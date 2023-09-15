Heads up for London Film Festival 2023’s immersive art programme
From VR fungi to AR walks, London Film Festival 2023 announces LFF Expanded, a compelling programme of immersive art and extended realities
The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced the line-up for LFF Expanded (6 – 22 October), its programme of immersive art and extended realities, set to run alongside the London Film Festival 2023.
The programme – which will take place across locations including Europe's largest digital exhibition space, Outernet, as well as Bargehouse, Gallery at Oxo, and Science Gallery London – spans virtual reality adventures as well as real-life experiences.
LFF Expanded brings together 14 projects and short films from around the world, including internationally acclaimed artists Bjarne Melgaard, showcasing the fully immersive My Trip, and Shirin Neshat premiering her two-part exhibition, The Fury, inspired by female political imprisonment.
Pierre-Alain Giraud and Stéphane Foenkinos present the UK premiere of Colored, a true story about Claudette Colvin fighting segregation laws in 1950s America, while viewers can glimpse intriguing secrets of the natural world from acclaimed director Winslow Porter with Forager.
Other artists include Darren Emerson, Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro, Artem Ivanenko, Karen Palmer, Elie Zananiri, Steye Hallema, Adriaan Lokman, CyberRäuber, Guy Maddin, Amy Rose, Åsa Cederqvist, Lundahl & Setil, Untold Garden, Pastelae, Oscar Häggström, SONG, Murthovic and Thiruda.
This year, there will also be two free augmented reality walks, one along the Thames and another through Trafalgar Square.
Said BFI London Film Festival’s XR and Immersive Programme Lead, Ulrich Schrauth: ‘This year’s LFF Expanded programme is a selection of high-profile artists and filmmakers, who are using the most innovative digital technology to invent new ways of storytelling. Their exciting and playful experiences encourage us to find a new relationship with our new (hybrid) reality.’
LFF Expanded runs from 6 – 22 October 2023. The LLF will show over 200 features from 4 – 15 October 2023.
To see the full line-up visit whatsonbfi.org.uk
