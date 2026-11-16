For most of modern history, erotic art has been hidden from public view. When excavators in Pompeii uncovered frescoes and objects of an unmistakably sexual nature, they were sealed in a secret cabinet in Naples, viewable only by a select few. Even the British Museum kept its own Museum Secretum, a locked store of material considered too explicit for the public. In the internet age, X-rated imagery has never been more available, but it has also never been more policed. Social platforms flag nudity, algorithms bury it and age checks gate it, for good reason. The gallery and the museum have become some of the few public places where art forms of bodies and desire can be looked at slowly, in company and with context, rather than scrolled past and consumed alone.

The push to bring the erotic back into public view has been building for decades. In 1968, the art collectors Eberhard and Phyllis Kronhausen overcame institutional resistance to stage the First International Exhibition of Erotic Art at a public museum in Lund, Sweden. In 1990, Robert Mapplethorpe’s photographs put a Cincinnati museum director on trial for obscenity, a case that became shorthand for the culture wars. By 2007, London’s Barbican could stage Seduced, billed as the most sexually explicit fine-art exhibition ever mounted and closed to under-18s. Today, Tom of Finland’s drawings, once contraband, are treated as a vital contribution to art history.

But ‘X-rated’ has never meant just one thing. Across history, explicit images have been instruction manuals, luxury objects and contraband, love letters and acts of defiance. In Edo Japan, shunga were entertainment, aids to self-pleasure and sex education for young couples. At the Ottoman court, erotic paintings sat beside medical advice on contraception and impotence. In the 20th century, the porn cinema and the dancefloor became places where queer desire could be lived in public. Contemporary artists are now as likely to use explicit imagery to talk about community and mortality as much as images that arouse or provoke. The following exhibitions cover that whole range, from Edo woodblock prints and an Ottoman manuscript to paintings of German sex cinemas, video from New York’s underground club scene and a meditation on sex as a way of holding on to life. Here are the X-rated exhibitions worth seeing in the coming months.

Five X-rated exhibitions

Kunisada & Kuniyoshi: Shunga Exhibition, Shinjuku Kabukicho Noh Stage, Tokyo (October 3 – November 29, 2026)

Utagawa Kunisada (Toyokuni III) - 1786-1865 (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

Popular during Japan’s Edo period (1600–1868), erotic shunga, translating to ‘spring’ images, served a range of purposes, from art and entertainment to self-pleasure aids and sex-educational material for young couples. And where better to see Edo’s erotica than in Kabukicho, Tokyo’s neon-lit pleasure district? Run by local nightlife group Smappa! Group, this is the fourth show in a shunga series and is staged on a traditional Noh theatre stage on the second floor of a Kabukicho building.

The exhibition features Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Kuniyoshi, two rival artists who dominated woodblock printing in Edo’s final decades. They drew kabuki idols, beautiful women and the bustle of city life documenting the scandals, fashions and monsters of the day. Expect explicit shunga alongside the pair’s portraits, pin-up beauties and warrior prints, so you can compare two very different hands. Everything comes from the collection of curator Mitsuru Uragami, a board member of the International Ukiyo-e Society who advised on the British Museum’s landmark 2013 shunga show.

smappa.net

Jetzt im Kino, Ryan Huggins at A.SQUIRE, London (26 Sep 2026 – 7 Nov 2026)

Ryan Huggins, Scheune, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and a.SQUIRE, London. Photo by Michael Brzezinski)

Behind the doors of Germany’s sex cinemas, the lights stay low and the cameras stay out. That’s why Ryan Huggins paints them from memory. For his second solo show at a.SQUIRE, the Trinidad-born, Germany-based painter depicts the interiors of some of them, including Scheune and Duplexx in Berlin, and Globus in Düsseldorf. The porn cinema boomed in 1970s West Germany. Huggins paints them like establishing shots in a film, large-scale landscape format oil paint on linen that hover between the gaze of someone who wants to be there and that of an anthropologist taking notes.

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Growing up in Trinidad, Huggins knew gay bars as places where you drank, danced and kept an eye out for a police raid. Spaces this open were inconceivable to him when growing up. The result is a sincere love letter to the darkroom as a real place you have to turn up to, at a time when dating apps keep people apart and Germany’s far right is on the rise.

asquire.ltd

The Art of Desire: An Ottoman Sex Manual and its Context, The David Collection, Copenhagen (6 November 2026 – 2 May 2027)

The Gift of the Kings, an illustrated Ottoman guide to sex (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

In 2018, Copenhagen’s David Collection bought one of the rarest erotic books in the world: The Gift of the Kings, an illustrated Ottoman guide to sex. Only four copies are known, and this is the most lavish. It took at least 18 years to make and was finished in 1817 for a patron whose name is lost.

The text goes back to a 13th-century Arabic sex manual. Centuries of copying turned it into a mix of practical advice on pregnancy, contraception and impotence, bawdy jokes, poems and stories, some of them also found in One Thousand and One Nights. The real draw is its 85 paintings on vellum, which are explicit, often funny and still brightly coloured. They take in tavern nights in Istanbul’s Galata district, gossip in the hammam, and same-sex couples. The manuscript is currently being conserved and will be rebound afterwards, so this is a rare chance to see its pages displayed together. The show sets them beside erotic art from Iran, Central Asia, India, Japan and Europe.

davidmus.dk

Charles Atlas, Champ Lacombe, London (October 12 — December 12 2026)

Charles Atlas, Mirror, 1991/2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

Charles Atlas, DANCENOISE Scraps (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

Charles Atlas made his name filming dance with Merce Cunningham. He went on to become the cameraman of choice for London and New York’s underground club scene, working with Leigh Bowery, Michael Clark and ANOHNI.

This show brings together 15 of his films made between 1970 and 2010. The centrepiece is Butchers’ Vogue (1990), Atlas’s furious answer to Madonna’s “Vogue”, which he felt had stripped gay ballroom culture down to a style. He shot it in the middle of the night at Florent, the Meatpacking District’s 24-hour diner, with a cast of club friends. Two sex workers are tailed by a policeman, lure a man into the basement and beat him up, lip-syncing the whole way while waiters dance on the counter. He entered it in an MTV competition, lost, and the video found its real audience in the clubs. The slow-burn erotic piece is Mayonnaise Number One (1973), a restaging of Manet’s The Boy with Cherries. Atlas switched on the camera and left the room. Dancer Douglas Dunn shifts, blinks, then breaks every rule, crushing the cherries under his body while holding the lens’s gaze throughout.

champlacombe.fr

The Life Force: Portraits from the Amparo & Manuel Foundation, Museum of Sex, New York (April 24 – November 2026)

Bert Stern’s photographs of Marilyn Monroe (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

Since opening in 2002, the Museum of Sex has built a collection of more than 15,000 objects, including art, photography, film, clothing and some surprising inventions, and has staged shows on everything from sex-toy patents to the love lives of animals. Its current show titled The Life Force: Portraits from the Amparo & Manuel Foundation presents 45 figurative works from Mexico City’s Amparo & Manuel Foundation, across painting, sculpture, drawing and photography.

The theme is Freud’s tug of war between Eros and Thanatos, the life instinct and the death drive. The figures are naked, exposed and sometimes visibly cracked, and their nudity reads as vulnerability. The argument is that when life feels fragile, desire grows stronger and sex is a way of holding on. The show includes artworks by Tracey Emin, Amoako Boafo and Bert Stern’s photographs of Marilyn Monroe. Visitors must be 18 or over.

museumofsex.com