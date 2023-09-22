Peruse the ICA print sale, marking the institute’s 75th anniversary
London’s ICA print sale, with Counter Editions, includes limited-edition prints from Chris Ofili, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings, and more, available individually or as a box set
The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) is marking its 75th anniversary with a sale of limited-edition prints. Created in collaboration with Counter Editions, the eight prints by contemporary artists are available either individually or as part of a special edition box set.
ICA print sale: eight limited-editions to choose
Prints by artists Ann Craven, Antonia Showering, Billy Childish, Chris Ofili, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings, Lisa Brice, Mandy El-Sayegh and Peter Doig have been included in a cloth-bound portfolio box in a variety of mediums, including foil blocking, gold leaf, screen printing and lithography.
For Counter Editions, the respected website for buying contemporary art, the partnership is a natural one, following collaborations with artists including Tracey Emin, Chris Ofili, Howard Hodgkin, Rachel Whiteread, Frank Bowling, Anthea Hamilton and Martin Creed.
This latest sale encompasses this eclectic mish-mash, from Ann Craven’s bold colour palettes to Peter Doig’s figurative scenes and Billy Childish’s expressive portraits. Mandy El-Sayegh’s layered works, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings’ stylised figures, and Chris Ofili’s magical worlds – all are rethought here in print editions.
The sale, a fundraising collaboration that sees a third of profits going to the ICA’s programme, will launch from 26 September 2023.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
