using the most innovative digital technology to invent new ways of storytelling. Their exciting and playful experiences encourage us to find a new relationship with our new (hybrid) reality.’

Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro, Artem Ivanenko, Murals. This immersive visual experience, on its UK premiere, uses cutting-edge 3D scanning technology to place viewers face to face with the war devastation in Ukraine, capturing Banksy’s artwork left on the rubble of buildings and infrastructure. At Bargehouse, 6 – 22 October (closed 16 October) (Image credit: Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro, and Artem Ivanenko)

LFF Expanded runs from 6 – 22 October 2023. The LLF will show over 200 features from 4 – 15 October 2023.

To see the full line-up visit whatsonbfi.org.uk