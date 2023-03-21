Janny Baek’s psychedelic ceramics are objects in flux
Korean-American architect and sculptor Janny Baek speaks about expressing ‘vibrancy, pleasure, and hope’ through her vivid ceramics, ahead of a major show at Culture Object, New York
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Architecture, design and tradition come together effortlessly in the works of Korean-American ceramic artist, Janny Baek. Based in New York City, Baek studied ceramics at Rhode Island School of Design before pursuing a master’s degree in architecture at Harvard University. She primarily uses the traditional nerikomi clay technique – a Japanese decorative process that involves stacking clay before slicing through it at a cross-section to reveal a pattern – albeit, with an unexpectedly contemporary effect.
‘In traditional nerikomi, coloured clays are stacked and create thin slabs of a pattern when the stack is sliced through,’ the artist explains. ‘Since my focus has always been on revealing a change occurring across the surface (rather than a tiled or otherwise repeated surface pattern), I’ve modified this, sometimes adhering more closely to traditional nerikomi by using striped patterns that change in colour, but other times breaking from that and treating the coloured clay in different ways; as a patterned, coloured sheet and applied to the surface of a form, or as an inlaid material, or as a three-dimensional sculpted surface texture.’
Janny Baek at Culture Object, New York
From 22 March – 20 May 2023, Baek is presenting her first solo exhibition at Culture Object, a Manhattan gallery championing artists whose conceptual and functional approaches encompass technical innovation and material experimentation. ‘My sculpted ceramic forms are based on the themes of growth, flux, and other various states of in-between,’ she says. ‘I enjoy working in a realm of ambiguity between the familiar and the strange, or with some uncertainty as to whether something is one thing or the other. Lately, I’ve been using more familiar natural forms, such as plant life and clouds, as a departure point to try to imagine what it looks like and feels like to undergo a change. Where there is change, there are questions, possibilities, desire, and agency.’
It’s a line of critical thinking reminiscent of her architecture days; Baek founded McMahon-Baek Architecture in 2014, which she continues to run, alongside her ceramic practice, which she returned to in 2019. Baek’s hand-built forms exude a sculptural, yet intimate quality that also conveys levity and exuberance, thanks to her embrace of bright, vibrant colours. Hazy ombres and gradients effortlessly collide with animated geometric patterns and organic textures. Best of all, the resulting vessels are all functional.
‘I make colourful work to express vibrancy, pleasure, and hope. As another aspect of transformation, I often use gradients, with coloured surfaces that are blooming, ripening, or otherwise becoming something that expresses a different character from one side to the other,’ she says. ‘I find it interesting to make my work out of what could be seen as these artificially bright colours, with the ultimate earthy material, clay. Ultimately, I hope that my work communicates the wonder and importance of questioning assumptions and being curious: about ourselves, our world, and our future.’
Janny Baek: 'The Pleasure of Growth', 22 March – 20 May 2023 at Culture Object, New York. cultureobject.com (opens in new tab); jannybaek.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
At home with designer Sebastian Herkner
Sebastian Herkner finds inspiration in his extensive travels around the globe and the spirit of optimism of his adopted hometown of Offenbach
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
A suburban apartment building in Melbourne promotes design and low-energy living
This 11-unit suburban apartment building in Melbourne's Brunswick, by Breathe Architecture and Dreamer architects, transforms a former brick warehouse into a sustainable showcase
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
London architecture exhibitions 2023: a guide to the best shows this month
Exciting, beautiful and thought-provoking London architecture exhibitions; here's our pick of the finest in town, to visit and enjoy this month
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Ceramic artists: top trail-glazers breaking the mould
A way with clay: discover the contemporary ceramic artists firing up a new age for the medium
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Wangechi Mutu’s fantastical creatures take over the New Museum
Wangechi Mutu’s ‘Intertwined' at the New Museum, NYC, until 4 June 2023, is a major survey spanning the full breadth of the Kenyan-born American artist’s work
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
New York art exhibitions: what to see in 2023
Stay up-to-date with our ongoing guide to the best New York art exhibitions 2023 for your diary
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Heaven on Earth: architect Toshiko Mori curates Candida Höfer’s sublime new photography show
At Sean Kelly, New York, architect Toshiko Mori is curating a new show by Candida Höfer, spanning a 30-year period of the German photographer’s spatially sublime work
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
‘The Yanomami Struggle’: piercing New York show sheds light on an Amazonian community under critical threat
Now on view at The Shed in New York, ‘The Yanomami Struggle’ is a poignant exhibition dedicated to the friendship between artist and activist Claudia Andujar and the Yanomami people, and their collective fight against invasion
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Pictures from Home: photographer Larry Sultan’s domestic drama arrives on Broadway
Winner of ‘Best Adaptation’ in the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards, Pictures from Home at Studio 54 brings the memoir of American photographer Larry Sultan to Broadway, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker
By Sophie Gladstone • Published
-
Buckhorn Sculpture Park: inside the art paradise dreamt up by collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin
As legendary art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin prepare to sell their upstate New York home – and the star-studded collection occupying Buckhorn, its onsite sculpture park – we go behind the scenes of this art treasure trove, and the extraordinary life, work and spirit of the Mallins
By MZ Adnan • Published
-
Theaster Gates’ New Museum exhibition meditates on mourning, materials and community
Theaster Gates talks about his first US museum show, ‘Young Lords and Their Traces’ at The New Museum (until 5 February 2023), a moving homage to the creative forces who came before
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published