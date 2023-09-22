Peruse the ICA print sale, marking the institute’s 75th anniversary

London’s ICA print sale, with Counter Editions, includes limited-edition prints from Chris Ofili, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings, and more, available individually or as a box set

ICA print sale, limited edition prints by Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings
Left, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings, The Strike (2023) 22 colour screenprint on Somerset Tub Sized Satin Radiant White 410gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. Right, Maracas 2000 (2023) Edition of 150 26 colour screenprint on Somerset Tub Sized Satin Radiant White 410gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate.
By Hannah Silver
published

The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) is marking its 75th anniversary with a sale of limited-edition prints. Created in collaboration with Counter Editions, the eight prints by contemporary artists are available either individually or as part of a special edition box set.

Billy Childish, alaskan packer (2023). Edition of 100. 28 colour screenprint on Somerset Velvet Warm White 400gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. 

ICA print sale: eight limited-editions to choose

Prints by artists Ann Craven, Antonia Showering, Billy Childish, Chris Ofili, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings, Lisa Brice, Mandy El-Sayegh and Peter Doig have been included in a cloth-bound portfolio box in a variety of mediums, including foil blocking, gold leaf, screen printing and lithography. 

Ann Craven, Sunset Moon Bird (2023). Edition of 100. 18 colour screen print on Somerset Velvet Warm White 400gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. 

For Counter Editions, the respected website for buying contemporary art, the partnership is a natural one, following collaborations with artists including Tracey Emin, Chris Ofili, Howard Hodgkin, Rachel Whiteread, Frank Bowling, Anthea Hamilton and Martin Creed. 

This latest sale encompasses this eclectic mish-mash, from Ann Craven’s bold colour palettes to Peter Doig’s figurative scenes and Billy Childish’s expressive portraits. Mandy El-Sayegh’s layered works, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings’ stylised figures, and Chris Ofili’s magical worlds – all are rethought here in print editions.

Lisa Brice, Untitled (2023). Edition of 100. 11 colour screenprint on Somerset Velvet Warm White 400gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. 

The sale, a fundraising collaboration that sees a third of profits going to the ICA’s programme, will launch from 26 September 2023.

countereditions.com

Mandy El-Sayegh, Figure 1.80 (2023). Edition of 75. 26 colour screenprint and Archival Pigment Print with Gold Foil on Somerset Enhanced Radiant White Satin 330gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. 

Chris Ofili, Crowning of a Satyr (2023). Edition of 125. 40 colour screenprint with hand applied 24 carat gold leaf on Somerset Tub Sized Satin White 410gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. 

Antonia Showering, New Lives (2023). Edition of 75. 8 colour lithograph on Somerset Satin White 300gsm. Produced by Counter Studio, Margate. 

