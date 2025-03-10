What to see at BFI Flare film festival, 'a rich tapestry of queer experience'
As one of the only film festivals to explicitly profile LGBTQI+ cinema, BFI Flare Film Festival remains a unique and beloved event. Here's what to see as it makes its return to London from 19 - 30 March
For most film festivals queer cinema is either intertwined with the overall line up or given its own category, but few dedicate their lineup entirely to LGBTQIA+ cinema. One festival which does is the BFI Flare festival in London, which annually offers a wide variety of independent films and those already highly accoladed in the industry, explicitly platforming queer cinema. As BFI Flare gears up for its 11th year it brings to the capital a lineup filled with energy, political expression and love in all its forms, taking the community beyond shallow representation into a rich tapestry of queer experience through international cinema.
I was lucky enough to catch Viet and Nam at LFF and I wish this achingly beautiful film wasn’t hovering below the radar of most film festival attendees. Following two young coal miners who face the possible collapse of cave systems with each passing day, the young men’s relationship blooms as they trace their lineage through a nation struck by grief, hoping an understanding of collective past will light the way for their future.
Much like Viet and Nam, many of BFI Flare’s titles already have a number of festival garlands adorning their film posters. Really Happy Someday, which debuted at Toronto International Film Festival, follows a trans masc singer, shunned by his agent post transition, and fighting for a career in the music industry. Although it is not a musical, J Stevens’ dedication to the trans community’s rightful place in the scene is shown through the huge array of trans artists featured on Really Happy Someday’s original score.
Love and sex are prominent themes in queer identity, centred above all else mainly to mainstream media’s focus on romance and the ongoing cliche of the homosexual tragic romance film. But as BFI Flare annually dedicates its line up to queerness, the nuances of identity are shown, with many of the films of the festival looking beyond sexual passion to the power of queer friendships and the inherent necessity of political stance. Tensions arise in smalltown South Korea when lesbian bar-owner decides to run for Mayor in Manok, Canadian entry Lakeview follows a bisexual divorcee as she reconnects with her friends and her youth, while Shatara Michelle Ford’s Dreams in Nightmares, is a kinetic road trip film exploring black queer friendship.
Narrative cinema may be at the forefront, but there are also a great number of vibrant documentaries on offer at BFI Flare. Including a memoir of the outrageous electroclash musician Peaches in Peaches goes Bananas, and two documentaries exploring queer nightlife, How To Live reporting from Nairobi’s ballroom scene and Truth or Dare depicting Berlin’s public and private sex positive world. Alongside a host of new releases, the BFI brings the recently restored Winter Kept Us Warm (1965) to a modern audience. Known best as Canada’s first gay film, set in the snow-covered campus of the University of Toronto, a senior and junior college student’s playful friendship turns into romance and young lovers struggle for independence.
Queer cinema is so often limited to Hollywood’s cis, monogamous narratives in which romance and prejudice are its dominating themes. Of course bigotry plays a role in the lives of the community but in dedicating itself entirely to LGBTQIA+ cinema, BFI Flare offers an expansive exploration of the many vital facets of queer experience far beyond its denouncers.
BFI Flare Film Festival runs from 19 - 30 March in London
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Billie is a London based culture and lifestyle writer. Her work on film, literature, internet culture and sexuality can be found in Dazed, Guardian, Little White Lies, Them and many more.
-
What is inclusive architecture? Our guide to the design term of our times
We examine inclusive architecture and its different meanings and debates around who our built environment is designed for
By Phineas Harper Published
-
Who wouldn't want to live in this 'treehouse' in Byron Bay?
A 1980s ‘treehouse’, on the edge of a national park in Byron Bay, is powered by the sun, architectural provenance and a sense of community
By Carli Philips Published
-
An architect’s own home offers a refined and leafy retreat from its East London surroundings
Studioshaw has completed a courtyard house in amongst a cluster of traditional terraced houses, harnessing the sun and plenty of greenery to bolster privacy and warmth
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The enduring appeal of Transport for London’s seat designs
From artist Rita Keegan’s new collage to fashion designer Adam Jones’ Overground suit, TfL moquettes continue to enjoy a cult status
By Kyle MacNeill Published
-
‘There's a lot to fear and a lot to love in this world’: Penny Goring unveils new work in London
A new collection of large-scale collages takes centre stage at 'Penny Goring: Cold Hunt Corsage' at Arcadia Missa, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Leigh Bowery!’ at Tate Modern: 1980s alt-glamour, club culture and rebellion
The new Leigh Bowery exhibition in London is a dazzling, sequin-drenched look back at the 1980s, through the life of one of its brightest stars
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
‘Yay, To Have a Mouth!’: a London show explores our oral fixation, from Freud to fairytales
This group show at Rose Easton gallery in east London, created in collaboration with Ginny on Frederick, uncovers our fascination with the mouth
By Emily Steer Published
-
High low culture and the sickly sweetness of Tootsie Rolls: Derrick Adams in London
Derrick Adams plays with themes of Black Americana in ‘Situation Comedy’ at Gagosian London.
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The Barbican as muse: composer Shiva Feshareki on bringing the brutalist icon to life through music
For the last two years, British-Iranian experimental composer and turntablist Shiva Feshareki has been drawing on the Barbican’s hidden history as a gateway for her new piece. She talks to Wallpaper* about her Brutalist muse
By El Hunt Published
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
A taste of the dolce vita in London, some permanent artwork and a new eyeshadow palette – it's our editors' picks of the week
By Bill Prince Published
-
'We need to be constantly reminded of our similarities' – Jonathan Baldock challenges the patriarchal roots of a former Roman temple in London
Through use of ceramics and textiles, British artist Jonathan Baldock creates a magical and immersive exhibition at ‘0.1%’ at London's Mithraum Bloomberg Space
By Emily Steer Published